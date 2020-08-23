Marco : Launches With 500m Committed Initial Equity Capital to Focus on European Property & Casualty Run-off Opportunities

Marco Capital Holdings Limited (“Marco”) has launched in Europe’s P&C run-off market. Based in Malta, Marco will pursue run-off opportunities located in/emanating from the Continental Europe, the UK and Lloyd’s of London.

Founded and led by Simon Minshall, ex-Chief Financial Officer of run-off carrier DARAG and previously Deputy Group CFO at Endurance, and Jonathan Walker, former Merrill Lynch and Baring Brothers re/insurance M&A investment banker who leads Marco’s Origination initiative, Marco enters the European run-off arena with a highly experienced executive team (to be announced on joining), an eminent Board and substantial capital resources provided by majority investor Oaktree and Marco’s management.

Minshall commented that “Marco joins the European run-off arena at an auspicious moment - when the need to resolve legacy and facilitate capital management has been exacerbated by the extraordinary conditions insurers face in 2020 - on both sides of the balance sheet. Marco seeks to provide a professional, well capitalised counterparty for insurers and reinsurers seeking run-off and other solutions”.

Dieter Wemmer, Marco Chairman, remarked “as a former seller of reserves to run-off companies, I appreciate the need for highly professional and well capitalised counterparties. The dynamics of the P&C industry beyond 2020’s challenges include the coming impact of InsurTech which will affect traditional business models and increase demand for efficient capital management solutions. Marco will position itself as a market with professionalism, integrity and sufficient capital to serve this demand”.

Marco’s Insurance Company Board (iNEDs) will comprise -

Chairman: Dieter Wemmer - ex-Group CFO Allianz SE, prior Group CFO Zurich. Currently UBS Board;

Rolf Tolle - Lloyd’s first Franchise Board Director, currently QBE Board;

Monika Sebold-Bender - former ERGO Group Management Board responsible for P&C, prior Management Board Member at Generali Deutschland, senior positions at Allianz SE and AXA Germany. Currently MS Amlin Europe Board;

Juanita Bencini - former KPMG Partner specialising in Risk. Currently serving on Boards of several insurers and a bank in Malta.

Marco strategy is to focus on P&C Run-Off business opportunities located in/emanating from Continental Europe, the UK and Lloyd’s of London by acquiring portfolios of non-life insurance loss reserves, through reinsurance structures - loss portfolio transfers (LPT), adverse development cover (ADC), Part VII Transfer or through purchasing entities.

Marco

Marco is a European P&C Run-Off solutions provider headquartered in Malta. The group offers finality solutions to carriers for discontinued business, balance sheet optimisation and other purposes by acquiring loss reserve portfolios, through reinsurance and acquisitions of entities. Supported by €500m initial committed equity capital, to be augmented with ancillary own funds, with €750m ‘dry powder equity’ Marco offers a leading proposition to carriers seeking finality solutions in the European P&C arena. Oaktree is Marco’s majority investor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200823005014/en/