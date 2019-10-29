Log in
Marco Palma Joins Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) as Senior FAE Manager for Europe

10/29/2019 | 09:09am EDT

In support of a widening customer base in Europe, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation has expanded its technical leadership team to assist customers in the adoption of eGaN® FETs and Integrated circuits for applications including DC-DC, Lidar, motor control, and beyond.

To support its accelerating design activity, and to provide local technical support to EPC’s customers in Europe, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) is proud to announce that Marco Palma, a seasoned expert, has joined the EPC technical leadership team as Senior FAE Manager for Europe.

Based in Turin, Italy, Marco brings over 20 years of field experience within the semiconductor industry working with customers to define innovative solutions to meet the unique challenges of each customer design. His primary responsibilities at EPC involve direct collaboration with customers throughout Europe to create and implement technical solutions to meet their design challenges.

“Marco Palma is an electronics engineer with extensive experience in assisting customers to implement leading edge power semiconductor solutions in industrial and automation markets,” said Nick Cataldo, senior vice president of global sales and marketing.

Marco joins EPC from Infineon, where he was Director, Technical Marketing and Applications. Marco has held senior technical leadership positions with a strong focus on customer support and product definition.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with the EPC. I look forward to working with customers to incorporate EPC’s leading-edge gallium nitride FETs and integrated circuits into their products,” commented Marco on his appointment.

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride-based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (LiDAR), and Class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
