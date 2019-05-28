Marcie Goodale Named a 2019 PM360 ELITE 100

Marcie Goodale, Continuum Clinical’s director of strategic accounts, has been named to the 2019 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Sales MVP category. Now in its fifth year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) recognizes the most influential people in the healthcare industry.

Goodale was recognized for furthering Continuum’s business growth by expanding its Clinical Research Organization (CRO) customer base. Goodale helped Continuum to focus on the value in offering a CRO-specific, site-support-focused model that differs from Continuum’s traditional full-service clinical trial enrollment offerings. In order to provide customized, scalable solutions to the unique challenges CROs face, Goodale championed the development of a specialized team within Continuum dedicated to servicing CRO partners in their patient recruitment and retention efforts.

“Marcie’s industrious efforts has allowed Continuum’s business to continue to evolve and grow,” said Ken Shore, chief commercial officer for Continuum Clinical. “Marcie drove Continuum’s expansion into the CRO business forward, and built the framework that will enable us to solve for CRO’s unique business challenges. Her recognition in the PM360 ELITE 100 is well deserved and we are honored to have Marcie recognized as Sales MVP.”

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to acknowledge individuals who have made a significant impact to the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 17 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

“The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of being called ELITE,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the chance to get to know them a little better.”

About Continuum Clinical

Continuum Clinical is a global clinical trial enrollment company. With over twenty-five years of experience, Continuum Clinical provides sponsors and CROs with patient recruitment and retention planning, study and site support, patient recruitment campaigns, patient advocacy and diversity & inclusion services, retention solutions, and reporting and analytics. We specialize in identifying and solving challenges that can impact successful clinical trial enrollment, from protocol development through study completion. Headquartered in the US, Continuum Clinical has more than 140 employees in the US and Europe and an expanded network of resources worldwide.

