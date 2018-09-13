Marex Financial : MSI White Paper | Dealing with the 2020 sulphur cap

May 14, 2018 Marex Spectron Announces Joint Venture with Earth-I The joint-venture will initially focus on the copper market, combining Earth-i's very high-resolution satellite imagery and video analytics with Marex Spectron's datasets to produce end-to-end analytics and insight products.

September 13, 2018 MSI White Paper | Dealing with the 2020 sulphur cap The Marex Spectron Institute looks at the impact of a 0.5% global sulphur cap in fuel oil imposed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

July 16, 2018 MSI White Paper | Free Trade is Dead. Long Live Free Trade In this paper, the Marex Spectron Institute argues that the economic benefit from globalization comfortably outweighs the costs. What is often presented as a negative impact from globalization is nothing more than the failure to identify the disruptive influence of automation.

July 12, 2018 S&P Assesses Marex Spectron's Group Credit Profile as 'BBB' Marex Spectron has received a group credit profile rating from S&P Global of 'BBB'. This credit assessment reflects S&P's view of Marex Spectron's strong market position in Metals, Agricultural and Energy with solid capitalization, robust liquidity and limited risk appetite.

July 05, 2018 Marex Spectron Wins Prestigious Energy Award Marex Spectron's Head of Energy, Ferrous Metals and Shipping Research, Georgi Slavov, has co-authored a paper on Optimal Cross Border Electricity Trading that has won the General Prize for Best Paper at the highly prestigious 2018 CEMA Awards.

May 30, 2018 Marex Spectron's Tactical Strategies Wins Leading Technical Research Award Marex Spectron has won the award for 2018 Best Independent Research House for Commodities at the annual Technical Analyst awards.

