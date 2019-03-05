Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

March 22nd Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) announced by Shareholders Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:26am EST

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: XXII shares over alleged securities laws violations by 22nd Century Group, Inc. 

Investors, who purchased shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 22, 2019. NYSE: XXII investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions, that such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and that consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

Those who purchased 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108 

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

Shareholders Foundation


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aTruett Tate To Help Accelerate Growth for New Type of Consulting in Financial Services
PR
07:53aUNISYS : Introduces Managed Public Key Infrastructure Service to Help Organizations Authenticate and Secure Endpoints, Mobile Devices, Virtual Services and Internet of Things
PR
07:53aNATIONAL BANK : NAB recovers Rs 3.558 mln through pleas bargain
AQ
07:52aCYBG : Bank of England to test banks' resilience to cyber attacks
RE
07:51aBANK WINDHOEK : NVF National Volleyball League expands
AQ
07:51aBANK WINDHOEK : Capricorn Group introduces its first NeXtGen Board
AQ
07:51aSANCTUARY WEALTH : Expands Its Capabilities and Expertise With the Addition of Respected Industry Professional Michael Ragins
BU
07:50aTARGET : Sales Rise on Efforts to Improve Stores, Boost E-Commerce--Update
DJ
07:49aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Austrian prosecutors examine money-laundering allegations
RE
07:49aTSX futures rise on higher oil prices
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.