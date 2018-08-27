Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Marcy Kaptur : Kaptur statement on trade talks and a tentative agreement between U.S. and Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:22pm EDT

Toledo, Ohio - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Dean of the Ohio Delegation and the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House Representatives, released the following statement after news that the United States and Mexico reached a tentative trade agreement on a range of issues.

'Congress must have its say on this Administration's NAFTA,' said Kaptur. 'I hope for a vote of the Congress on whether the President and his team have lived up to the promises he made to America's workers in his 2016 campaign. Simply, any new North American trade agreement must raise wages and create a level playing field across the board. We must end the job outsourcing bonanza that has taken hold since NAFTA's passage in 1994.'

'The details and the fine print matter more than a hasty self-proclaimed victory. As someone who fought with all I had to prevent NAFTA's passage and the trauma it wrought on American workers, I know the devil is in the details. I look forward to reviewing the details of this agreement as well as the issues that remain with Canadian negotiators in the days and weeks to come,' Kaptur concluded.

###

Disclaimer

Marcy Kaptur published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 19:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42pCITY OF CLIFTON NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Tuesday 8/28/18
PU
09:39pDollar drops to four-week low as U.S.-Mexico trade deal dims safe-haven appeal
RE
09:32pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady Statement on U.S.-Mexico Progress on Trade
PU
09:32pU.S. government to pay $4.7 billion in tariff-related aid to farmers
RE
09:29pOil gains, supported by rising stock market, U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
09:28pOil gains, supported by rising stock market, U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
09:27pJONI ERNST : U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal is Huge News for Iowa and a Monumental Step to Restore Market Certainty and Confidence for Iowa’s Farmers and Ranchers
PU
09:26pBank of Spain's website hit by cyber attack
RE
09:22pMARCY KAPTUR : Kaptur statement on trade talks and a tentative agreement between U.S. and Mexico
PU
09:22pCFA CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA : USDA Public Health Alert on Empire Kosher Chicken Sends Mixed Message to Consumers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.