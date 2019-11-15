Marco Rubio : Rubio, Cruz, Graham, Cotton Introduce Bill to Reverse Misguided Civil-Nuclear Waivers, Dismantle Iran Nuclear Deal

- U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, introduced legislation that would dismantle a key remaining part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in response to the Trump administration's repeated issuance of waivers for civil nuclear projects contemplated by the deal. Find the full text of the bill

here

.

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) introduced companion legislation in the House.

Background:

This bill revokes waivers for civil nuclear projects with Iran that were established under President Obama's nuclear deal. The waivers were recently renewed by the State Department and make these projects immune from U.S. sanctions.

These waivers: (1) sustain President Obama's disastrous nuclear deal, (2) allow Iran to build up its nuclear program, (3) legitimize Iran's illicit nuclear infrastructure and endorse Iran's false narrative about its nuclear program, (4) turn a blind eye to Iran's nuclear escalations, and (5) undermine President Trump's successful maximum pressure campaign.

The bill specifically revokes a waiver for the Fordow facility, a military bunker that Iran built deep inside of a mountain. As seen in the nuclear archive uncovered by Israel, Tehran intended to produce weapons-grade uranium at Fordow for one to two nuclear weapons per year. Iran is already violating the deal by enriching uranium at this facility. The bill also revokes a waiver for the Arak facility and a waiver for the transfer into Iran of enriched uranium for the Tehran Research Reactor.