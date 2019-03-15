Log in
March 15th, 2019: Wayne Bank Participates in Pink Out Day

03/15/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Participates in Pink Out Day

Honesdale, PA - Wayne Bank employees recently took part in a Pink Out

Day on March 11, 2019, wearing special "Pink Out Day 2019" t-shirts along with casual dress.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout Wayne County participated in this special day, which was organized by Lake Ariel resident, Kelly

Enslin-Kyzer, in memory of her friend, Doreen Swingle. Doreen was a long-time employee of Wayne Bank who lost her battle against breast cancer in 2018.

From October 18-20 of this year, Kelly will be taking part in the Susan G. Komen

Philadelphia 3-Day® fundraising event, walking 60 miles over 3 days to honor

Doreen and raise funds for Susan G. Komen®.

"Wayne Bank is proud to join together with our community to participate in this very special Pink Out Day to honor our family, friends, and coworkers who have been affected by this terrible disease," stated President and Chief

Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, Lewis J. Critelli.

Since 1982, the Susan G. Komen® organization has funded more than $988 million in research and more than $2.2 billion in education, screening and treatment, serving millions in over 60 countries worldwide. The funds raised by passionate 3-Day® supporters and participants is used to invest in cutting-edge research that will lead to new, more effective treatments, working in communities across the country to ensure all people can access the care they need, and mobilizing passionate supporters to make certain the voice of the breast cancer community is heard by policymakers.

For more information, visit komen.org or the3day.org.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 25 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with

Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

###

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 18:53:04 UTC
