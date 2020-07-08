March Communications : Opens the Rising Star in AI Contest to Uncover the Most Innovative, Aspiring AI Company in Boston or Atlanta

Winner awarded with free, high-value PR services of their choosing

March Communications, a tech PR agency delivering high-impact, measurable results for the world’s most innovative tech companies, today announced the 2020 Rising Star in AI, a new contest to discover the most innovative, aspiring AI solution among its home-bases of Boston and Atlanta. The winner of the Rising Star in AI will be awarded with essential, high-value PR services with the power to dramatically increase and impact awareness, differentiation and competitive advantage. Entrants will be judged on the technology’s, product’s or service’s innovation and impact on solving real-world problems.

“For years now, Boston and Atlanta have been hubs of AI innovation. There are dozens and dozens of AI companies in these regions that are doing exciting things to solve real-world problems in industries from healthcare and automotive to manufacturing and sustainability. One of our biggest goals with this contest is to help shine a light on these companies, awarding one with a critical boost in their awareness, particularly at a time when marketing dollars may be scarce,” said Juliana Allen, senior vice president, March Communications.

The Rising Star in AI contest is open to companies whose leadership and employee base span a broad range of cultural, social and professional backgrounds and are as diverse in their personal experiences and perspectives as they are in their AI technologies. To qualify, entrants must meet five basic criteria:

You're a true AI company. Machine learning is core to what you do, and to your technology, product or service.

You’re based in Boston or Atlanta (Greater Boston or Metro ATL works too!).

You have a minimum of Series A funding.

You can clearly articulate the real-world problem you are solving and your impact.

You’re truly innovative! Your solution solves a challenge not previously solvable or addresses an age-old problem in a new and interesting way.

The winner can select one of four prize packages of free PR services, including:

Executive storytelling – Spokespeople are only as good as the narrative they have to tell and how effectively they can deliver it. In this executive storytelling workshop, we’ll work with an executive to shape existing brand messaging into a unique, headline-grabbing narrative that demands attention and creates impact.

– Spokespeople are only as good as the narrative they have to tell and how effectively they can deliver it. In this executive storytelling workshop, we’ll work with an executive to shape existing brand messaging into a unique, headline-grabbing narrative that demands attention and creates impact. Launch Package – This is for companies that need to have a big impact around a major upcoming announcement. Whether it’s a product launch, funding announcement, research launch or other significant piece of news, March will partner with you on the media strategy, launch messaging, press release creation and media execution.

– This is for companies that need to have a big impact around a major upcoming announcement. Whether it’s a product launch, funding announcement, research launch or other significant piece of news, March will partner with you on the media strategy, launch messaging, press release creation and media execution. Quick-Start Podcast Launch – Brand podcasting is the next big content platform. With years of experience producing corporate podcasts, March will help you develop the concept, artwork, music and training for your own podcast series – and produce your first three episodes, too.

– Brand podcasting is the next big content platform. With years of experience producing corporate podcasts, March will help you develop the concept, artwork, music and training for your own podcast series – and produce your first three episodes, too. Social Media Audit & Plan – Social media can be a powerful vehicle to get your message in front of key audiences, but, to be effective, it takes a lot more strategy and prowess than just pushing out a generic update. Our experts will audit your current channels and a few competitors’, and build a tailor-made plan to help your social channels work harder for you.

Award entries will be judged by local, experienced AI and tech influencers across disciplines from business and journalism to academia and beyond.

“AI is at an inflection point: we are now seeing real-world applications of AI across industries, touching people’s everyday lives. The technology has a lot of potential to benefit society, but it comes with very real concerns about ethics and privacy. It’s up to AI leaders to mitigate these risks and shape what the future of AI will look like. That is why I am excited to participate in these awards to put a spotlight on the innovative AI companies that are doing exactly that,” said Gabi Zijderveld, chief marketing officer, Affectiva.

The Rising Star in AI is part of a larger March initiative, WE ARE AI, which builds on the years of expertise and client relationships March has cultivated in the AI space, including with local Boston AI leaders Affectiva and Neurala, among others. At the core of March’s AI practice and this initiative is a deep curiosity to understand how the technology works, the often-heated debates and issues central to its advancement, and the massive impact it can have on our future.

Call for entries starts today, July 8. All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, July 29 for consideration. For more information on the contest, visit www.marchcomms.com/ai/.

About March Communications

March Communications is a tech PR agency. We work with B2B and consumer tech brands at all stages of growth to reimagine how their tech and innovation are experienced by customers and consumers. Companies across a range of categories, from enterprise tech, AI and security to well-tech and connected home, trust March for its unmatched ability to create differentiated brand messages and comms programs that get noticed, drive buyer action and deliver results. March’s 30+ brand, content, PR and social experts call Boston or Atlanta home base. Learn more at www.marchcomms.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005196/en/