Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marco announces the acquisition of British Reserve Insurance Company Ltd from Allianz Insurance plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Marco Capital Holdings Limited (“Marco”) - Europe’s newest P&C Run-off group - today announced that it has agreed to purchase British Reserve Insurance Company Ltd (“BRIC”), a UK non-life insurance company, from Allianz. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

The transaction provides the basis of Marco’s regulated platform for future run‐off transactions in the UK/London Market. The acquisition of BRIC will provide Marco with an authorised UK non-life insurance carrier suitable for acquiring portfolios of non-life insurance loss reserves through reinsurance or Part VII Transfer, thereby building its UK run-off business.

Established in 1935, BRIC became part of Allianz shortly after the acquisition of Cornhill Insurance in 1986. BRIC ceased writing new business in 2015 and carries a low level of operational and financial risk.

Simon Minshall, CEO of Marco, said “I am delighted to announce the acquisition of BRIC as Marco’s first transaction, subject to regulatory approval, as this provides Marco with an excellent underwriting platform for P&C Run-Off transactions in the UK companies market”.

Marco’s Europe focused P&C strategy includes Run-Off business opportunities located in or sourced from the UK, Lloyd’s of London and Continental Europe.

Marco

Marco is a European P&C Run-Off solutions provider headquartered in Malta. The group offers finality solutions to carriers for discontinued business, balance sheet optimisation and other purposes by acquiring loss reserve portfolios, through reinsurance and acquisitions of entities. Supported by €500m initial committed equity capital, to be augmented with ancillary own funds, with €750m ‘dry powder equity’ Marco offers a leading proposition to carriers seeking finality solutions in the European P&C arena. Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “Oaktree” are Marco’s Founding Investors.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aENAD GLOBAL 7 : Today Marks the Release of Descenders, Published by Sold Out
AQ
02:13aAsian stocks boosted by fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
02:11aSensex, Nifty flat as Reliance losses offset virus treatment hopes
RE
02:11aEXPRES2ION BIOTECH : Notice to Extra General Meeting in ExpreSion Biotech Holding AB (publ)
AQ
02:10aSAGA TANKERS ASA : Dividend distribution of nok 0.10 per share resolved
AQ
02:08aCOOP PANK : The rating agency Moody's assigned Coop Pank investment-grade rating of Baa2
AQ
02:06aREALNETWORKS : Announces Support for Acquisition of Rhapsody International, Inc. by MelodyVR Group PLC
PR
02:06aTOCVAN VENTURES : Announces Initial Results from Structural Analysis; Major Structures or "Plumbing" for Gold Silver-Mineral-Rich Fluids Identified, at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico
AQ
02:04aSILTRONIC : Credit Suisse raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy
3S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Asian stocks approach two-year high on fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group