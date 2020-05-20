March 2020 Monthly Economic Review 0 05/20/2020 | 05:24am EDT Send by mail :

Reserve Bank of Malawi Monthly Economic Review March 2020 Table of Contents 1.0 INTRODUCTION ...................................................................................................... 1 1.1 Gross Official Reserves .............................................................................................. 1 1.2 Exchange Rates........................................................................................................... 1 1.3 Money Supply ............................................................................................................. 1 1.4 Interest Rates .............................................................................................................. 1 1.5 Inflation ....................................................................................................................... 1 2.0 EXTERNAL SECTOR .............................................................................................. 2 3.0 BANKING AND FINANCE ...................................................................................... 2 4.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS .............................. 5 5.0 PRODUCTION AND PRICES ................................................................................. 7 6.0 MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET................................................................. 9 7.0 CAPITAL MARKETS............................................................................................. 12 LIST OF TABLES Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) ......................... 3 Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)............................................... 7 Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion) ....................................................................... 9 Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion) ....................................................... 10 Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)........................................................................... 11 Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (percent)....................................................................................... 12 Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)........................ 15 Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)................................................................... 16 Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2017=100)................................................................... 17 Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates................................................................................................... 18 Table 11: Malawi All Share Index (1999=100) ................................................................................ 19 GENERAL NOTES This Economic Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing currenteconomic information to stakeholders. The Review is expected to be published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of March 2020. Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted: .. Means not available Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
* Means projection
+ Means revised figure
^ Means preliminary figure All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.

* Means projection

+ Means revised figure

^ Means preliminary figure All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw. Monthly Economic Review March 2020 1.0 INTRODUCTION This Economic Review highlights economic developments during the month of March 2020. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, money, credit and interest rates, inflation, national accounts and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations. 1.1 Gross Official Reserves Gross official reserves were estimated at US$699.9 million as at end March 2020, an equivalent of 3.3 months of prospective import coverage. 1.2 Exchange Rates The Malawi kwacha remained broadly stable against the United States dollar as at end March 2020. However, the local currency appreciated against the rest of all its trading partners' currencies and depreciated against the euro and Japanese yen. 1.3 Money Supply The annual growth rate of broad money supply (M2) stood at 10.2 percent in March 2020 compared to 10.1 percent and 15.0 percent in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2019, respectively. The outturn was driven by an annual growth rate of 31.1 percent (K236.4 billion) in Net Domestic Assets (NDA). 1.4 Interest Rates RBM maintained the Policy rate at 13.50 percent in March 2020. Meanwhile, the reference rate decreased to 13.20 percent from 13.30 percent recorded in February 2020, while average savings deposit rate remained at 4.47 percent. 1.5 Inflation Headline inflation decelerated to 9.8 percent in March 2020 from 11.0 percent in the previous month, reflecting weakening food prices at the onset of the harvesting season. 1 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 EXTERNAL SECTOR Malawi Kwacha Exchange Rate The Malawi kwacha remained relatively stable against the United States dollar and traded at K741.02 per dollar. However, the kwacha strengthened against most currencies of its trading partners in the month under review. The appreciation of the kwacha was anchored by the weakening of most currencies due to the emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which disrupted global economic activity. As a result, the local currency gained value by 4.4 percent against the British pound and traded at K916.16 per pound at end March 2020. Nonetheless, the kwacha depreciated slightly by 0.4 percent against the euro and closed the month under review at K819.92 per euro. The depreciation of the kwacha was partly explained by strengthening of the euro as investors maintained long positions of the euro in anticipation of some interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In the Asian region, the kwacha weakened by 0.6 percent against the Japanese yen and traded at K6.80 per yen at end of the reviewed month. The depreciation of the kwacha was anchored by strengthening of the yen as the Japanese investment facilities continued to emerge as a safe haven for investors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Conversely, the local currency gained value by 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent against Chinese yuan and Indian rupee, respectively, and traded at K103.96 per yuan and K9.76 per rupee. The appreciation of the kwacha was due to the adverse impact of Coronavirus outbreak on most Asian economies (particularly China and India) in the reviewed month In the SADC region, the kwacha appreciated by 12.6 percent against the South African rand and traded at K41.62 per rand as at end March 2020. Likewise, the local kwacha gained value by 16.4 percent against the Zambian kwacha (ZMK) and traded at K41.16 per ZMK in the reviewed month. The appreciation of the kwacha was explained by weakening of both the rand and ZMK following a slowdown in economic activity in those countries on account of the Coronavirus pandemic. BANKING AND FINANCE Broad Money and its Components Broad money supply remained weak, reflecting tight liqudity conditions. The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) inched up to 10.2 percent in March 2020 from 10.1 percent in February 2020 but was lower than the 15.0 percent recorded in a corresponding month of 2019. The contribution of quasi money (QM) to the annual growth rate of M2 increased to 2.1 percentage points from 2.0 percentage 2 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 points in the previous month whereas the share of narrow money (M1) remained constant at the previous month's position of 8.1 percentage points. On a monthly basis, M2 increased by 0.4 percent (K5.4 billion) to K1,294.4 billion, following an upsurge in M1 in the month. In particular, M1 increased by K17.5 billion to K627.1 billion in the month on account of both currency in circulation and demand deposits which went up by K11.9 billion and K5.7 billion to K181.6 billion and K445.6 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, QM declined by K12.1 billion to K667.3 billion, explained by both foreign currency denominated deposits and term (time and savings) deposits which dropped by K7.7 billion and K4.5 billion to K185.7 billion and K481.5 billion as at end March 2020, respectively (Table 1). The growth in M1 and the decline in QM reflected switching of deposits by economic agents from less liquid QM to the more liquid M1 in preparation of the agricultural marketing season. Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) 2019 Mar April May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Money Supply (M2) 1,174.1 1,168.9 1,215.6 1,263.5 1,254.5 1,282.2 1,272.6 1,252.2 1,222.5 1,293.0 1,273.0 1,289,0 1,294.4 Narrow money (M1) 532.0 533.0 555.3 596.2 577.5 596.6 588.1 569.8 582.6 628.8 615.7 609.6 627.1 Quasi-money 642.2 636.0 660.3 667.3 677.0 685.6 684.5 682.4 639.9 664.2 657.3 679.4 667.3 Net Foreign Assets 413.4 369.4 363.6 420.5 347.2 322.2 280.9 233.6 241.3 400.4 328.5 363.5 297.3 Net Domestic Assets 760.8 799.5 852.1 842.9 907.3 960.1 991.7 1,018.5 981.2 892.5 944.5 925.6 997.1 Domestic Credit 1,034.2 1,071.6 1,147.6 1,166.2 1,158.5 1,221.8 1,291.1 1,314.3 1,333.5 1,237.4 1,281.4 1,328.9 1,337.5 Government (Net) 547.4 559.4 619.6 615.6 574.2 641.6 706.6 722.1 735.4 627.6 670.2 723.9 735.1 Private Sector 442.3 465.2 478.1 501.7 531.5 522.0 526.5 531.9 538.2 554.1 553.6 550.9 547.6 Other Pub. Sector 44.5 46.9 49.9 48.9 52.8 58.2 58.0 60.4 59.9 55.7 57.6 54.1 54.8 Other Items (Net) -273.4 -272.0 -293.1 -323.3 -251.2 -261.7 -299.4 -295.8 -352.3 -344.9 -335.9 -403.4 -340.4 Annual M2 growth 15.0 11.5 9.4 10.7 10.8 12.4 11.6 10.8 4.6 8.1 9.4 10.1 10.2 (%) Monthly M2 growth 0.3 -0.4 4.0 3.9 -0.7 2.2 -0.7 -1.6 -2.4 5.8 -1.5 1.2 0.4 (%) Reserve Money 273.8 257.7 278.7 309.1 330.8 358.5 330.2 309.0 288.6 278.1 324.6 321.8 288.9 Money Multiplier 4.3 4.5 4.4 4.1 3.8 3.6 3.9 4.1 4.2 4.6 3.9 4.0 4.5 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 3.2 Counterparts to Broad Money On the asset side, the 10.2 percent annual growth of M2 was entirely supported by NDA of the banking system, which contributed 20.1 percentage points to the growth rate. Meanwhile, the contribution of Net Foreign Assets (NFA) to M2 annual growth rate stood at minus 9.9 percentage points in the month. Month-on-month, the upturn in M2 was also entirely driven by NDA of the banking system, which expanded by K71.6 billion to K997.1 billion. Meanwhile, NFA of the banking system declined by K66.2 billion (US$89.3 million) to K297.3 billion (US$401.2 million) as at end March 2020. 3 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 3.2.1 Net Domestic Assets The foregoing outturn in NDA was explained by both other items (net) and domestic credit which increased by K63.0 billion and K8.6 billion to minus K340.4 billion and K1,337.5 billion in March 2020, respectively. 3.2.1.1 Domestic Credit The growth in domestic credit in the month was supported by credit to the public sector (government and statutory bodies) which increased by K11.9 billion to K789.9 billion at end-March 2020. This followed another increase of K50.2 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, credit to the private sector contracted by K3.3 billion to K547.6 billion in the month, following another decline of K2.7 billion in the preceding month. The slowdown in private sector credit reflected seasonal trend and subdued economic activity in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit to the Public Sector Net credit to government from the commercial banks registered a monthly upturn of K48.0 billion to K540.3 billion as at end-March 2020, following another increase of K15.4 billion in the preceding month. The development in the month was on account of increase in commercial banks' holding of Treasury notes and Treasury bills of K42.7 billion and K912.8 million to K447.3 billion and K154.9 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, government deposits at the commercial banks decreased by K4.7 billion to K61.9 billion in the review month. Similarly, commercial banks' outstanding credit to the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) went up by K717.1 million to K54.8 billion. In contrast, net credit to government from the RBM decreased by K36.8 billion to K194.8 billion in the month. The downturn followed maturity of Treasury notes and Treasury bills held by the central bank amounting to K38.1 billion and K4.3 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, government's borrowing through Ways and Means advances increased by K2.8 billion to K51.0 billion while government deposits decreased by K2.8 billion to K200.9 billion. Credit to the Private Sector Credit to the private sector continued to expand, helped by an accommodative monetary policy stance. The annual growth rate of private sector credit was recorded at 23.8 percent in March 2020 compared to 24.4 percent and 11.1 percent in February 2020 and March 2019, respectively. On a monthly basis, however, private sector credit contracted by 0.6 percent (K3.3 billion) to K547.6 billion, following another decline of K2.7 billion in the preceding month. This outturn mirrored seasonal trend and the general slowdown in economic activity in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 4 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 month, individual and household loans and foreign currency denominated loans decreased by K5.5 billion and K573.4 million to K181.5 billion and K136.3 billion, respectively. In contrast, mortgages and commercial and industrial loans rose by K2.3 billion and K1.9 billion to K39.9 billion and K219.2 billion, respectively. In terms of economic sectors, the monthly decline in private sector credit was explained by credit contractions in Electricity, gas and water; Financial services; and Transport, storage and communications amounting to K10.0 billion, K5.4 billion and K3.3 billion, respectively. In contrast, credit to Real estate; Manufacturing; Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; and Wholesale and retail trade sectors expanded by K9.3 billion, K5.4 billion, K4.0 billion and K1.4 billion in the month. Meanwhile, the Wholesale and retail trade sector continued to be the largest credit holder at 24.3 percent of the outstanding stock of private sector credit, followed by Agriculture sector at 23.5 percent, Manufacturing at 13.8 percent and Community, social and personal services sector at 13.1 percent. The distribution to the rest of the sectors is as shown below. Chart 1: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit 1.00 0.75 0.50 0.25 0.00 Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting Manufacturing Wholesale and retail trade Community, social and personal services Other sectors Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi /1Other sectors include Transport, storage and communications; Restaurants and hotels; Construction; Electricity, gas, water and energy; Financial Services; Real Estate; Mining and quarrying and Others 4.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS Fiscal outturn in March 2020 was better than expected, reflecting improved revenue collections. Central government total revenues increased by K30.3 billion against an expenditure growth of K3.2 billion in March 2020. Subsequently, the overall fiscal deficit improved to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 0.9 percent in February 2020. 5 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 4.1 Revenues1 Total revenues amounted to K119.6 billion in March 2020, representing a monthly increase of 33.9 percent from K89.4 billion recorded in the previous month. The increase in revenues was mainly on account of domestic revenue collections which grew by 48.9 percent to K109.4 billion while foreign receipts declined by 35.4 percent to K10.3 billion. Both tax and non-tax components improved in the month under review. Specifically, tax revenues rose by 31.0 percent to K90.1 billion while non-tax revenue collections more than tripled to K19.2 billion during the month under review. The huge increase in non-tax revenue was explained by dividend payments by parastatals. However, departmental receipts at K2.4 billion were 45.6 percent lower than the end-February 2020 position of K4.3 billion. Foreign receipts amounted to K10.3 billion (US$13.8 million. 4.2 Expenditures Total government expenditures marginally increased by 2.1 percent to K154.5 billion in March 2020 following another increase of 20.9 percent to K151.3 billion in February 2020. Both recurrent and development expenditures increased during the reviewed month. Recurrent expenditures grew marginally by 2.3 percent to K127.5 billion. The increase was mainly due to public debt interest payments which grew by K29.9 billion and more than offset expenditure cuts aimed at creating fiscal space for effective interventions during the covid-19 pandemic. Development expenditures also slightly rose by 1.1 percent to K27.0 billion due to increased utilisation of project funds. 1Revenue figures may slightly differ with those reported by the Malawi Revenue Authority as RBM records represent data actually remitted into the consolidated account on a particular transfer date. It may also differ with those reported by Treasury due to inter-month transactions, where one month's funding may be cleared in the banking system in the month that follow. 6 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 Table 2: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion) 2019 2020 Category Mar April May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Total Revenues 96.3 88.5 100.0 132.7 97.3 86.4 110.1 98.8 83.9 135.2 110.4 89.4 119.6 Domestic Revenues 74.3 81.2 86.4 85.1 94.6 81.4 100.9 90.5 77.2 116.8 104.6 73.5 109.4 Tax Revenue 69.9 77.1 81.8 78.5 88.9 77.8 93.3 87.2 71.2 110.4 101.7 68.8 90.1 Non Tax revenue 4.4 4.1 4.6 6.6 5.7 3.6 7.6 3.3 6.0 6.3 2.9 4.7 19.2 Departmental receipts 3.5 2.5 4.0 3.2 3.8 3.0 4.7 2.4 5.4 5.7 1.8 4.4 2.4 Other Receipts 0.9 1.6 0.6 3.4 2.0 0.6 2.9 0.9 0.6 0.7 1.1 0.3 16.9 Grants 22.1 7.4 13.5 47.6 2.6 5.0 9.2 8.3 6.6 18.4 5.8 15.9 10.3 Total Expenditures 138.0 109.5 131.0 77.8 131.4 127.5 127.7 111.7 109.9 169.1 125.2 151.3 154.5 Recurrent Expenditure 114.0 92.2 110.9 61.5 118.5 113.4 113.8 96.9 99.5 148.4 112.3 124.6 127.5 Interest Payments 34.0 7.2 35.7 15.7 12.1 13.5 39.0 25.3 22.9 5.7 22.3 9.2 39.1 Domestic 31.3 5.9 35.6 15.6 12.0 12.1 36.7 23.3 22.1 4.7 22.1 8.0 36.3 Foreign 2.6 1.3 0.1 75.7 0.0 1.4 2.3 2.0 0.9 1.0 0.2 1.2 2.8 Development expenditure 24.0 17.3 20.1 16.3 12.9 14.1 14.0 14.7 10.3 20.7 12.9 26.7 27.0 Deficit/Surplus -41.6 -21.0 -31.1 54.9 -34.1 -41.1 -17.7 -12.9 -26.0 -33.9 -14.7 -61.9 -34.8 Financing (net) 79.2 53.8 55.0 -22.2 2.2 29.11 47.2 -1.7 43.3 11.4 11.0 56.8 60.0 Foreign 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Domestic 79.2 53.8 55.0 -22.2 -2.2 29.1 47.2 -1.7 43.3 11.4 11.0 56.8 60.0 Banking System 81.6 43.0 60.2 -17.4 -41.4 67.4 65.0 15.5 13.3 -107.8 41.6 53.7 13.1 Non-Bank Sector -2.4 10.8 -5.1 5.0 39.2 -38.3 -17.8 -17.2 30.0 119.3 -30.6 3.0 46.9 Errors and Omissions 37.6 32.9 23.9 32.7 -36.3 -12.0 29.5 -14.6 17.3 -22.5 -2.8 -2.9 25.1 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi PRODUCTION AND PRICES Domestic Production 5.1.1 Tea Sales Tea production amounted to 6.7 million kilograms in March 2020, lower than 7.6 million kilograms produced in the preceding month but slightly higher than 6.4 million kilograms produced in a corresponding period of 2019. Tea sales through the Limbe auction market totaled 1.6 million kilograms in the review month, lower than 1.2 million kilograms and 1.1 million kilograms sold in February 2020 and March 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, tea prices averaged US$1.30 per kilogram in the reviewed month, compared to US$1.38 per kilogram in February 2020 and US$1.49 per kilogram fetched in March 2019. Total proceeds from the tea sales in the review month totaled US$2.1 million relatively higher than US$1.7 million realised in the same period in 2019. 7 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 5.2 Domestic Prices Inflation returned to single digit in March 2020, following the reversal of the surge in food prices. Headline inflation decelerated to 9.8 percent in March 2020 from 11.0 percent registered in February 2020 but was relatively higher than 9.3 percent recorded in March 2019. The slowdown was largely on account of a drop in food inflation, resulting from declining maize prices. Food inflation dropped by 2.3 percentage points to 14.7 percent in the preceding month, but was relatively higher than 14.4 percent registered in March 2019. Pressures on food prices eased during the month under review as maize prices continued to decline following commencement of the 2019/2020 harvesting season. According to the World Food Program (WFP), maize prices dropped by 30.6 percent to a national average price of K199.00 per kilogram from K287.00 per kilogram in the preceding month. Non-food inflation remained subdued, as it eased by 0.3 percentage points to 5.1 percent in March 2020. Specifically, the drop in non-food inflation was observed in the transport and communication sub-categories which both decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 6.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Furthermore, inflation in the health and furnishing and household sub-categories both decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.0 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively. Non-food inflation has remained below 6 percent since February 2019, reflecting the continued stability of the kwacha and a sharp decline in international oil prices. On a month-on-month basis, prices decreased by 0.7 percent in March 2020 compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the preceding month. The outturn was mainly on account of a drop of 1.5 percent in food prices in March 2020, compared to an increase of 1.9 percent in the previous month. Similarly, pressures on non-food prices eased as prices rose marginally by 0.1 percent in the month under review compared to 0.6 percent registered in February 2020. 8 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET Open Market Operations Money market operations mostly resulted in liquidity withdrawals from the banking system in March 2020. Net Government operations and net foreign exchange operations withdrew K25.2 billion and K27.0 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, Open Market Operations (OMO) injected a net of K4.9 billion, resulting in an overall net withdrawal of K47.3 billion in March 2020. Table 3: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion) (MWK'billion) Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar (Net Operations:+=injection& -=withdrawal) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Net Government Operations 60.25 29.89 -13.43 49.59 27.09 49.73 -25.24 Net Government Position excluding grants 19.15 15.25 26.63 47.70 14.80 66.51 1.74 Revenue 100.87 90.49 77.22 116.81 104.57 73.44 109.36 MRA 93.26 87.17 71.19 110.42 101.68 68.77 90.12 Non-tax 7.61 3.32 6.03 6.38 2.89 4.67 22.88 Expenditure 120.02 105.74 103.85 164.51 119.37 139.95 111.10 Net Government Domestic Borrowing 41.10 14.64 -40.06 1.89 12.29 -16.78 -26.98 Treasury Securities issuance 35.85 46.02 77.85 34.86 82.58 61.62 90.53 Treasury Securities maturity 76.95 60.66 37.79 36.75 94.87 44.84 63.55 Net Forex Operations -23.15 -5.28 -5.09 -16.76 -8.74 -32.81 -26.98 Sales 23.15 7.27 5.09 16.76 8.74 32.81 26.98 Purchases 0.00 1.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net OMO -7.95 6.67 33.30 -22.46 19.31 -56.45 4.89 Injections 31.66 9.17 227.82 691.88 424.85 143.59 172.96 Maturity of RBM securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Purchase of Treasury securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturity of OMO T-bills 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturing Deposits on Deposit Facility 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Access on the Lombard Facility 9.50 2.50 222.96 684.39 424.85 127.71 172.96 Repo maturities 22.16 6.67 4.86 7.49 0.00 15.88 0.00 Withdrawals 39.61 2.50 194.52 714.34 405.54 200.04 168.07 Issue of Monetary Policy T-bills 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Issue of RBM securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Deposits on Deposit Facility 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Sale of Treasury securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturing Access on the Lombard Facility 16.92 2.50 188.90 697.84 405.54 192.75 165.37 Repos 22.69 0.00 5.62 16.50 0.00 7.29 2.70 Net Operations 29.15 31.28 14.78 10.37 37.66 -39.63 -47.33 Reserve Money Estimate: 330.72 312.24 283.97 278.68 323.72 321.76 287.59 Currency in Circulation 244.26 235.94 227.14 252.64 208.75 202.79 217.03 Bankers Deposits 86.90 76.30 56.83 26.04 114.97 118.97 70.56 Reserve Money Target 340.17 324.21 324.21 324.21 318.52 318.52 318.52 Reserve Money Over (+)/Under (-) Performance -9.45 -11.97 -40.24 -45.53 5.20 3.24 -30.93 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 9 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 6.2 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES MARKET 6.2.1 Treasury Bills Primary Market The primary market for Treasury bills attracted total subscriptions of K49.8 billion in March 2020, lower than K126.1 billion registered in the previous month. The bulk of the subscriptions were on the 364-day tenor, which attracted 83.9 percent of total subscriptions, while the 91-day attracted the remaining 16.1 percent. The 182-day Treasury bills were not on offer in the reviewed month. A total of K31.2 billion was allotted out of the K49.8 billion subscriptions. The 364-day tenor accounted for 91.6 percent of the total allotment, thus the remaining 8.4 percent was allotted on the 91-day tenor. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury bills during March 2020. Table 4: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion) Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Total Subscription 140.50 134.43 61.21 30.10 69.22 126.09 49.78 Issues 20.79 22.67 36.55 13.46 49.77 29.34 31.17 Normal 20.79 22.67 36.55 13.46 49.77 29.34 31.17 TB from Conversion 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Maturities 30.26 49.53 19.04 28.17 88.11 35.76 35.74 Normal 30.26 49.53 19.04 28.17 88.11 35.76 35.74 TB from Conversion 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net Issues (+)/maturities (-) -9.47 -26.86 17.51 -14.71 -38.34 -6.42 -4.57 T-Bill stock at Face Value 347.64 320.78 338.29 323.57 285.23 278.81 274.24 Memorandum Items: Conversions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 T-Bill stock at Cost Value 318.31 292.59 309.27 295.70 259.69 254.21 250.36 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi Meanwhile, total Treasury bill redemptions during the month under review amounted to K35.7 billion, resulting in net redemption of K4.6 billion. Therefore, the Treasury bills stock decreased to K274.2 billion at end March 2020 from K278.8 billion recorded at end February 2020. 6.2.2 Treasury Bills Yields The all-type average Treasury bill yield decreased by 7 basis points to 9.09 percent in March 2020 from 9.16 percent in the previous month. The average yield for the 91-day tenor decreased by 95 basis points while the average yield for 364-day tenor increased by 75 basis points, to close at 7.50 percent and 10.66 percent, respectively. 10 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 6.2.3 Treasury Notes Market Total subscriptions for Treasury notes on the primary market amounted to K108.8 billion in March 2020. Total issuances amounted to K70.9 billion, representing 65.4 percent of the total subscription. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury notes during the period under review. Of the total K70.9 billion issuances, K27.8 billion was issued on a 2-year Treasury note at an average yield of 12.38 percent while K43.1 billion was issued on 7 year Treasury note at an average yield of 19.08 percent. There were no maturities of Treasury notes in March 2020. However, K7.7 billion worth of Treasury notes was redeemed prematurely through a buy-back auction while K3.7 billion principal installment was made on the amortized notes. Consequently, the stock of Treasury notes at the end of March 2020 increased to K1,799.7 billion from K1,740.3 billion in the preceding month. 6.2.4 Inter-Bank Money Market Banking system liquidity decreased in March 2020 compared to February 2020. Excess reserves in the banking system that rose signficantly in February 2020 have largely been mopped up. The daily average excess reserves and un-borrowed excess reserves stood at K22.3 billion and K14.6 billion at end March 2020, respectively, lower than corresponding positions of K49.5 billion and K40.4 billion recorded at end February 2020. In tandem with the tighter liquidity conditions that affected some banks more than others, the interbank volume trading picked up to K11.7 billion in March 2020 from K6.0 billion per day in February 2020. Consequently, the interbank market rate (IBR) rose to to 13.75 percent at the end of March 2020 compared to 12.17 percent recorded at the end of February 2019. The significant increase in commercial banks' ability to refinance from the interbank market led to moderate decrease in access on the Lombard Facility from a daily average of K9.1 billion in February 2020 to K7.8 billion in March 2020. Table 5: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion) Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Daily Average Total Reserves 82.31 63.60 71.41 72.79 105.22 80.11 Daily Average Required Reserves 55.35 55.32 54.88 55.58 55.74 57.79 Daily Average Excess Reserves 26.96 8.06 16.53 17.21 49.48 22.32 Daily Average Un-borrowed Excess Reserves 26.13 -4.33 -17.69 -3.02 40.36 14.56 Daily Average Inter-bank Market Trading 1.81 7.89 11.20 10.97 6.00 11.66 Daily Average Lombard Facility Access 0.83 12.39 34.22 20.23 9.12 7.76 Inter-bank Market Rate (End Period, Percentage) 8.69 11.39 13.70 13.42 12.17 13.75 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 11 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 6.2.5 Interest Rates The monetary policy rate remained unchanged at 13.50 percent throughout March 2020. However, the reference rate2dropped to 13.20 percent in March 2020 from 13.30 percent in the preceding month, driven by a decline in the all-type average Treasury bill rate. Meanwhile, the Interbank Rate (IBR) increased by 158 basis points to 13.75 percent, whereas the commercial banks' average savings deposit rate remained unchanged at 4.47 percent. Table 6: Interest Rate Structure (percent) 2019 2020 Mar May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Policy Rate 14.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 13.50 Base Rate 14.90 13.90 13.90 13.90 13.90 13.4* 12.0 12.30 12.50 13.10 13.30 13.20 3-mon Fixed Rate 6.68 6.41 6.41 6.41 6.41 6.41 6.18 6.18 6.18 6.18 6.18 6.18 Savings Rate 4.49 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.47 4.47 4.47 4.47 4.47 4.47 Interbank Rate Minimum 4.57 11.00 13.32 13.41 10.70 5.00 8.50 8.81 11.45 13.42 13.00 13.00 Maximum 6.35 13.60 13.70 13.59 13.53 10.70 10.00 11.55 13.70 13.79 13.77 13.80 All Type Treasury bill Yield1 10.58 9.42 9.48 9.64 10.16 9.64 8.07 7.54 8.37 8.52 9.16 9.09 91 Days 9.74 8.84 8.95 8.94 9.40 9.13 7.29 6.13 6.19 6.15 8.46 7.50 182 Days 10.50 9.41 9.48 9.56 10.41 9.77 8.31 7.33 - 8.73 9.11 - 364 Days 11.50 10.00 10.00 10.41 10.66 10.03 8.61 9.15 10.54 10.67 9.91 10.66 Mortgage (min) 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.50 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi *From September 2019, the base rate was replaced with the Reference Rate. The Reference Rate is a weighted average of Lombard Rate, Interbank Rate (IBR), All-type Treasury Bill Rate and Savings Deposit Rate CAPITAL MARKETS Stock Market 7.1.1 Primary Market There was no listing on the primary stock market and hence the number of companies listed on Malawi Stock Exchange remained at fifteen. 7.1.2 Secondary Stock Market The secondary stock market recorded increases in both value and volume of shares traded in the month under review. A total of 36.8 million shares earning K791.1 million were traded in March 2020 compared to 14.7 million shares which earned K421.4 million in the previous month. This represented increases of 149.6 percent in volume traded and 87.7 percent in value of shares traded. 2 Reference rate is a weighted average of Lombard rate, Interbank rate (IBR), All-type Treasury bill rate and Savings deposit rate. It is computed at the end of every month and is applicable in and throughout the following month. 12 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 The increase in activity in the month under review was mainly due to investors' response to the release of 2019 audited financial statements by listed companies. The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) inched up by 14.0 points to close the month at 29,176.2 points. This outturn translated into a positive month-on-month return on index of 0.05 percent. The rise in the MASI was on account of an upward movement in the Domestic Share Index (DSI) which closed at 24,138.2 points from 23,506.2 points in the preceding month. The increase in DSI was explained by share price gains on MPICO, NBM, NITL, SUNBIRD and TNM counters which outweighed share price losses on AIRTEL, ILLOVO and NICO counters. In contrast, the Foreign Share Index (FSI), declined by 755.6 points to close the month at 2,290.8 points following a drop in FMBCH share price. Chart 2: Trends in MASI, DSI and FSI 35,000 10,000 30,000 9,000 8,000 25,000 7,000 20,000 6,000 5,000 Points Points 15,000 4,000 10,000 3,000 5,000 2,000 1,000 0 - MASI DSI FSI (Rhs) Source: Malawi Stock Exchange Domestic market capitalisation increased to K1,387.9 billion in the month from K1,351.6 billion in the previous month. The outturn was due to increases in share price on the five domestic counters. On the other hand, foreign market capitalisation continued to decline on the backdrop of share price losses on FMBCH counter. The decline was despite the local bourse registering an additional 5,900 shares on OMU counter, the other foreign counter. The foreign market capitalisation declined to K130.7 billion in March 2020 from K168.2 billion in the preceding month. Consequently, total market capitalisation closed lower at K1,518.6 billion in March 2020 from K1,519.7 billion in the previous month.. 13 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 7.2 Debt Market There was no listing on the debt market and hence the number of debt instruments on the market remained at fourteen; comprising five corporate bonds and nine treasury notes. There was no secondary market trade in the review period. 14 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 APPENDIX Table 7: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 March March Real Sector Population (million) 15.3 15.8 16.3 16.8 17.4 17.9 18.5 18.5 18.5 GDP at current market prices 1,924.1 2,534.5 3,212.7 3,812.6 4,631.9 5,266.3 5,970.1 6,702.8 7,590.0 Real GDP growth (percent) 6.3 6.2 3.3 2.7 5.1 4.0 4.7 5.0 1.9 GDP per capita (K'000) 133.6 160.4 197.1 226.9 266.6 293.7 322.6 336.1 410.1 GDP per capita (US$) 361.9 378.0 394.5 318.1 365.1 401.0 440.5 494.5 553.4 Consumer Price Index (CPI)3 127.3 157.6 192.0 233.7 260.7 104.7 114.5 115.6 126.9 Average annual inflation rate (percent) 27.3 23.8 21.9 21.7 11.5 9.2 9.4 9.3 9.8 Fiscal Sector Total Revenue 476.4 535.9 661.3 810.0 946.6 1,079.1 1,208.5 96.3 119.6 Domestic Revenues 373.0 483.0 614.2 742.0 858.7 988.6 1,058.5 74.3 109.4 Grants 103.4 52.9 47.1 67.0 87.9 90.5 145.0 22.1 10.3 Total expenditure 539.3 593.1 762.7 964.3 1,136.1 1,316.7 1,446.2 138.0 154.5 Recurrent 459.9 534.4 667.2 832.5 973.1 1,119.9 1,241.9 114.0 127.5 Development 79.4 58.7 95.5 131.8 163.0 196.9 204.3 24.0 27.0 Deficit/GDP ratio (after grants) -3.4 -2.6 -3.2 -4.0 -4.1 -4.5 4.0 -0.7 -0.5 Monetary Sector Net Foreign Assets 134.2 241.6 339.5 355.8 455.7 372.6 400.7 413.4 297.3 Net Domestic Credit 452.4 458.2 604.4 755.0 937.8 1,098.1 1,238.8 1,034.2 1,337.5 Government 184.1 153.4 209.0 337.5 519.9 606.8 629.0 547.4 735.1 Statutory bodies 17.8 4.3 5.1 9.2 8.1 34.5 55.7 44.5 54.8 Private (gross) 250.4 300.5 390.3 408.3 409.8 456.7 554.1 442.3 547.6 Money Supply (M2) 522.0 629.8 778.8 897.3 1,074.4 1,196.5 1,293.0 1,174.1 1,294.4 M2 Growth Rate (annual percent) 35.1 20.7 23.7 15.2 19.7 11.4 8.1 15.0 10.2 Reserve Money 156.9 212.3 206.0 240.6 278.9 289.4 278.1 273.0 288.9 Banks Deposits 61.6 92.4 66.0 56.2 78.2 59.6 26.0 82.1 72.1 External Sector Overall Balance 68.6 76.3 45.1 -45.0 110.6 1.1 4.8 .. .. Current Account -449.1 -482.1 -550.1 -727.6 -1,032.7 -1,038.9 -897.7 .. .. Exports (fob ) 472.0 641.9 634.6 847.4 769.1 814.5 849.5 .. .. Imports (cif) 1002.5 1140.6 -1273.7 -1751.1 -2030.7 -2143.6 -2008.3 .. .. Trade balance -530.5 -498.7 -639.1 -903.7 -1261.6 -1329.1 -1158.9 .. .. Capital account balance 222.7 194.1 114.0 525.1 636.2 590.8 610.1 .. .. Gross foreign exchange reserves 278.4 389.6 549.2 586.7 586.7 658.8 700.6 677.2 719.4 (million) Official 173.0 276.6 445.3 438.6 438.6 546.9 605.5 562.0 518.6 Commercial banks 105.4 113.0 103.9 148.1 148.1 111.9 95.2 115.2 64.1 Import cover (Official reserves in months) 2.1 3.1 3.2 2.9 2.9 3.6 3.9 3.6 3.3 Current account balance/GDP (percent) -27.6 -19.7 -17.1 -19.1 -22.3 -19.7 -15.1 .. .. Debt/GDP (percent) 34.1 33.6 33.0 35.0 44.4 62.7 62.0 .. .. Debt Service/Exports (percent) 2.5 3.4 3.8 4.1 5.4 4.9 .. .. .. MK/US Dollar (eop) 435.229 435.229 664.365 725.01 730.46 733.69 738.87 738.79 741.02 MK/US Dollar (pd avg) 369.181 369.181 499.607 713.85 726.65 732.33 742.23 737.65 742.06 Source: National Statistical Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi and Ministry of Finance 3 2000=100 for the years 2007-2009 and 2012; 2010= 100 for the years 2010, 2011 and 2013. 15 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 Table 8: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100) All items Food & Non-alcoholic Non-food inflation 2017 11.5 10.3 12.8 2018 9.2 9.8 9.0 2019 9.4 14.3 5.4 2016 June 22.6 27.7 18.2 July 23.5 29.2 18.7 Aug 22.8 28.7 17.8 Sept 21.2 27.0 15.9 Oct 20.1 25.4 15.2 Nov 19.9 24.8 15.2 Dec 20.0 24.4 15.4 2017 Jan 18.2 21.1 15.0 Feb 16.1 17.5 14.6 Mar 15.8 17.0 14.5 Apr 14.6 14.7 14.5 May 12.3 11.2 13.5 Jun 11.3 9.3. 13.2 Jul 10.2 7.4 12.7 Aug 9.3 6.2 12.2 Sept 8.4 5.1 11.6 Oct 8.3 4.8 11.7 Nov 7.7 4.7 11.0 Dec 7.1 4.3 10.0 2018 Jan4 8.1 7.6 9.6 Feb 7.8 7.3 9.4 Mar 9.9 10.6 9.7 Apr 9.7 10.0 8.9 May 8.9 9.5 8.4 Jun 8.6 9.1 8.2 Jul 9.0 9.5 8.7 Aug 9.3 10.1 8.7 Sep 9.5 10.2 8.9 Oct 9.7 10.4 9.2 Nov 10.1 10.8 9.5 Dec 9.9 12.0 8.2 2019 Jan 8.8 10.7 7.1 Feb 7.9 10.8 5.4 Mar 9.3 14.4 5.0 Apr 9.1 13.8 5.4 May 8.9 13.0 5.7 Jun 9.0 13.7 5.4 Jul 9.3 14.2 5.5 Aug 9.5 14.6 5.4 Sept 9.2 13.9 5.4 Oct 9.6 16.0 4.3 Nov 10.4 17.2 4.7 Dec 11.5 19.3 4.9 2020 Jan 11.1 17.6 5.1 Feb 11.0 17.0 5.4 Mar 9.8 14.7 5.1 Source: National Statistical Office 4 From Jan 2018 base year is 2017 (i.e. 2017=100) 16 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 Table 9: National Consumer Price Indices (2017=100) Alcoholic Housing, Food & drinks Clothing water & Furnishing Restauran All Non- & & electricit & Transp Commu Recreation ts & Miscellan items alcoholic Tobacco Footwear y Household Health ortation nication & Culture Education Hotels eous Weighti 100 50.2 2.4 5.9 12.6 3.0 1.3 11.7 3.6 1.2 3.0 1.3 3.9 Weightii 100 45.2 2.5 2.9 23.1 4.6 2.9 8.4 3.7 0.9 2.1 2.0 1.6 2017 260.7 258.4 209.3 224.6 346.2 246.7 225.3 211.9 205.1 321.9 224.5 329.9 191.9 2018 104.7 104.1 105.9 105.5 106.2 105.0 104.3 105.2 102.0 103.5 100.9 103.7 106.0 2019 114.5 119.0 114.1 113.4 110.0 112.8 114.4 112.2 104.6 107.7 106.7 108.3 115.8 2017 Jan 270.7 287.3 200.4 217.3 332.7 237.7 211.9 208.1 198.0 308.8 220.5 317.6 187.0 Feb 277.1 294.8 201.2 219.1 348.0 239.9 212.4 208.5 198.0 315.0 220.5 319.4 188.9 Mar 269.3 278.3 201.6 220.1 348.2 240.6 217.4 209.4 198.0 321.0 220.5 320.1 190.0 Apr 259.7 257.6 201.6 221.1 348.4 243.2 219.5 210.2 205.3 321.2 222.0 320.3 191.0 May 253.9 247.4 202.9 222.8 341.9 243.8 220.9 210.8 205.3 321.4 222.0 330.8 192.3 Jun 248.1 234.4 209.0 225.4 342.2 246.3 229.7 212.0 205.3 322.7 222.0 332.5 193.0 Jul 243.6 225.4 210.9 226.6 340.3 249.8 230.3 212.3 205.3 323.7 222.0 333.1 192.8 Aug 244.8 227.4 211.2 227.4 340.3 250.5 230.5 213.8 205.3 324.0 222.0 333.9 193.3 Sept 254.2 244.3 216.9 228.3 340.4 251.0 231.0 214.2 210.1 324.0 230.6 334.0 193.2 Oct 258.0 250.4 217.2 228.6 344.5 251.9 231.7 214.4 210.1 325.8 230.6 338.0 193.7 Nov 269.0 268.5 218.5 229.2 355.8 252.6 234.3 214.5 210.1 327.4 230.6 338.8 193.9 Dec 279.9 285.2 219.7 229.4 372.0 253.3 234.3 214.7 210.1 327.4 230.6 340.8 194.0 2018 Janiii 104.5 108.4 100.0 100.1 103.0 100.1 100.5 100.2 100.0 100.4 100.0 100.4 100.4 Feb 106.8 110.9 101.3 102.4 105.5 102.5 101.6 102.1 101.0 101.7 100.0 101.9 102.4 Mar 105.8 107.9 103.5 103.6 106.2 102.9 102.1 102.6 101.1 101.8 100.2 102.2 103.6 Apr 101.8 99.3 104.1 104.0 105.6 103.0 102.5 102.7 101.1 102.1 100.2 102.3 103.8 May 101.2 97.7 104.8 104.5 105.6 103.3 102.8 103.1 101.8 102.8 100.2 10.3.0 104.1 Jun 101.0 96.5 106.3 104.7 105.7 104.3 103.3 104.5 101.9 103.5 100.2 103.5 104.9 Jul 101.6 97.5 107.0 105.2 105.7 105.1 103.3 105.8 101.9 103.6 100.2 103.8 105.3 Aug 103.0 100.1 107.9 106.3 105.9 106.0 104.2 106.4 102.3 104.4 100.2 104.0 107.4 Sep 105.1 103.7 108.3 107.8 106.0 107.6 106.8 107.2 103.0 105.1 101.5 105.4 109.4 Oct 107.1 106.2 108.7 108.7 108.5 108.3 107.4 108.7 103.3 105.4 102.5 105.7 110.0 Nov 108.7 109.4 109.1 109.2 108.5 108.5 108.3 109.5 103.3 105.8 103.1 105.8 110.2 Dec 109.9 112.0 109.4 109.6 108.5 108.7 108.6 109.6 103.4 106.0 103.1 105.9 110.4 2019 Jan 113.7 119.9 110.1 109.8 109.2 109.2 109.2 109.4 103.4 106.2 103.4 106.3 111.5 Feb 115.2 122.9 111.1 109.9 109.3 109.5 111.3 109.5 103.4 106.3 106.6 106.4 112.7 Mar 115.6 123.4 111.4 110.4 109.3 110.1 112.0 110.2 104.3 106.4 103.6 106.5 113.6 Apr 111.1 113.0 112.2 111.3 109.4 110.8 112.9 110.5 104.3 107.0 103.6 106.7 113.8 May 110.2 110.4 112.6 111.9 110.1 111.7 113.1 110.9 104.4 107.1 103.6 107.1 114.3 Jun 110.0 109.8 113.4 112.7 110.1 112.3 113.2 111.2 104.4 107.4 103.6 107.2 110.3 Jul 111.0 111.4 113.9 113.4 110.3 112.9 114.0 112.5 104.7 107.8 103.6 107.8 115.6 Aug 112.8 114.7 114.9 115.1 110.4 114.4 115.2 112.7 105.1 108.2 103.6 108.5 116.4 Sept 114.8 118.1 115.8 115.6 110.6 115.2 116.9 113.0 105.4 108.4 110.3 109.9 118.3 Oct 117.3 123.1 117.4 116.2 111.0 115.5 117.5 113.5 105.4 108.6 111.5 110.5 118.8 Nov 119.9 128.2 117.8 117.0 111.1 116.0 118.3 116.1 105.4 109.1 111.5 111.2 119.4 Dec 122.6 133.6 118.3 117.2 111.2 116.5 119.4 116.8 105.6 109.4 111.5 111.5 119.8 2020 Jan 126.3 141.1 118.8 117.8 111.3 122.2 119.7 116.8 105.6 109.7 111.5 111.7 121.5 Feb 127.9 143.8 119.1 118.8 112.1 123.0 120.7 117.1 106.2 109.7 111.5 111.9 122.6 Mar 126.9 141.6 119.5 119.2 112.1 123.2 121.0 116.9 106.3 109.7 111.5 112.2 122.9 Source: National Statistical Office 17 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 Table 10: Selected Exchange Rates US dollar Euro British pound Chinese yuan SA rand ZMK Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell 2015 490.519 508.693 543.982 564.100 748.718 776.460 78.142 81.044 38.303 39.764 58.191 60.503 2016 704.898 722.806 779.096 798.800 954.603 979.848 106.275 108.961 48.104 49.321 68.466 70.199 2017 727.928 733.447 819.526 834.266 935.918 953.000 106.051 108.729 53.794 55.267 75.296 77.042 2018 729.651 735.014 856.079 869.892 968.269 984.301 108.661 111.450 54.388 56.164 69.062 70.835 2019 742.324 748.794 826.951 838.734 942.235 957.598 105.731 108.463 51.128 52.127 56.823 58.297 2016 Jan 689.273 707.802 735.692 754.318 994.826 1020.01 105.961 108.643 42.216 43.284 62.063 63.634 Feb 733.310 751.496 814.174 834.368 1050.36 1076.41 112.257 115.058 46.563 47.718 64.740 66.346 Mar 676.070 694.295 766.535 787.199 954.023 993.090 106.735 109.517 46.244 47.491 69.387 71.256 April 676.069 694.295 766.534 787.199 954.023 993.090 104.443 107.254 46.244 47.490 71.256 70.321 May 691.907 708.911 781.808 801.144 1006.07 1030.95 106.107 108.696 45.074 46.189 68.885 70.589 June 702.361 718.710 788.202 806.547 996.913 1020.12 106.451 108.949 46.445 47.526 65.451 66.975 July 707.082 725.022 782.366 802.215 932.749 956.413 106.028 108.713 49.128 50.375 71.436 73.249 Aug 711.599 729.887 797.475 817.970 932.851 956.826 106.956 109.681 51.748 53.078 70.656 72.472 Sept 712.351 730.113 798.610 818.523 937.345 960.718 106.780 109.437 50.691 51.955 71.480 73.262 Oct 712.296 730.153 785.775 805.475 880.354 902.425 105.875 108.530 51.178 52.461 71.929 73.732 Nov 716.301 733.994 761.643 780.457 894.159 916.246 104.219 106.847 51.462 52.733 72.500 74.291 Dec 715.802 734.216 753.882 773.277 879.076 901.692 103.484 106.208 52.606 53.960 72.786 74.658 2017 Jan 725.426 733.768 773.148 786.079 908.281 921.047 103.894 106.514 53.232 54.638 72.392 72.392 Feb 727.551 734.109 766.153 776.630 899.648 914.206 104.272 106.866 55.685 56.739 75.424 77.287 Mar 730.455 733.541 770.795 785.490 899.134 910.368 103.941 106.490 52.618 54.754 74.303 76.123 Apr 727.924 733.788 785.475 799.857 931.334 950.682 104.127 106.614 54.770 55.370 76.492 78.271 May 726.340 734.136 809.439 822.489 927.763 942.523 104.210 106.681 55.263 56.086 77.598 79.435 Jun 725.009 732.019 821.648 841.292 937.907 958.245 105.303 107.935 55.475 56.350 77.851 79.854 Jul 728.553 732.543 853.031 863.850 947.279 968.040 105.715 108.481 55.710 56.516 80.658 82.766 Aug 730.621 733.596 850.556 872.749 936.025 951.950 107.303 110.105 55.749 56.461 78.563 80.601 Sept 729.534 733.718 854.065 866.222 967.268 987.703 109.046 111.870 53.274 54.425 73.932 75.849 Oct 728.501 733.550 850.088 863.901 953.606 971.940 108.059 110.862 50.168 53.739 73.431 75.335 Nov 728.026 733.313 845.541 862.629 954.842 971.968 108.181 110.958 48.949 52.223 71.665 73.505 Dec 727.197 733.288 854.369 870.008 967.933 987.336 108.563 111.365 54.632 55.905 71.245 73.084 2018 Jan 728.995 728.995 892.879 909.208 1032.51 1045.15 111.392 114.254 60.972 62.317 73.158 75.068 Feb 728.995 733.988 892.879 909.208 1009.67 1028.42 113.333 116.293 60.972 62.317 73.158 75.068 Mar 729.275 734.004 891.443 906.858 1012.08 1027.82 113.419 116.384 61.015 62.145 73.758 75.686 Apr 728.105 734.004 888.479 902.409 1019.50 1037.19 113.765 116.736 56.673 60.867 74.908 76.865 May 727.547 733.789 855.950 868.811 974.522 991.191 112.448 115.341 57.772 58.741 71.133 72.963 Jun 728.060 733.909 845.839 858.046 961.666 977.244 110.859 113.743 54.484 55.579 71.164 73.016 Jul 727.323 733.367 845.584 858.657 954.371 968.441 106.716 109.455 53.924 54.948 72.372 74.229 Aug 728.112 733.698 834.501 849.175 933.500 947.867 104.684 107.302 51.537 52.457 71.229 73.009 Sept 729.920 734.331 843.875 859.303 945.543 961.283 104.681 107.273 46.710 50.144 66.217 67.857 Oct 733.006 737.337 837.572 847.406 946.607 960.791 103.981 106.577 50.059 51.152 60.371 61.879 Nov 734.445 738.709 829.096 840.370 940.229 955.658 103.875 106.544 51.586 52.831 60.915 62.480 Dec 733.315 739.564 828.089 842.811 922.366 939.924 104.777 107.498 48.686 52.399 60.726 62.304 2019 Jan 733.463 738.449 831.468 845.497 933.840 954.533 106.019 108.854 52.390 53.608 60.402 62.017 Feb 731.909 739.743 827.082 839.898 948.727 963.568 106.845 109.815 52.701 53.883 60.471 62.152 Mar 734.635 740.669 825.030 837.653 961.860 977.338 107.324 110.329 50.745 51.786 60.018 61.698 Apr 739.444 745.369 825.152 837.926 958.331 972.991 107.814 110.899 51.799 52.874 59.134 60.826 May 747.349 754.837 830.806 844.502 952.922 970.197 106.641 109.704 51.329 52.512 55.357 56.947 Jun 773.912 780.894 866.595 878.689 971.914 988.050 109.620 112.694 52.541 53.842 58.010 59.636 Jul 763.498 772.922 852.960 867.230 947.255 967.427 109.858 112.899 54.385 55.442 59.370 61.013 Aug 734.731 743.437 815.403 828.210 888.600 906.030 102.554 105.576 48.383 49.339 55.661 57.301 Sep 735.331 741.418 847.705 861.349 959.553 976.147 108.056 110.930 53.408 54.912 65.163 66.890 Oct 734.453 741.465 819.410 827.400 948.604 959.293 103.354 105.421 48.731 49.532 54.841 55.938 Nov 737.612 742.782 813.044 821.276 947.025 958.290 103.740 105.825 49.621 50.386 49.621 50.386 Dec 739.767 743.580 818.123 826.583 966.357 977.493 103.900 105.987 51.052 51.793 50.541 51.556 2020 Jan 740.428 744.049 818.835 827.213 963.457 974.356 105.326 107.433 51.164 51.984 50.771 51.786 Feb 739.846 743.334 806.536 813.750 958.564 966.578 104.195 106.278 46.658 49.845 49.766 50.761 Mar 740.201 743.916 819.609 826.055 913.027 924.138 103.945 106.024 44.378 45.180 44.707 45.601 Source: Commercial Banks 18 Monthly Economic Review March 2020 Table 11: Malawi All Share Index (1999=100) Period INDICES RETURN SHARE TURNOVER CAPITALISATION Domestic Foreign All share Dividend Earnings per Volume of shares traded Value Value of shares issued Share Share Index Yield Share (Malawi Kwacha) (Malawi Kwacha) Index Index (Kwacha) 2017 16,272.6 3,519.4 21,598.1 2.7 32.4 698,894,283 13,516,146,248.3 10,609,490.8 2018 28,983.5 5,265.1 21,318.1 1.9 6.9 958,247,064 48,695,858,938.08 1,284,705.7 2016 Jan 11,365.60 1,762.13 14,440.24 4.0 28.4 2,795,087 99,852,436.20 7,516,892.89 Feb 11,225.08 1,762.13 14,263.58 4.0 28.3 1,830,916 106,507,786.33 7,509,345.98 Mar 10,554.04 1,762.13 13,419.95 6.1 45.7 5,067,001 89,521,602.30 7,473,305.73 Apr 10.109.50 1,762.13 12,861.07 6.0 45.7 54,962,804 528,512,298.00 7,448,932.42 May 10,072.19 1,762.13 12,814.18 6.0 45.0 30,578,347 302,536,644.07 7,446,930.72 Jun 10,320.33 1,762.13 13,126.13 5.9 45.0 5,499,723 160,580,210.34 7,460,245.29 Jul 10,523.46 1,762.13 13,381.50 5.9 45.0 9,822,509 79,415,164.70 7,471,145.06 Aug 10,424.86 1,762.13 13,174.36 5.9 45.0 42,384,723 985,792,369.78 7,462,303.95 Sept 10,793.84 2,026.07 13,744.12 5.2 45.0 29,146,377 520,695,844.27 8,525,541.22 Oct 10,824.35 2,026.07 13,782.48 5.2 45.0 2,601,165 331,416,056.34 8,527,178.17 Nov 10,103.29 2,026.07 12,875.85 5.2 45.8 38,318,065 1,385,112,183.47 8,497,260.46 Dec 10,456.92 2,026.07 13,320.51 5.2 42.8 187,888,673 1,606,116,441.14 8,516,542.43 2017 Jan 10,303.61 2,026.07 13,127.73 5.2 42.8 9,462,616 299,523,065.19 8,508,182.95 Feb 10,707.55 2,026.07 13,635.67 5.2 42.8 12,896,314 179,654,629.77 8,530,208.72 Mar 11,437.62 2,308.87 14,577.62 4.6 43.3 15,057,251 248,460,512.40 9,679,155.09 April 11,935.73 2,308.87 15,203.97 4.6 43.5 10,160,058 788,100,892.16 9,706,315.56 May 12,228.65 2,325.21 15,573.68 4.6 43.5 71,859,658 1,343,060,713.98 9,786,371.11 June 12,386.77 2,325.21 15,772.51 2.9 35.39 24,562,635 1,065,495,688.62 9,794,992.97 July 13,265.14 2,325.21 16,877.16 2.9 32.38 230,820,088 1,759,096,772.00 9,856,500.67 Aug 15,780.73 2,425.75 20,049.44 2.8 32.38 43,516,315 1,587,733,421.39 10,390,610.09 Sept 15,687.31 2,425.75 19,920.42 2.7 30.00 83,482,149 1,325,916,804.33 10,488,063.79 Oct 15,760.94 2,474.85 20,049.06 2.7 30.00 60,346,580 2,108,221,256.74 10,494,708.34 Nov 15,850.21 3,516.49 21,122.43 2.7 30.00 14,395,164 763,567,556.43 10,547,692.73 Dec 16,272.64 3,519.43 21,598.07 2.7 32.38 122,335,455 2,047,314,935.24 10,609,490.79 2018 Jan 16,692.97 3,673.87 22,223.44 2.7 32.38 36,519,356 1,318,037,153.35 10,661,816.40 Feb 17,535.66 3,706.12 23,182.59 2.6 32.38 245,801,275 7,696,394,315.30 10,827,425.44 Mar 18,009.73 5,197.43 25,286.79 2.3 32.10 39,059,770 1,133,690,674.34 12,435,390.30 Apr 18,158.46 6,743.62 27,092.17 2.3 51.62 80,903,126 3,676,838,010.81 15,654,624.25 May 19,436.22 8,201.57 30,043.03 2.2 50.89 265,730,032 10,613,139,506.1 16,006,955.25 Jun 20,033.47 8,237.82 30,736.95 1.8 6.66 6,468,082 213,441,483.83 1,370,739.23 Jul 20,513.69 8,237.32 31,263.14 1.7 6.45 13,787,978 590,259,713.23 1,385,750.21 Aug 21,145.76 8,237.32 31,956.43 1.7 6.45 43,722,958 3,009,473,246.19 1,416,480.06 Sep 21,621.84 8,138.23 32,373.19 1.8 6.45 27,090,165 3,758,351,970.38 1,434,953.37 Oct 20,938.61 7,196.88 30,622.36 1.8 6.45 46,485,804 5,845,797,261.15 1,357,347.23 Nov 20,772.39 3,778.77 26,803.80 2.0 6.89 109,803,770 8,429,682,349.22 1,188,088.65 Dec 28,983.53 5,265.12 21,318.07 1.9 6.89 42,869,348 2,410,753,256.42 1,284,705.65 2019 Jan 21,159.22 5,265.12 28,808.89 1.8 5.64 46,773,797 2,357,679,787.25 1,347,534.92 Feb 20,829.45 4,521.94 27,687.33 1.9 6.07 165,978,557 6,984,580,841.27 1,293,719.15 Mar 20,483.29 4,521.94 27,303.65 1.9 207,926.826 4,822,095,283.42 1,275,935.00 April 20,334.43 4,521.94 27,138.65 1.9 5.63 53,606,240 5,237,292,481.94 1,281,524.29 May 22,235.79 4,521.93 29,246.08 2.0 139,056,337 9,091,064,161.08 1,379,206.06 June 22,877.77 4,520.31 29,956.00 2.0 5.66 14,124,014 807,635,164.50 1,412,128.98 July 22,387.89 4,520.31 29,413.02 2.0 27,022,913 2,203,627,437.99 1,387,035.06 Aug 22,420.52 4,272.58 29,197.17 2.0 4.84 27,644,237 798,659,625.46 1,378,000.47 Sept 22,735.48 4,272.58 29,546.27 2.0 154,699,117 3,706,719,491.33 1,394,440.03 Oct 23,445.64 4,272.58 30,344.49 2.0 4.37 185,453,439 2,495,407,311.96 1,433,241.37 Nov 22,664.27 4,024.86 29,215.33 2.0 342,696,807 7,012,268,671.68 1,380,557.13 Dec 23,599.75 4,024.86 23,599.75 2.0 4.37 28,867,524 859,930,072.00 1,428,752.94 2020 Jan 22,903.36 3,529.41 30,252.20 2.1 3.78 19,417,258 610,173,293.32 1,368,393.31 Feb 23,506.15 3,046.35 29,162.28 1.9 2.80 14,722,356 421,390,547.14 1,519,742.06 Mar 24,138.22 2,290.78 29,176.23 2.0 2.96 36,746,715 791,098,926.99 1,518,611.82 Source: Malawi Stock Exchange 19 Attachments Original document

