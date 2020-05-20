March 2020 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Data

See the tables that accompany this release on the BTS website for detailed data since 2015 (Tables 1-15) and industry summary data since 1990.

All 22 scheduled service passenger airlines

459,190 FTEs

Up 3.2% (14,223 FTEs) from March 2019 (444,967 FTEs)

Up 13.1% (53,207 FTEs) from March 2016 (405,983 FTEs)

Four network airlines

290,512 FTEs, 63.3% of total scheduled passenger airline FTEs

Up 1.5% (4,313 FTEs) from March 2019 (286,199 FTEs)

Up 8.2% (22,137 FTEs) from March 2016 (268,375 FTEs)

Network airlines operate a significant portion of their flights using at least one hub where connections are made for flights to down-line destinations or spoke cities. Note that beginning with January 2018 data, Virgin America's numbers are included with Alaska Airlines in the network category.

Five low-cost airlines

98,531 FTEs, 21.5% of total scheduled passenger airline FTEs

Up 4.5% (4,228 FTEs) from March 2019 (94,303 FTEs)

Up 22.9% (18,329 FTEs) from March 2016 (80,202 FTEs)

Low-cost airlines operate under a low-cost business model, with infrastructure and aircraft operating costs below the overall industry average.

10 regional airlines

61,003 FTEs, 13.3% of total scheduled passenger airline FTEs

Up 8.2% (4,623 FTEs) from March 2019 (56,380 FTEs)

Up 21.0% (10,579 FTEs) from March 2016 (50,424 FTEs)

Regional carriers typically provide service from small cities, using primarily regional jets to support the network carriers' hub and spoke systems.

Top Employers by Group

Network: American 102,544 FTEs

Low-Cost: Southwest 60,922 FTEs

Regional: SkyWest 17,938 FTEs

Three other airlines

Other carriers generally operate within specific niche markets. They are: Hawaiian Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and Silver Airlines.

Reporting Notes

Airlines that operate at least one aircraft that has more than 60 seats or the capacity to carry a payload of passengers, cargo and fuel weighing more than 18,000 pounds must report monthly employment statistics.

Data are compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by commercial air carriers as of May 7. Additional airline employment data and previous releases can be found on the BTS website. BTS has scheduled release of April passenger airline employment data for June 16.