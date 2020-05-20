March 2020 Monthly Economic Review

Log in
05/20/2020 | 05:24am EDT

Reserve Bank of Malawi

Monthly

Economic

Review

March 2020

Table of Contents

1.0

INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................

1

1.1

Gross Official Reserves ..............................................................................................

1

1.2

Exchange Rates...........................................................................................................

1

1.3

Money Supply .............................................................................................................

1

1.4

Interest Rates ..............................................................................................................

1

1.5

Inflation .......................................................................................................................

1

2.0

EXTERNAL SECTOR ..............................................................................................

2

3.0

BANKING AND FINANCE ......................................................................................

2

4.0

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS ..............................

5

5.0

PRODUCTION AND PRICES .................................................................................

7

6.0

MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET.................................................................

9

7.0

CAPITAL MARKETS.............................................................................................

12

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)

......................... 3

Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)...............................................

7

Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion) .......................................................................

9

Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion) .......................................................

10

Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)...........................................................................

11

Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (percent).......................................................................................

12

Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)........................

15

Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)...................................................................

16

Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2017=100)...................................................................

17

Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates...................................................................................................

18

Table 11: Malawi All Share Index (1999=100) ................................................................................

19

GENERAL NOTES

This Economic Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing currenteconomic information to stakeholders. The Review is expected to be published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of March 2020.

Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted:

..

Means not available

  • Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
    * Means projection
    + Means revised figure
    ^ Means preliminary figure

All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments during the month of March 2020. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, national accounts and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.

1.1 Gross Official Reserves

Gross official reserves were estimated at US$699.9 million as at end March 2020, an equivalent of 3.3 months of prospective import coverage.

1.2 Exchange Rates

The Malawi kwacha remained broadly stable against the United States dollar as at end March 2020. However, the local currency appreciated against the rest of all its trading partners' currencies and depreciated against the euro and Japanese yen.

1.3 Money Supply

The annual growth rate of broad money supply (M2) stood at 10.2 percent in March 2020 compared to 10.1 percent and 15.0 percent in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2019, respectively. The outturn was driven by an annual growth rate of 31.1 percent (K236.4 billion) in Net Domestic Assets (NDA).

1.4 Interest Rates

RBM maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in March 2020. Meanwhile, the reference rate decreased to 13.20 percent from 13.30 percent recorded in February 2020, while average savings deposit rate remained at 4.47 percent.

1.5 Inflation

Headline inflation decelerated to 9.8 percent in March 2020 from 11.0 percent in the previous month, reflecting weakening food prices at the onset of the harvesting season.

1

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

  1. EXTERNAL SECTOR
  2. Malawi Kwacha Exchange Rate

The Malawi kwacha remained relatively stable against the United States dollar and traded at K741.02 per dollar. However, the kwacha strengthened against most currencies of its trading partners in the month under review. The appreciation of the kwacha was anchored by the weakening of most currencies due to the emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which disrupted global economic activity. As a result, the local currency gained value by 4.4 percent against the British pound and traded at K916.16 per pound at end March 2020. Nonetheless, the kwacha depreciated slightly by 0.4 percent against the euro and closed the month under review at K819.92 per euro. The depreciation of the kwacha was partly explained by strengthening of the euro as investors maintained long positions of the euro in anticipation of some interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the Asian region, the kwacha weakened by 0.6 percent against the Japanese yen and traded at K6.80 per yen at end of the reviewed month. The depreciation of the kwacha was anchored by strengthening of the yen as the Japanese investment facilities continued to emerge as a safe haven for investors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Conversely, the local currency gained value by 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent against Chinese yuan and Indian rupee, respectively, and traded at K103.96 per yuan and K9.76 per rupee. The appreciation of the kwacha was due to the adverse impact of Coronavirus outbreak on most Asian economies (particularly China and India) in the reviewed month

In the SADC region, the kwacha appreciated by 12.6 percent against the South African rand and traded at K41.62 per rand as at end March 2020. Likewise, the local kwacha gained value by 16.4 percent against the Zambian kwacha (ZMK) and traded at K41.16 per ZMK in the reviewed month. The appreciation of the kwacha was explained by weakening of both the rand and ZMK following a slowdown in economic activity in those countries on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.

  1. BANKING AND FINANCE
  2. Broad Money and its Components

Broad money supply remained weak, reflecting tight liqudity conditions. The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) inched up to 10.2 percent in March 2020 from 10.1 percent in February 2020 but was lower than the 15.0 percent recorded in a corresponding month of 2019. The contribution of quasi money (QM) to the annual growth rate of M2 increased to 2.1 percentage points from 2.0 percentage

2

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

points in the previous month whereas the share of narrow money (M1) remained constant at the previous month's position of 8.1 percentage points.

On a monthly basis, M2 increased by 0.4 percent (K5.4 billion) to K1,294.4 billion, following an upsurge in M1 in the month. In particular, M1 increased by K17.5 billion to K627.1 billion in the month on account of both currency in circulation and demand deposits which went up by K11.9 billion and K5.7 billion to K181.6 billion and K445.6 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, QM declined by K12.1 billion to K667.3 billion, explained by both foreign currency denominated deposits and term (time and savings) deposits which dropped by K7.7 billion and K4.5 billion to K185.7 billion and K481.5 billion as at end March 2020, respectively (Table 1). The growth in M1 and the decline in QM reflected switching of deposits by economic agents from less liquid QM to the more liquid M1 in preparation of the agricultural marketing season.

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)

2019

Mar

April

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Money Supply (M2)

1,174.1

1,168.9

1,215.6

1,263.5

1,254.5

1,282.2

1,272.6

1,252.2

1,222.5

1,293.0

1,273.0

1,289,0

1,294.4

Narrow money (M1)

532.0

533.0

555.3

596.2

577.5

596.6

588.1

569.8

582.6

628.8

615.7

609.6

627.1

Quasi-money

642.2

636.0

660.3

667.3

677.0

685.6

684.5

682.4

639.9

664.2

657.3

679.4

667.3

Net Foreign Assets

413.4

369.4

363.6

420.5

347.2

322.2

280.9

233.6

241.3

400.4

328.5

363.5

297.3

Net Domestic Assets

760.8

799.5

852.1

842.9

907.3

960.1

991.7

1,018.5

981.2

892.5

944.5

925.6

997.1

Domestic Credit

1,034.2

1,071.6

1,147.6

1,166.2

1,158.5

1,221.8

1,291.1

1,314.3

1,333.5

1,237.4

1,281.4

1,328.9

1,337.5

Government (Net)

547.4

559.4

619.6

615.6

574.2

641.6

706.6

722.1

735.4

627.6

670.2

723.9

735.1

Private Sector

442.3

465.2

478.1

501.7

531.5

522.0

526.5

531.9

538.2

554.1

553.6

550.9

547.6

Other Pub. Sector

44.5

46.9

49.9

48.9

52.8

58.2

58.0

60.4

59.9

55.7

57.6

54.1

54.8

Other Items (Net)

-273.4

-272.0

-293.1

-323.3

-251.2

-261.7

-299.4

-295.8

-352.3

-344.9

-335.9

-403.4

-340.4

Annual M2 growth

15.0

11.5

9.4

10.7

10.8

12.4

11.6

10.8

4.6

8.1

9.4

10.1

10.2

(%)

Monthly M2 growth

0.3

-0.4

4.0

3.9

-0.7

2.2

-0.7

-1.6

-2.4

5.8

-1.5

1.2

0.4

(%)

Reserve Money

273.8

257.7

278.7

309.1

330.8

358.5

330.2

309.0

288.6

278.1

324.6

321.8

288.9

Money Multiplier

4.3

4.5

4.4

4.1

3.8

3.6

3.9

4.1

4.2

4.6

3.9

4.0

4.5

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

3.2 Counterparts to Broad Money

On the asset side, the 10.2 percent annual growth of M2 was entirely supported by NDA of the banking system, which contributed 20.1 percentage points to the growth rate. Meanwhile, the contribution of Net Foreign Assets (NFA) to M2 annual growth rate stood at minus 9.9 percentage points in the month.

Month-on-month, the upturn in M2 was also entirely driven by NDA of the banking system, which expanded by K71.6 billion to K997.1 billion. Meanwhile, NFA of the banking system declined by K66.2 billion (US$89.3 million) to K297.3 billion (US$401.2 million) as at end March 2020.

3

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

3.2.1 Net Domestic Assets

The foregoing outturn in NDA was explained by both other items (net) and domestic credit which increased by K63.0 billion and K8.6 billion to minus K340.4 billion and K1,337.5 billion in March 2020, respectively.

3.2.1.1 Domestic Credit

The growth in domestic credit in the month was supported by credit to the public sector (government and statutory bodies) which increased by K11.9 billion to K789.9 billion at end-March 2020. This followed another increase of K50.2 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, credit to the private sector contracted by K3.3 billion to K547.6 billion in the month, following another decline of K2.7 billion in the preceding month. The slowdown in private sector credit reflected seasonal trend and subdued economic activity in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. Credit to the Public Sector

Net credit to government from the commercial banks registered a monthly upturn of K48.0 billion to K540.3 billion as at end-March 2020, following another increase of K15.4 billion in the preceding month. The development in the month was on account of increase in commercial banks' holding of Treasury notes and Treasury bills of K42.7 billion and K912.8 million to K447.3 billion and K154.9 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, government deposits at the commercial banks decreased by K4.7 billion to K61.9 billion in the review month. Similarly, commercial banks' outstanding credit to the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) went up by K717.1 million to K54.8 billion.

In contrast, net credit to government from the RBM decreased by K36.8 billion to K194.8 billion in the month. The downturn followed maturity of Treasury notes and Treasury bills held by the central bank amounting to K38.1 billion and K4.3 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, government's borrowing through Ways and Means advances increased by K2.8 billion to K51.0 billion while government deposits decreased by K2.8 billion to K200.9 billion.

  1. Credit to the Private Sector

Credit to the private sector continued to expand, helped by an accommodative monetary policy stance. The annual growth rate of private sector credit was recorded at 23.8 percent in March 2020 compared to 24.4 percent and 11.1 percent in February 2020 and March 2019, respectively. On a monthly basis, however, private sector credit contracted by 0.6 percent (K3.3 billion) to K547.6 billion, following another decline of K2.7 billion in the preceding month. This outturn mirrored seasonal trend and the general slowdown in economic activity in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. During the

4

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

month, individual and household loans and foreign currency denominated loans decreased by K5.5 billion and K573.4 million to K181.5 billion and K136.3 billion, respectively. In contrast, mortgages and commercial and industrial loans rose by K2.3 billion and K1.9 billion to K39.9 billion and K219.2 billion, respectively.

In terms of economic sectors, the monthly decline in private sector credit was explained by credit contractions in Electricity, gas and water; Financial services; and Transport, storage and communications amounting to K10.0 billion, K5.4 billion and K3.3 billion, respectively. In contrast, credit to Real estate; Manufacturing; Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; and Wholesale and retail trade sectors expanded by K9.3 billion, K5.4 billion, K4.0 billion and K1.4 billion in the month. Meanwhile, the Wholesale and retail trade sector continued to be the largest credit holder at 24.3 percent of the outstanding stock of private sector credit, followed by Agriculture sector at 23.5 percent, Manufacturing at 13.8 percent and Community, social and personal services sector at 13.1 percent. The distribution to the rest of the sectors is as shown below.

Chart 1: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit

1.00

0.75

0.50

0.25

0.00

Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting

Manufacturing

Wholesale and retail trade

Community, social and personal services

Other sectors

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

/1Other sectors include Transport, storage and communications; Restaurants and hotels; Construction; Electricity, gas, water and energy; Financial Services; Real Estate; Mining and quarrying and Others

4.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS

Fiscal outturn in March 2020 was better than expected, reflecting improved revenue collections. Central government total revenues increased by K30.3 billion against an expenditure growth of K3.2 billion in March 2020. Subsequently, the overall fiscal deficit improved to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 0.9 percent in February 2020.

5

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

4.1 Revenues1

Total revenues amounted to K119.6 billion in March 2020, representing a monthly increase of 33.9 percent from K89.4 billion recorded in the previous month. The increase in revenues was mainly on account of domestic revenue collections which grew by 48.9 percent to K109.4 billion while foreign receipts declined by 35.4 percent to K10.3 billion. Both tax and non-tax components improved in the month under review. Specifically, tax revenues rose by 31.0 percent to K90.1 billion while non-tax revenue collections more than tripled to K19.2 billion during the month under review. The huge increase in non-tax revenue was explained by dividend payments by parastatals. However, departmental receipts at K2.4 billion were 45.6 percent lower than the end-February 2020 position of K4.3 billion. Foreign receipts amounted to K10.3 billion (US$13.8 million.

4.2 Expenditures

Total government expenditures marginally increased by 2.1 percent to K154.5 billion in March 2020 following another increase of 20.9 percent to K151.3 billion in February 2020. Both recurrent and development expenditures increased during the reviewed month. Recurrent expenditures grew marginally by 2.3 percent to K127.5 billion. The increase was mainly due to public debt interest payments which grew by K29.9 billion and more than offset expenditure cuts aimed at creating fiscal space for effective interventions during the covid-19 pandemic. Development expenditures also slightly rose by 1.1 percent to K27.0 billion due to increased utilisation of project funds.

1Revenue figures may slightly differ with those reported by the Malawi Revenue Authority as RBM records represent data actually remitted into the consolidated account on a particular transfer date. It may also differ with those reported by Treasury due to inter-month transactions, where one month's funding may be cleared in the banking system in the month that follow.

6

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)

2019

2020

Category

Mar

April

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total Revenues

96.3

88.5

100.0

132.7

97.3

86.4

110.1

98.8

83.9

135.2

110.4

89.4

119.6

Domestic Revenues

74.3

81.2

86.4

85.1

94.6

81.4

100.9

90.5

77.2

116.8

104.6

73.5

109.4

Tax Revenue

69.9

77.1

81.8

78.5

88.9

77.8

93.3

87.2

71.2

110.4

101.7

68.8

90.1

Non Tax revenue

4.4

4.1

4.6

6.6

5.7

3.6

7.6

3.3

6.0

6.3

2.9

4.7

19.2

Departmental receipts

3.5

2.5

4.0

3.2

3.8

3.0

4.7

2.4

5.4

5.7

1.8

4.4

2.4

Other Receipts

0.9

1.6

0.6

3.4

2.0

0.6

2.9

0.9

0.6

0.7

1.1

0.3

16.9

Grants

22.1

7.4

13.5

47.6

2.6

5.0

9.2

8.3

6.6

18.4

5.8

15.9

10.3

Total Expenditures

138.0

109.5

131.0

77.8

131.4

127.5

127.7

111.7

109.9

169.1

125.2

151.3

154.5

Recurrent Expenditure

114.0

92.2

110.9

61.5

118.5

113.4

113.8

96.9

99.5

148.4

112.3

124.6

127.5

Interest Payments

34.0

7.2

35.7

15.7

12.1

13.5

39.0

25.3

22.9

5.7

22.3

9.2

39.1

Domestic

31.3

5.9

35.6

15.6

12.0

12.1

36.7

23.3

22.1

4.7

22.1

8.0

36.3

Foreign

2.6

1.3

0.1

75.7

0.0

1.4

2.3

2.0

0.9

1.0

0.2

1.2

2.8

Development

expenditure

24.0

17.3

20.1

16.3

12.9

14.1

14.0

14.7

10.3

20.7

12.9

26.7

27.0

Deficit/Surplus

-41.6

-21.0

-31.1

54.9

-34.1

-41.1

-17.7

-12.9

-26.0

-33.9

-14.7

-61.9

-34.8

Financing (net)

79.2

53.8

55.0

-22.2

2.2

29.11

47.2

-1.7

43.3

11.4

11.0

56.8

60.0

Foreign

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Domestic

79.2

53.8

55.0

-22.2

-2.2

29.1

47.2

-1.7

43.3

11.4

11.0

56.8

60.0

Banking System

81.6

43.0

60.2

-17.4

-41.4

67.4

65.0

15.5

13.3

-107.8

41.6

53.7

13.1

Non-Bank Sector

-2.4

10.8

-5.1

5.0

39.2

-38.3

-17.8

-17.2

30.0

119.3

-30.6

3.0

46.9

Errors and Omissions

37.6

32.9

23.9

32.7

-36.3

-12.0

29.5

-14.6

17.3

-22.5

-2.8

-2.9

25.1

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

  1. PRODUCTION AND PRICES
  2. Domestic Production

5.1.1 Tea Sales

Tea production amounted to 6.7 million kilograms in March 2020, lower than 7.6 million kilograms produced in the preceding month but slightly higher than 6.4 million kilograms produced in a corresponding period of 2019. Tea sales through the Limbe auction market totaled 1.6 million kilograms in the review month, lower than 1.2 million kilograms and 1.1 million kilograms sold in February 2020 and March 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, tea prices averaged US$1.30 per kilogram in the reviewed month, compared to US$1.38 per kilogram in February 2020 and US$1.49 per kilogram fetched in March 2019. Total proceeds from the tea sales in the review month totaled US$2.1 million relatively higher than US$1.7 million realised in the same period in 2019.

7

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

5.2 Domestic Prices

Inflation returned to single digit in March 2020, following the reversal of the surge in food prices. Headline inflation decelerated to 9.8 percent in March 2020 from 11.0 percent registered in February 2020 but was relatively higher than 9.3 percent recorded in March 2019. The slowdown was largely on account of a drop in food inflation, resulting from declining maize prices.

Food inflation dropped by 2.3 percentage points to 14.7 percent in the preceding month, but was relatively higher than 14.4 percent registered in March 2019. Pressures on food prices eased during the month under review as maize prices continued to decline following commencement of the 2019/2020 harvesting season. According to the World Food Program (WFP), maize prices dropped by 30.6 percent to a national average price of K199.00 per kilogram from K287.00 per kilogram in the preceding month.

Non-food inflation remained subdued, as it eased by 0.3 percentage points to 5.1 percent in March 2020. Specifically, the drop in non-food inflation was observed in the transport and communication sub-categories which both decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 6.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Furthermore, inflation in the health and furnishing and household sub-categories both decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.0 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively. Non-food inflation has remained below 6 percent since February 2019, reflecting the continued stability of the kwacha and a sharp decline in international oil prices.

On a month-on-month basis, prices decreased by 0.7 percent in March 2020 compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the preceding month. The outturn was mainly on account of a drop of 1.5 percent in food prices in March 2020, compared to an increase of 1.9 percent in the previous month. Similarly, pressures on non-food prices eased as prices rose marginally by 0.1 percent in the month under review compared to 0.6 percent registered in February 2020.

8

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

  1. MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET
  2. Open Market Operations

Money market operations mostly resulted in liquidity withdrawals from the banking system in March 2020. Net Government operations and net foreign exchange operations withdrew K25.2 billion and K27.0 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, Open Market Operations (OMO) injected a net of K4.9 billion, resulting in an overall net withdrawal of K47.3 billion in March 2020.

Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion)

(MWK'billion)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

(Net Operations:+=injection& -=withdrawal)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

Net Government Operations

60.25

29.89

-13.43

49.59

27.09

49.73

-25.24

Net Government Position excluding grants

19.15

15.25

26.63

47.70

14.80

66.51

1.74

Revenue

100.87

90.49

77.22

116.81

104.57

73.44

109.36

MRA

93.26

87.17

71.19

110.42

101.68

68.77

90.12

Non-tax

7.61

3.32

6.03

6.38

2.89

4.67

22.88

Expenditure

120.02

105.74

103.85

164.51

119.37

139.95

111.10

Net Government Domestic Borrowing

41.10

14.64

-40.06

1.89

12.29

-16.78

-26.98

Treasury Securities issuance

35.85

46.02

77.85

34.86

82.58

61.62

90.53

Treasury Securities maturity

76.95

60.66

37.79

36.75

94.87

44.84

63.55

Net Forex Operations

-23.15

-5.28

-5.09

-16.76

-8.74

-32.81

-26.98

Sales

23.15

7.27

5.09

16.76

8.74

32.81

26.98

Purchases

0.00

1.99

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Net OMO

-7.95

6.67

33.30

-22.46

19.31

-56.45

4.89

Injections

31.66

9.17

227.82

691.88

424.85

143.59

172.96

Maturity of RBM securities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Purchase of Treasury securities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturity of OMO T-bills

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturing Deposits on Deposit Facility

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Access on the Lombard Facility

9.50

2.50

222.96

684.39

424.85

127.71

172.96

Repo maturities

22.16

6.67

4.86

7.49

0.00

15.88

0.00

Withdrawals

39.61

2.50

194.52

714.34

405.54

200.04

168.07

Issue of Monetary Policy T-bills

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Issue of RBM securities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Deposits on Deposit Facility

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Sale of Treasury securities

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturing Access on the Lombard Facility

16.92

2.50

188.90

697.84

405.54

192.75

165.37

Repos

22.69

0.00

5.62

16.50

0.00

7.29

2.70

Net Operations

29.15

31.28

14.78

10.37

37.66

-39.63

-47.33

Reserve Money Estimate:

330.72

312.24

283.97

278.68

323.72

321.76

287.59

Currency in Circulation

244.26

235.94

227.14

252.64

208.75

202.79

217.03

Bankers Deposits

86.90

76.30

56.83

26.04

114.97

118.97

70.56

Reserve Money Target

340.17

324.21

324.21

324.21

318.52

318.52

318.52

Reserve Money Over (+)/Under (-) Performance

-9.45

-11.97

-40.24

-45.53

5.20

3.24

-30.93

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

9

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

6.2 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES MARKET

6.2.1 Treasury Bills Primary Market

The primary market for Treasury bills attracted total subscriptions of K49.8 billion in March 2020, lower than K126.1 billion registered in the previous month. The bulk of the subscriptions were on the 364-day tenor, which attracted 83.9 percent of total subscriptions, while the 91-day attracted the remaining 16.1 percent. The 182-day Treasury bills were not on offer in the reviewed month.

A total of K31.2 billion was allotted out of the K49.8 billion subscriptions. The 364-day tenor accounted for 91.6 percent of the total allotment, thus the remaining 8.4 percent was allotted on the 91-day tenor. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury bills during March 2020.

Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion)

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Total Subscription

140.50

134.43

61.21

30.10

69.22

126.09

49.78

Issues

20.79

22.67

36.55

13.46

49.77

29.34

31.17

Normal

20.79

22.67

36.55

13.46

49.77

29.34

31.17

TB from Conversion

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Maturities

30.26

49.53

19.04

28.17

88.11

35.76

35.74

Normal

30.26

49.53

19.04

28.17

88.11

35.76

35.74

TB from Conversion

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Net Issues (+)/maturities (-)

-9.47

-26.86

17.51

-14.71

-38.34

-6.42

-4.57

T-Bill stock at Face Value

347.64

320.78

338.29

323.57

285.23

278.81

274.24

Memorandum Items:

Conversions

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

T-Bill stock at Cost Value

318.31

292.59

309.27

295.70

259.69

254.21

250.36

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

Meanwhile, total Treasury bill redemptions during the month under review amounted to K35.7 billion, resulting in net redemption of K4.6 billion. Therefore, the Treasury bills stock decreased to K274.2 billion at end March 2020 from K278.8 billion recorded at end February 2020.

6.2.2 Treasury Bills Yields

The all-type average Treasury bill yield decreased by 7 basis points to 9.09 percent in March 2020 from 9.16 percent in the previous month. The average yield for the 91-day tenor decreased by 95 basis points while the average yield for 364-day tenor increased by 75 basis points, to close at 7.50 percent and 10.66 percent, respectively.

10

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

6.2.3 Treasury Notes Market

Total subscriptions for Treasury notes on the primary market amounted to K108.8 billion in March 2020. Total issuances amounted to K70.9 billion, representing 65.4 percent of the total subscription. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury notes during the period under review. Of the total K70.9 billion issuances, K27.8 billion was issued on a 2-year Treasury note at an average yield of 12.38 percent while K43.1 billion was issued on 7 year Treasury note at an average yield of 19.08 percent. There were no maturities of Treasury notes in March 2020. However, K7.7 billion worth of Treasury notes was redeemed prematurely through a buy-back auction while K3.7 billion principal installment was made on the amortized notes. Consequently, the stock of Treasury notes at the end of March 2020 increased to K1,799.7 billion from K1,740.3 billion in the preceding month.

6.2.4 Inter-Bank Money Market

Banking system liquidity decreased in March 2020 compared to February 2020. Excess reserves in the banking system that rose signficantly in February 2020 have largely been mopped up. The daily average excess reserves and un-borrowed excess reserves stood at K22.3 billion and K14.6 billion at end March 2020, respectively, lower than corresponding positions of K49.5 billion and K40.4 billion recorded at end February 2020. In tandem with the tighter liquidity conditions that affected some banks more than others, the interbank volume trading picked up to K11.7 billion in March 2020 from K6.0 billion per day in February 2020. Consequently, the interbank market rate (IBR) rose to to 13.75 percent at the end of March 2020 compared to 12.17 percent recorded at the end of February 2019.

The significant increase in commercial banks' ability to refinance from the interbank market led to moderate decrease in access on the Lombard Facility from a daily average of K9.1 billion in February 2020 to K7.8 billion in March 2020.

Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

Daily Average Total Reserves

82.31

63.60

71.41

72.79

105.22

80.11

Daily Average Required Reserves

55.35

55.32

54.88

55.58

55.74

57.79

Daily Average Excess Reserves

26.96

8.06

16.53

17.21

49.48

22.32

Daily Average Un-borrowed Excess Reserves

26.13

-4.33

-17.69

-3.02

40.36

14.56

Daily Average Inter-bank Market Trading

1.81

7.89

11.20

10.97

6.00

11.66

Daily Average Lombard Facility Access

0.83

12.39

34.22

20.23

9.12

7.76

Inter-bank Market Rate (End Period, Percentage)

8.69

11.39

13.70

13.42

12.17

13.75

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

11

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

6.2.5 Interest Rates

The monetary policy rate remained unchanged at 13.50 percent throughout March 2020. However, the reference rate2dropped to 13.20 percent in March 2020 from 13.30 percent in the preceding month, driven by a decline in the all-type average Treasury bill rate. Meanwhile, the Interbank Rate (IBR) increased by 158 basis points to 13.75 percent, whereas the commercial banks' average savings deposit rate remained unchanged at 4.47 percent.

Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (percent)

2019

2020

Mar

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Policy Rate

14.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

13.50

Base Rate

14.90

13.90

13.90

13.90

13.90

13.4*

12.0

12.30

12.50

13.10

13.30

13.20

3-mon Fixed Rate

6.68

6.41

6.41

6.41

6.41

6.41

6.18

6.18

6.18

6.18

6.18

6.18

Savings Rate

4.49

4.43

4.43

4.43

4.43

4.43

4.47

4.47

4.47

4.47

4.47

4.47

Interbank Rate

Minimum

4.57

11.00

13.32

13.41

10.70

5.00

8.50

8.81

11.45

13.42

13.00

13.00

Maximum

6.35

13.60

13.70

13.59

13.53

10.70

10.00

11.55

13.70

13.79

13.77

13.80

All Type Treasury bill Yield1

10.58

9.42

9.48

9.64

10.16

9.64

8.07

7.54

8.37

8.52

9.16

9.09

91 Days

9.74

8.84

8.95

8.94

9.40

9.13

7.29

6.13

6.19

6.15

8.46

7.50

182 Days

10.50

9.41

9.48

9.56

10.41

9.77

8.31

7.33

-

8.73

9.11

-

364 Days

11.50

10.00

10.00

10.41

10.66

10.03

8.61

9.15

10.54

10.67

9.91

10.66

Mortgage (min)

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.50

21.00

21.00

21.00

21.00

21.00

21.00

Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi

*From September 2019, the base rate was replaced with the Reference Rate. The Reference Rate is a weighted average of Lombard Rate, Interbank Rate (IBR), All-type Treasury Bill Rate and Savings Deposit Rate

  1. CAPITAL MARKETS
  2. Stock Market

7.1.1 Primary Market

There was no listing on the primary stock market and hence the number of companies listed on Malawi Stock Exchange remained at fifteen.

7.1.2 Secondary Stock Market

The secondary stock market recorded increases in both value and volume of shares traded in the month under review. A total of 36.8 million shares earning K791.1 million were traded in March 2020 compared to 14.7 million shares which earned K421.4 million in the previous month. This represented increases of 149.6 percent in volume traded and 87.7 percent in value of shares traded.

2 Reference rate is a weighted average of Lombard rate, Interbank rate (IBR), All-type Treasury bill rate and Savings deposit rate. It is computed at the end of every month and is applicable in and throughout the following month.

12

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

The increase in activity in the month under review was mainly due to investors' response to the release of 2019 audited financial statements by listed companies.

The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) inched up by 14.0 points to close the month at 29,176.2 points. This outturn translated into a positive month-on-month return on index of 0.05 percent. The rise in the MASI was on account of an upward movement in the Domestic Share Index (DSI) which closed at 24,138.2 points from 23,506.2 points in the preceding month. The increase in DSI was explained by share price gains on MPICO, NBM, NITL, SUNBIRD and TNM counters which outweighed share price losses on AIRTEL, ILLOVO and NICO counters. In contrast, the Foreign Share Index (FSI), declined by 755.6 points to close the month at 2,290.8 points following a drop in FMBCH share price.

Chart 2: Trends in MASI, DSI and FSI

35,000

10,000

30,000

9,000

8,000

25,000

7,000

20,000

6,000

5,000

Points

Points

15,000

4,000

10,000

3,000

5,000

2,000

1,000

0

-

MASI

DSI

FSI (Rhs)

Source: Malawi Stock Exchange

Domestic market capitalisation increased to K1,387.9 billion in the month from K1,351.6 billion in the previous month. The outturn was due to increases in share price on the five domestic counters. On the other hand, foreign market capitalisation continued to decline on the backdrop of share price losses on FMBCH counter. The decline was despite the local bourse registering an additional 5,900 shares on OMU counter, the other foreign counter. The foreign market capitalisation declined to K130.7 billion in March 2020 from K168.2 billion in the preceding month. Consequently, total market capitalisation closed lower at K1,518.6 billion in March 2020 from K1,519.7 billion in the previous month..

13

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

7.2 Debt Market

There was no listing on the debt market and hence the number of debt instruments on the market remained at fourteen; comprising five corporate bonds and nine treasury notes. There was no secondary market trade in the review period.

14

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

APPENDIX

Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2020

March

March

Real Sector

Population (million)

15.3

15.8

16.3

16.8

17.4

17.9

18.5

18.5

18.5

GDP at current market prices

1,924.1

2,534.5

3,212.7

3,812.6

4,631.9

5,266.3

5,970.1

6,702.8

7,590.0

Real GDP growth (percent)

6.3

6.2

3.3

2.7

5.1

4.0

4.7

5.0

1.9

GDP per capita (K'000)

133.6

160.4

197.1

226.9

266.6

293.7

322.6

336.1

410.1

GDP per capita (US$)

361.9

378.0

394.5

318.1

365.1

401.0

440.5

494.5

553.4

Consumer Price Index (CPI)3

127.3

157.6

192.0

233.7

260.7

104.7

114.5

115.6

126.9

Average annual inflation rate (percent)

27.3

23.8

21.9

21.7

11.5

9.2

9.4

9.3

9.8

Fiscal Sector

Total Revenue

476.4

535.9

661.3

810.0

946.6

1,079.1

1,208.5

96.3

119.6

Domestic Revenues

373.0

483.0

614.2

742.0

858.7

988.6

1,058.5

74.3

109.4

Grants

103.4

52.9

47.1

67.0

87.9

90.5

145.0

22.1

10.3

Total expenditure

539.3

593.1

762.7

964.3

1,136.1

1,316.7

1,446.2

138.0

154.5

Recurrent

459.9

534.4

667.2

832.5

973.1

1,119.9

1,241.9

114.0

127.5

Development

79.4

58.7

95.5

131.8

163.0

196.9

204.3

24.0

27.0

Deficit/GDP ratio (after grants)

-3.4

-2.6

-3.2

-4.0

-4.1

-4.5

4.0

-0.7

-0.5

Monetary Sector

Net Foreign Assets

134.2

241.6

339.5

355.8

455.7

372.6

400.7

413.4

297.3

Net Domestic Credit

452.4

458.2

604.4

755.0

937.8

1,098.1

1,238.8

1,034.2

1,337.5

Government

184.1

153.4

209.0

337.5

519.9

606.8

629.0

547.4

735.1

Statutory bodies

17.8

4.3

5.1

9.2

8.1

34.5

55.7

44.5

54.8

Private (gross)

250.4

300.5

390.3

408.3

409.8

456.7

554.1

442.3

547.6

Money Supply (M2)

522.0

629.8

778.8

897.3

1,074.4

1,196.5

1,293.0

1,174.1

1,294.4

M2 Growth Rate (annual percent)

35.1

20.7

23.7

15.2

19.7

11.4

8.1

15.0

10.2

Reserve Money

156.9

212.3

206.0

240.6

278.9

289.4

278.1

273.0

288.9

Banks Deposits

61.6

92.4

66.0

56.2

78.2

59.6

26.0

82.1

72.1

External Sector

Overall Balance

68.6

76.3

45.1

-45.0

110.6

1.1

4.8

..

..

Current Account

-449.1

-482.1

-550.1

-727.6

-1,032.7

-1,038.9

-897.7

..

..

Exports (fob )

472.0

641.9

634.6

847.4

769.1

814.5

849.5

..

..

Imports (cif)

1002.5

1140.6

-1273.7

-1751.1

-2030.7

-2143.6

-2008.3

..

..

Trade balance

-530.5

-498.7

-639.1

-903.7

-1261.6

-1329.1

-1158.9

..

..

Capital account balance

222.7

194.1

114.0

525.1

636.2

590.8

610.1

..

..

Gross foreign exchange reserves

278.4

389.6

549.2

586.7

586.7

658.8

700.6

677.2

719.4

(million)

Official

173.0

276.6

445.3

438.6

438.6

546.9

605.5

562.0

518.6

Commercial banks

105.4

113.0

103.9

148.1

148.1

111.9

95.2

115.2

64.1

Import cover (Official reserves in

months)

2.1

3.1

3.2

2.9

2.9

3.6

3.9

3.6

3.3

Current account balance/GDP

(percent)

-27.6

-19.7

-17.1

-19.1

-22.3

-19.7

-15.1

..

..

Debt/GDP (percent)

34.1

33.6

33.0

35.0

44.4

62.7

62.0

..

..

Debt Service/Exports (percent)

2.5

3.4

3.8

4.1

5.4

4.9

..

..

..

MK/US Dollar (eop)

435.229

435.229

664.365

725.01

730.46

733.69

738.87

738.79

741.02

MK/US Dollar (pd avg)

369.181

369.181

499.607

713.85

726.65

732.33

742.23

737.65

742.06

Source: National Statistical Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi and Ministry of Finance

3 2000=100 for the years 2007-2009 and 2012; 2010= 100 for the years 2010, 2011 and 2013.

15

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)

All items

Food & Non-alcoholic

Non-food inflation

2017

11.5

10.3

12.8

2018

9.2

9.8

9.0

2019

9.4

14.3

5.4

2016

June

22.6

27.7

18.2

July

23.5

29.2

18.7

Aug

22.8

28.7

17.8

Sept

21.2

27.0

15.9

Oct

20.1

25.4

15.2

Nov

19.9

24.8

15.2

Dec

20.0

24.4

15.4

2017

Jan

18.2

21.1

15.0

Feb

16.1

17.5

14.6

Mar

15.8

17.0

14.5

Apr

14.6

14.7

14.5

May

12.3

11.2

13.5

Jun

11.3

9.3.

13.2

Jul

10.2

7.4

12.7

Aug

9.3

6.2

12.2

Sept

8.4

5.1

11.6

Oct

8.3

4.8

11.7

Nov

7.7

4.7

11.0

Dec

7.1

4.3

10.0

2018

Jan4

8.1

7.6

9.6

Feb

7.8

7.3

9.4

Mar

9.9

10.6

9.7

Apr

9.7

10.0

8.9

May

8.9

9.5

8.4

Jun

8.6

9.1

8.2

Jul

9.0

9.5

8.7

Aug

9.3

10.1

8.7

Sep

9.5

10.2

8.9

Oct

9.7

10.4

9.2

Nov

10.1

10.8

9.5

Dec

9.9

12.0

8.2

2019

Jan

8.8

10.7

7.1

Feb

7.9

10.8

5.4

Mar

9.3

14.4

5.0

Apr

9.1

13.8

5.4

May

8.9

13.0

5.7

Jun

9.0

13.7

5.4

Jul

9.3

14.2

5.5

Aug

9.5

14.6

5.4

Sept

9.2

13.9

5.4

Oct

9.6

16.0

4.3

Nov

10.4

17.2

4.7

Dec

11.5

19.3

4.9

2020

Jan

11.1

17.6

5.1

Feb

11.0

17.0

5.4

Mar

9.8

14.7

5.1

Source: National Statistical Office

4 From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100)

16

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2017=100)

Alcoholic

Housing,

Food &

drinks

Clothing

water &

Furnishing

Restauran

All

Non-

&

&

electricit

&

Transp

Commu

Recreation

ts &

Miscellan

items

alcoholic

Tobacco

Footwear

y

Household

Health

ortation

nication

& Culture

Education

Hotels

eous

Weighti

100

50.2

2.4

5.9

12.6

3.0

1.3

11.7

3.6

1.2

3.0

1.3

3.9

Weightii

100

45.2

2.5

2.9

23.1

4.6

2.9

8.4

3.7

0.9

2.1

2.0

1.6

2017

260.7

258.4

209.3

224.6

346.2

246.7

225.3

211.9

205.1

321.9

224.5

329.9

191.9

2018

104.7

104.1

105.9

105.5

106.2

105.0

104.3

105.2

102.0

103.5

100.9

103.7

106.0

2019

114.5

119.0

114.1

113.4

110.0

112.8

114.4

112.2

104.6

107.7

106.7

108.3

115.8

2017

Jan

270.7

287.3

200.4

217.3

332.7

237.7

211.9

208.1

198.0

308.8

220.5

317.6

187.0

Feb

277.1

294.8

201.2

219.1

348.0

239.9

212.4

208.5

198.0

315.0

220.5

319.4

188.9

Mar

269.3

278.3

201.6

220.1

348.2

240.6

217.4

209.4

198.0

321.0

220.5

320.1

190.0

Apr

259.7

257.6

201.6

221.1

348.4

243.2

219.5

210.2

205.3

321.2

222.0

320.3

191.0

May

253.9

247.4

202.9

222.8

341.9

243.8

220.9

210.8

205.3

321.4

222.0

330.8

192.3

Jun

248.1

234.4

209.0

225.4

342.2

246.3

229.7

212.0

205.3

322.7

222.0

332.5

193.0

Jul

243.6

225.4

210.9

226.6

340.3

249.8

230.3

212.3

205.3

323.7

222.0

333.1

192.8

Aug

244.8

227.4

211.2

227.4

340.3

250.5

230.5

213.8

205.3

324.0

222.0

333.9

193.3

Sept

254.2

244.3

216.9

228.3

340.4

251.0

231.0

214.2

210.1

324.0

230.6

334.0

193.2

Oct

258.0

250.4

217.2

228.6

344.5

251.9

231.7

214.4

210.1

325.8

230.6

338.0

193.7

Nov

269.0

268.5

218.5

229.2

355.8

252.6

234.3

214.5

210.1

327.4

230.6

338.8

193.9

Dec

279.9

285.2

219.7

229.4

372.0

253.3

234.3

214.7

210.1

327.4

230.6

340.8

194.0

2018

Janiii

104.5

108.4

100.0

100.1

103.0

100.1

100.5

100.2

100.0

100.4

100.0

100.4

100.4

Feb

106.8

110.9

101.3

102.4

105.5

102.5

101.6

102.1

101.0

101.7

100.0

101.9

102.4

Mar

105.8

107.9

103.5

103.6

106.2

102.9

102.1

102.6

101.1

101.8

100.2

102.2

103.6

Apr

101.8

99.3

104.1

104.0

105.6

103.0

102.5

102.7

101.1

102.1

100.2

102.3

103.8

May

101.2

97.7

104.8

104.5

105.6

103.3

102.8

103.1

101.8

102.8

100.2

10.3.0

104.1

Jun

101.0

96.5

106.3

104.7

105.7

104.3

103.3

104.5

101.9

103.5

100.2

103.5

104.9

Jul

101.6

97.5

107.0

105.2

105.7

105.1

103.3

105.8

101.9

103.6

100.2

103.8

105.3

Aug

103.0

100.1

107.9

106.3

105.9

106.0

104.2

106.4

102.3

104.4

100.2

104.0

107.4

Sep

105.1

103.7

108.3

107.8

106.0

107.6

106.8

107.2

103.0

105.1

101.5

105.4

109.4

Oct

107.1

106.2

108.7

108.7

108.5

108.3

107.4

108.7

103.3

105.4

102.5

105.7

110.0

Nov

108.7

109.4

109.1

109.2

108.5

108.5

108.3

109.5

103.3

105.8

103.1

105.8

110.2

Dec

109.9

112.0

109.4

109.6

108.5

108.7

108.6

109.6

103.4

106.0

103.1

105.9

110.4

2019

Jan

113.7

119.9

110.1

109.8

109.2

109.2

109.2

109.4

103.4

106.2

103.4

106.3

111.5

Feb

115.2

122.9

111.1

109.9

109.3

109.5

111.3

109.5

103.4

106.3

106.6

106.4

112.7

Mar

115.6

123.4

111.4

110.4

109.3

110.1

112.0

110.2

104.3

106.4

103.6

106.5

113.6

Apr

111.1

113.0

112.2

111.3

109.4

110.8

112.9

110.5

104.3

107.0

103.6

106.7

113.8

May

110.2

110.4

112.6

111.9

110.1

111.7

113.1

110.9

104.4

107.1

103.6

107.1

114.3

Jun

110.0

109.8

113.4

112.7

110.1

112.3

113.2

111.2

104.4

107.4

103.6

107.2

110.3

Jul

111.0

111.4

113.9

113.4

110.3

112.9

114.0

112.5

104.7

107.8

103.6

107.8

115.6

Aug

112.8

114.7

114.9

115.1

110.4

114.4

115.2

112.7

105.1

108.2

103.6

108.5

116.4

Sept

114.8

118.1

115.8

115.6

110.6

115.2

116.9

113.0

105.4

108.4

110.3

109.9

118.3

Oct

117.3

123.1

117.4

116.2

111.0

115.5

117.5

113.5

105.4

108.6

111.5

110.5

118.8

Nov

119.9

128.2

117.8

117.0

111.1

116.0

118.3

116.1

105.4

109.1

111.5

111.2

119.4

Dec

122.6

133.6

118.3

117.2

111.2

116.5

119.4

116.8

105.6

109.4

111.5

111.5

119.8

2020

Jan

126.3

141.1

118.8

117.8

111.3

122.2

119.7

116.8

105.6

109.7

111.5

111.7

121.5

Feb

127.9

143.8

119.1

118.8

112.1

123.0

120.7

117.1

106.2

109.7

111.5

111.9

122.6

Mar

126.9

141.6

119.5

119.2

112.1

123.2

121.0

116.9

106.3

109.7

111.5

112.2

122.9

Source: National Statistical Office

17

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates

US dollar

Euro

British pound

Chinese yuan

SA rand

ZMK

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

2015

490.519

508.693

543.982

564.100

748.718

776.460

78.142

81.044

38.303

39.764

58.191

60.503

2016

704.898

722.806

779.096

798.800

954.603

979.848

106.275

108.961

48.104

49.321

68.466

70.199

2017

727.928

733.447

819.526

834.266

935.918

953.000

106.051

108.729

53.794

55.267

75.296

77.042

2018

729.651

735.014

856.079

869.892

968.269

984.301

108.661

111.450

54.388

56.164

69.062

70.835

2019

742.324

748.794

826.951

838.734

942.235

957.598

105.731

108.463

51.128

52.127

56.823

58.297

2016

Jan

689.273

707.802

735.692

754.318

994.826

1020.01

105.961

108.643

42.216

43.284

62.063

63.634

Feb

733.310

751.496

814.174

834.368

1050.36

1076.41

112.257

115.058

46.563

47.718

64.740

66.346

Mar

676.070

694.295

766.535

787.199

954.023

993.090

106.735

109.517

46.244

47.491

69.387

71.256

April

676.069

694.295

766.534

787.199

954.023

993.090

104.443

107.254

46.244

47.490

71.256

70.321

May

691.907

708.911

781.808

801.144

1006.07

1030.95

106.107

108.696

45.074

46.189

68.885

70.589

June

702.361

718.710

788.202

806.547

996.913

1020.12

106.451

108.949

46.445

47.526

65.451

66.975

July

707.082

725.022

782.366

802.215

932.749

956.413

106.028

108.713

49.128

50.375

71.436

73.249

Aug

711.599

729.887

797.475

817.970

932.851

956.826

106.956

109.681

51.748

53.078

70.656

72.472

Sept

712.351

730.113

798.610

818.523

937.345

960.718

106.780

109.437

50.691

51.955

71.480

73.262

Oct

712.296

730.153

785.775

805.475

880.354

902.425

105.875

108.530

51.178

52.461

71.929

73.732

Nov

716.301

733.994

761.643

780.457

894.159

916.246

104.219

106.847

51.462

52.733

72.500

74.291

Dec

715.802

734.216

753.882

773.277

879.076

901.692

103.484

106.208

52.606

53.960

72.786

74.658

2017

Jan

725.426

733.768

773.148

786.079

908.281

921.047

103.894

106.514

53.232

54.638

72.392

72.392

Feb

727.551

734.109

766.153

776.630

899.648

914.206

104.272

106.866

55.685

56.739

75.424

77.287

Mar

730.455

733.541

770.795

785.490

899.134

910.368

103.941

106.490

52.618

54.754

74.303

76.123

Apr

727.924

733.788

785.475

799.857

931.334

950.682

104.127

106.614

54.770

55.370

76.492

78.271

May

726.340

734.136

809.439

822.489

927.763

942.523

104.210

106.681

55.263

56.086

77.598

79.435

Jun

725.009

732.019

821.648

841.292

937.907

958.245

105.303

107.935

55.475

56.350

77.851

79.854

Jul

728.553

732.543

853.031

863.850

947.279

968.040

105.715

108.481

55.710

56.516

80.658

82.766

Aug

730.621

733.596

850.556

872.749

936.025

951.950

107.303

110.105

55.749

56.461

78.563

80.601

Sept

729.534

733.718

854.065

866.222

967.268

987.703

109.046

111.870

53.274

54.425

73.932

75.849

Oct

728.501

733.550

850.088

863.901

953.606

971.940

108.059

110.862

50.168

53.739

73.431

75.335

Nov

728.026

733.313

845.541

862.629

954.842

971.968

108.181

110.958

48.949

52.223

71.665

73.505

Dec

727.197

733.288

854.369

870.008

967.933

987.336

108.563

111.365

54.632

55.905

71.245

73.084

2018

Jan

728.995

728.995

892.879

909.208

1032.51

1045.15

111.392

114.254

60.972

62.317

73.158

75.068

Feb

728.995

733.988

892.879

909.208

1009.67

1028.42

113.333

116.293

60.972

62.317

73.158

75.068

Mar

729.275

734.004

891.443

906.858

1012.08

1027.82

113.419

116.384

61.015

62.145

73.758

75.686

Apr

728.105

734.004

888.479

902.409

1019.50

1037.19

113.765

116.736

56.673

60.867

74.908

76.865

May

727.547

733.789

855.950

868.811

974.522

991.191

112.448

115.341

57.772

58.741

71.133

72.963

Jun

728.060

733.909

845.839

858.046

961.666

977.244

110.859

113.743

54.484

55.579

71.164

73.016

Jul

727.323

733.367

845.584

858.657

954.371

968.441

106.716

109.455

53.924

54.948

72.372

74.229

Aug

728.112

733.698

834.501

849.175

933.500

947.867

104.684

107.302

51.537

52.457

71.229

73.009

Sept

729.920

734.331

843.875

859.303

945.543

961.283

104.681

107.273

46.710

50.144

66.217

67.857

Oct

733.006

737.337

837.572

847.406

946.607

960.791

103.981

106.577

50.059

51.152

60.371

61.879

Nov

734.445

738.709

829.096

840.370

940.229

955.658

103.875

106.544

51.586

52.831

60.915

62.480

Dec

733.315

739.564

828.089

842.811

922.366

939.924

104.777

107.498

48.686

52.399

60.726

62.304

2019

Jan

733.463

738.449

831.468

845.497

933.840

954.533

106.019

108.854

52.390

53.608

60.402

62.017

Feb

731.909

739.743

827.082

839.898

948.727

963.568

106.845

109.815

52.701

53.883

60.471

62.152

Mar

734.635

740.669

825.030

837.653

961.860

977.338

107.324

110.329

50.745

51.786

60.018

61.698

Apr

739.444

745.369

825.152

837.926

958.331

972.991

107.814

110.899

51.799

52.874

59.134

60.826

May

747.349

754.837

830.806

844.502

952.922

970.197

106.641

109.704

51.329

52.512

55.357

56.947

Jun

773.912

780.894

866.595

878.689

971.914

988.050

109.620

112.694

52.541

53.842

58.010

59.636

Jul

763.498

772.922

852.960

867.230

947.255

967.427

109.858

112.899

54.385

55.442

59.370

61.013

Aug

734.731

743.437

815.403

828.210

888.600

906.030

102.554

105.576

48.383

49.339

55.661

57.301

Sep

735.331

741.418

847.705

861.349

959.553

976.147

108.056

110.930

53.408

54.912

65.163

66.890

Oct

734.453

741.465

819.410

827.400

948.604

959.293

103.354

105.421

48.731

49.532

54.841

55.938

Nov

737.612

742.782

813.044

821.276

947.025

958.290

103.740

105.825

49.621

50.386

49.621

50.386

Dec

739.767

743.580

818.123

826.583

966.357

977.493

103.900

105.987

51.052

51.793

50.541

51.556

2020

Jan

740.428

744.049

818.835

827.213

963.457

974.356

105.326

107.433

51.164

51.984

50.771

51.786

Feb

739.846

743.334

806.536

813.750

958.564

966.578

104.195

106.278

46.658

49.845

49.766

50.761

Mar

740.201

743.916

819.609

826.055

913.027

924.138

103.945

106.024

44.378

45.180

44.707

45.601

Source: Commercial Banks

18

Monthly Economic Review

March 2020

Table 11: Malawi All Share Index (1999=100)

Period

INDICES

RETURN

SHARE TURNOVER

CAPITALISATION

Domestic

Foreign

All share

Dividend

Earnings per

Volume of shares traded

Value

Value of shares issued

Share

Share

Index

Yield

Share

(Malawi Kwacha)

(Malawi Kwacha)

Index

Index

(Kwacha)

2017

16,272.6

3,519.4

21,598.1

2.7

32.4

698,894,283

13,516,146,248.3

10,609,490.8

2018

28,983.5

5,265.1

21,318.1

1.9

6.9

958,247,064

48,695,858,938.08

1,284,705.7

2016

Jan

11,365.60

1,762.13

14,440.24

4.0

28.4

2,795,087

99,852,436.20

7,516,892.89

Feb

11,225.08

1,762.13

14,263.58

4.0

28.3

1,830,916

106,507,786.33

7,509,345.98

Mar

10,554.04

1,762.13

13,419.95

6.1

45.7

5,067,001

89,521,602.30

7,473,305.73

Apr

10.109.50

1,762.13

12,861.07

6.0

45.7

54,962,804

528,512,298.00

7,448,932.42

May

10,072.19

1,762.13

12,814.18

6.0

45.0

30,578,347

302,536,644.07

7,446,930.72

Jun

10,320.33

1,762.13

13,126.13

5.9

45.0

5,499,723

160,580,210.34

7,460,245.29

Jul

10,523.46

1,762.13

13,381.50

5.9

45.0

9,822,509

79,415,164.70

7,471,145.06

Aug

10,424.86

1,762.13

13,174.36

5.9

45.0

42,384,723

985,792,369.78

7,462,303.95

Sept

10,793.84

2,026.07

13,744.12

5.2

45.0

29,146,377

520,695,844.27

8,525,541.22

Oct

10,824.35

2,026.07

13,782.48

5.2

45.0

2,601,165

331,416,056.34

8,527,178.17

Nov

10,103.29

2,026.07

12,875.85

5.2

45.8

38,318,065

1,385,112,183.47

8,497,260.46

Dec

10,456.92

2,026.07

13,320.51

5.2

42.8

187,888,673

1,606,116,441.14

8,516,542.43

2017

Jan

10,303.61

2,026.07

13,127.73

5.2

42.8

9,462,616

299,523,065.19

8,508,182.95

Feb

10,707.55

2,026.07

13,635.67

5.2

42.8

12,896,314

179,654,629.77

8,530,208.72

Mar

11,437.62

2,308.87

14,577.62

4.6

43.3

15,057,251

248,460,512.40

9,679,155.09

April

11,935.73

2,308.87

15,203.97

4.6

43.5

10,160,058

788,100,892.16

9,706,315.56

May

12,228.65

2,325.21

15,573.68

4.6

43.5

71,859,658

1,343,060,713.98

9,786,371.11

June

12,386.77

2,325.21

15,772.51

2.9

35.39

24,562,635

1,065,495,688.62

9,794,992.97

July

13,265.14

2,325.21

16,877.16

2.9

32.38

230,820,088

1,759,096,772.00

9,856,500.67

Aug

15,780.73

2,425.75

20,049.44

2.8

32.38

43,516,315

1,587,733,421.39

10,390,610.09

Sept

15,687.31

2,425.75

19,920.42

2.7

30.00

83,482,149

1,325,916,804.33

10,488,063.79

Oct

15,760.94

2,474.85

20,049.06

2.7

30.00

60,346,580

2,108,221,256.74

10,494,708.34

Nov

15,850.21

3,516.49

21,122.43

2.7

30.00

14,395,164

763,567,556.43

10,547,692.73

Dec

16,272.64

3,519.43

21,598.07

2.7

32.38

122,335,455

2,047,314,935.24

10,609,490.79

2018

Jan

16,692.97

3,673.87

22,223.44

2.7

32.38

36,519,356

1,318,037,153.35

10,661,816.40

Feb

17,535.66

3,706.12

23,182.59

2.6

32.38

245,801,275

7,696,394,315.30

10,827,425.44

Mar

18,009.73

5,197.43

25,286.79

2.3

32.10

39,059,770

1,133,690,674.34

12,435,390.30

Apr

18,158.46

6,743.62

27,092.17

2.3

51.62

80,903,126

3,676,838,010.81

15,654,624.25

May

19,436.22

8,201.57

30,043.03

2.2

50.89

265,730,032

10,613,139,506.1

16,006,955.25

Jun

20,033.47

8,237.82

30,736.95

1.8

6.66

6,468,082

213,441,483.83

1,370,739.23

Jul

20,513.69

8,237.32

31,263.14

1.7

6.45

13,787,978

590,259,713.23

1,385,750.21

Aug

21,145.76

8,237.32

31,956.43

1.7

6.45

43,722,958

3,009,473,246.19

1,416,480.06

Sep

21,621.84

8,138.23

32,373.19

1.8

6.45

27,090,165

3,758,351,970.38

1,434,953.37

Oct

20,938.61

7,196.88

30,622.36

1.8

6.45

46,485,804

5,845,797,261.15

1,357,347.23

Nov

20,772.39

3,778.77

26,803.80

2.0

6.89

109,803,770

8,429,682,349.22

1,188,088.65

Dec

28,983.53

5,265.12

21,318.07

1.9

6.89

42,869,348

2,410,753,256.42

1,284,705.65

2019

Jan

21,159.22

5,265.12

28,808.89

1.8

5.64

46,773,797

2,357,679,787.25

1,347,534.92

Feb

20,829.45

4,521.94

27,687.33

1.9

6.07

165,978,557

6,984,580,841.27

1,293,719.15

Mar

20,483.29

4,521.94

27,303.65

1.9

207,926.826

4,822,095,283.42

1,275,935.00

April

20,334.43

4,521.94

27,138.65

1.9

5.63

53,606,240

5,237,292,481.94

1,281,524.29

May

22,235.79

4,521.93

29,246.08

2.0

139,056,337

9,091,064,161.08

1,379,206.06

June

22,877.77

4,520.31

29,956.00

2.0

5.66

14,124,014

807,635,164.50

1,412,128.98

July

22,387.89

4,520.31

29,413.02

2.0

27,022,913

2,203,627,437.99

1,387,035.06

Aug

22,420.52

4,272.58

29,197.17

2.0

4.84

27,644,237

798,659,625.46

1,378,000.47

Sept

22,735.48

4,272.58

29,546.27

2.0

154,699,117

3,706,719,491.33

1,394,440.03

Oct

23,445.64

4,272.58

30,344.49

2.0

4.37

185,453,439

2,495,407,311.96

1,433,241.37

Nov

22,664.27

4,024.86

29,215.33

2.0

342,696,807

7,012,268,671.68

1,380,557.13

Dec

23,599.75

4,024.86

23,599.75

2.0

4.37

28,867,524

859,930,072.00

1,428,752.94

2020

Jan

22,903.36

3,529.41

30,252.20

2.1

3.78

19,417,258

610,173,293.32

1,368,393.31

Feb

23,506.15

3,046.35

29,162.28

1.9

2.80

14,722,356

421,390,547.14

1,519,742.06

Mar

24,138.22

2,290.78

29,176.23

2.0

2.96

36,746,715

791,098,926.99

1,518,611.82

Source: Malawi Stock Exchange

19

