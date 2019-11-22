Log in
Marco Rubio : Rubio Praises New Sanctions Against Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology

11/22/2019 | 06:43pm EST
Miami, FL
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) issued the following statement after the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, pursuant to Executive Order 13846, imposed new sanctions against Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, 'for his role in the Iranian regime's wide scale internet censorship.''As the regime in Tehran violently cracks down on growing protests throughout the country, the Trump Administration is right to lead the free world in holding Iranian officials responsible for the regime's widescale repression,' Rubio said. 'The Iranian people deserve better as they continue to suffer under the regime's criminal corruption, massive economic mismanagement, and systemic human rights abuses, in addition to its support for terrorists, the murderous Assad regime, ballistic missile aggression, nuclear proliferation, and regional aggression.'Rubio is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also Majority Administrative Co-chairman of the Senate National Security Working Group.

Disclaimer

Marco Rubio published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 23:42:02 UTC
