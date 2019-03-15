March 15th, 2019: Wayne Bank Hires Stamford Community Office Manager

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Hires Stamford Community Office Manager

Honesdale, PA - Lewis J Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of

Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce that Krystin Woodcock has joined the Bank as a Community Office Manager for the Stamford location.

According to Mr. Critelli, "I am so pleased to welcome Krystin to our

Delaware County management team. Her experience, energy, and commitment to the community is a great fit for our Stamford Community Office.

Krystin holds an Associate's Degree in Information Technology-Multimedia from the ITT Technical Institute and has eight years of local banking experience.

She resides in Gilboa with her husband, Greg, and their daughters, Abigail,

Annabelle, and Ava. In her spare time, Krystin enjoys hiking and traveling with her family.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along withDelaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

###