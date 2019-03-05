March 22nd Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: XXII shares over alleged securities laws violations by 22nd Century Group, Inc.



Investors, who purchased shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 22, 2019. NYSE: XXII investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions, that such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and that consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



