Marco Rubio : Rubio, Cassidy, Kennedy Bill to Boost LNG Exports Passes Committee

Washington, D.C.
- U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Kennedy (R-LA) applauded the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources passage of their Small Scale LNG Access Act (S. 816)
, which would expedite the approval of natural gas exports equal to, or less than, 51.1 billion cubic feet per year. These small-scale exports would be deemed consistent with the public interest and granted without modification or delay. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration. 'I thank my colleagues on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for marking up and passing this important bill to expedite approval of small-scale natural gas exports, strengthen an emerging sector of Florida's economy, and bolster our existing ties with Caribbean and Latin American nations,' Rubio said
. 'As nefarious actors, including the criminal regimes in Venezuela and Cuba, continue to undermine democracy and commit human rights atrocities in the region, we must ensure they cannot benefit from expedited access to American energy exports.''The Small Scale LNG Access Act unleashes the potential of American natural gas, creating good-paying jobs for hardworking families in Louisiana,' Dr. Cassidy said.
'Louisiana already leads the world in large-scale LNG exports. Entering the market to export small-scale LNG shipments will lead to even more well-paying jobs for workers,' Kennedy said.
'This bill is about creating opportunities for our families in an industry with limitless potential.'Last year
, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) finalized a rule to expedite the approval of small-scale exports of natural gas. This rule will primarily service consumers in small-scale natural gas export markets in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. The legislation introduced by Rubio, Cassidy, and Kennedy would codify the DOE's rule and ensure long-term stability for investment.Related:
