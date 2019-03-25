Marco Rubio : Rubio Names Southern Craft Creamery of Marianna, Florida as Senate Small Business of the Week

Washington, D.C. -
This week, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, named Southern Craft Creamery of Marianna, Florida as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.Rubio released the following video message
to congratulate Southern Craft Creamery as the Small Business of the Week. A broadcast quality version can be found here.'As Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, it is my pleasure to honor Southern Craft Creamery as the Senate Small Business of the Week.'Founded in 2012, Southern Craft Creamery and Cindale Farms is owned and operated by Dale and Cindy Eade, with the help of their daughters and their sons-in-law. The Eade family opened its first physical location in Marianna, Florida last February, after operating as a wholesaler for six years.'Known for only using premium, fresh, and local ingredients, Southern Craft Creamery was recognized for their handcrafted Buttermilk Ice Cream in Southern Living Magazines' '2015 Food Awards' and in 2013 were recognized as the Overall Winner in the Food Category by Garden & Gun Magazines' 'Made In The South' awards.'In addition to making handcrafted ice cream, Southern Craft Creamery is dedicated to supporting the Marianna community. After Hurricane Michael devastated their community, they gathered supplies for their victims, opened their doors to allow residents to cool off, and offered free coffee and ice cream to first responders. They also began donating their tips to Friends of the Florida Caverns State Park to help replant trees and repair damages caused by the hurricane.'The entire Eade family and all of the employees at Southern Craft Creamery exemplify what it means for a small business to serve a community, and I wish them nothing but success in their future endeavors.'
Today, Southern Craft Creamery sells a wide variety of signature ice cream flavors including tupelo honey, salty caramel, and candied bacon, as well as, seasonal flavors such as raspberry basil, bourbon butter pecan, and blackberry buttermilk. They source as many of their ingredients as possible from other local, family-owned farms and small businesses allowing them to receive the freshest and most flavorful ingredients while also supporting their local community.As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Senator Rubio continues the tradition of honoring America's small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates all problems relating to America's small businesses.
