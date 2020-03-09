Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

March 2020 National Nutrition Month: Dr. Nicole Avena Provides Tips to Boost Your Immunity and Navigate a Plant-Based Diet for Optimal Nutrition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

The quest to achieve a healthy lifestyle and boost one’s immunity continues to motivate consumers to experiment with new food and health trends. During National Nutrition Month, Nicole Avena, PhD, nutrition expert and author of “What to Eat When You’re Pregnant” provides recommendations on ways to power up your immune system and offers insights on popular diets.

“In general, diets are hard to stick to because our food environment makes it virtually impossible to eat healthy. As new diets continuously emerge, it can be challenging to interpret legitimacy,” says Dr. Nicole Avena. “You don’t want to start a diet like keto if you are trying to keep your immune system in check. However, plant-based eating can be healthy, because plants have a lot of nutrients and are usually low in calories.”

Dr. Avena provides the following tips:

  1. Start a plant-based diet slowly. Have one plant-based meal per day as a start, then move onto tackling other parts of your diet as you get more comfortable. Studies have shown that switching to a plant-based diet can help improve health, such as reducing cardiovascular disease. Just realize that all plant-based foods aren’t created equal, especially if you opt for plant-based junk foods, like corn chips and French fries. Consider plant-based alternatives to your favorite things, like plant-based butter, cheese, and even sausage.
  2. Take it easy. Stress is a sure way to compromise your immune system. Be sure that you are taking care of yourself and making time to rest and restore in order to keep your stress levels at a minimum.
  3. Boost your Immunity. Supplementing your diet with Vitamin C is a great way to ward off colds and flu. We don’t typically get enough Vitamin C from our diets alone, so a supplement is often the best way to go. vitafusion Power C gummy vitamins are easy to take and a great way to get your daily dose of Vitamin C.
  4. Fuel your body with proper foods. Eating a well-balanced, healthy diet is the best way to ensure you keep your immune system in check. Citrus fruits aren’t the only food you should turn to keep your immune system strong - red bell peppers, broccoli, garlic, ginger and spinach are all great options. A balanced diet with lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, vegetables, fruits and unsaturated fats will help you stay satiated, while also allowing for nutritional variety.

Nicole Avena, Ph.D., is a research neuroscientist and a pioneer in the field of food and nutrition. Her 'wellness series' is for those wanting to improve eating behaviors & nutrition.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pBike New York Statement Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)
GL
03:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NMC Health Plc – NMHLY
BU
03:31pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
03:31pBARE METAL STANDARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:31pWEBINAR : What Do Home Buyers Want?
GL
03:30pTHE HON COMPANY : and Unika Vaev Announce Partnership Agreement
PR
03:30pTRACTOR SUPPLY : BECOMES ‘ZERO TURN HQ' WITH ADDITION OF TORO LINE
AQ
03:28pTech-Enabled Amenities Provider TFLiving Raises $4.8 Million in Series Seed Funding to Accelerate Expansion
BU
03:24pTHE BRANFORD GROUP : & Prestige Auctions to Conduct Two Major Online Auctions of Two State of the Art Precision Machining & Medical Device Manufacturing Facilities
BU
03:23pTRI GLOBAL ENERGY : Announces Sale of Texas Solar Project to Silverpeak
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
4ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group