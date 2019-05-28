Marcie Goodale Named a 2019 PM360 ELITE 100

Marcie Goodale, Continuum
Clinical’s director of strategic accounts, has been named to the
2019 PM360
ELITE 100 in the Sales MVP category. Now in its fifth year, the
PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers •
Entrepreneurs) recognizes the most influential people in the healthcare
industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005634/en/
Marcie Goodale, Director Strategic Accounts, Continuum Clinical (Photo: Business Wire)
Goodale was recognized for furthering Continuum’s business growth by
expanding its Clinical Research Organization (CRO) customer base.
Goodale helped Continuum to focus on the value in offering a
CRO-specific, site-support-focused model that differs from Continuum’s
traditional full-service clinical trial enrollment offerings. In order
to provide customized, scalable solutions to the unique challenges CROs
face, Goodale championed the development of a specialized team within
Continuum dedicated to servicing CRO partners in their patient
recruitment and retention efforts.
“Marcie’s industrious efforts has allowed Continuum’s business to
continue to evolve and grow,” said Ken Shore, chief commercial officer
for Continuum Clinical. “Marcie drove Continuum’s expansion into the CRO
business forward, and built the framework that will enable us to solve
for CRO’s unique business challenges. Her recognition in the PM360 ELITE
100 is well deserved and we are honored to have Marcie recognized as
Sales MVP.”
The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to acknowledge
individuals who have made a significant impact to the healthcare
industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were
received and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial
staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses,
clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the
impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 17
categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital
Crusaders, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the
Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates,
PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know
Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.
“The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of
being called ELITE,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360.
“Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are
leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond
excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the
chance to get to know them a little better.”
About Continuum Clinical
Continuum Clinical is a global clinical trial enrollment company. With
over twenty-five years of experience, Continuum Clinical provides
sponsors and CROs with patient recruitment and retention planning, study
and site support, patient recruitment campaigns, patient advocacy and
diversity & inclusion services, retention solutions, and reporting and
analytics. We specialize in identifying and solving challenges that can
impact successful clinical trial enrollment, from protocol development
through study completion. Headquartered in the US, Continuum Clinical
has more than 140 employees in the US and Europe and an expanded network
of resources worldwide.
