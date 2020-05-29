Marco Rubio : Rubio Applauds Trump Administration On Hong Kong

Log in
05/29/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Miami, FL -U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations' Subcommittee that oversees human rights and democracy and author of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act(P.L. 116-76), issued the following statement after President Trump announced that the United States would begin the process of ending the special relationship with Hong Kong and impose sanctions on certain Chinese and Hong Kong officials as Beijing continues its authoritarian grip against Hong Kong's autonomy.

'For years, the Chinese government and Communist Party have abandoned their commitment established under the Sino-British Joint Declaration to guarantee Hong Kong's autonomy and freedom,' Rubio said.'I applaud the Trump administration for taking this difficult but necessary step to protect American interests and pressure Beijing to honor its commitment to Hong Kongers and their freedoms. As Beijing once again undermines democracy, we cannot let them profit from violating the Joint Declaration and trying to crush the spirit of Hong Kong's people.'

Rubio is Cochair of the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations' Subcommittee that oversees human rights, and is a member of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

Disclaimer

Marco Rubio published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 21:34:03 UTC
