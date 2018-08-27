Marcy Kaptur : Kaptur statement on trade talks and a tentative agreement between U.S. and Mexico

Toledo, Ohio - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Dean of the Ohio Delegation and the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House Representatives, released the following statement after news that the United States and Mexico reached a tentative trade agreement on a range of issues.

'Congress must have its say on this Administration's NAFTA,' said Kaptur. 'I hope for a vote of the Congress on whether the President and his team have lived up to the promises he made to America's workers in his 2016 campaign. Simply, any new North American trade agreement must raise wages and create a level playing field across the board. We must end the job outsourcing bonanza that has taken hold since NAFTA's passage in 1994.'

'The details and the fine print matter more than a hasty self-proclaimed victory. As someone who fought with all I had to prevent NAFTA's passage and the trauma it wrought on American workers, I know the devil is in the details. I look forward to reviewing the details of this agreement as well as the issues that remain with Canadian negotiators in the days and weeks to come,' Kaptur concluded.

