Marex Financial : Spectron hires Head of North American Grains

10/03/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

Marex Spectron has announced the appointment of Carter Evans to head its North American grains desk. He starts on 3 October and is based at Marex Spectron's New York office.

Evans has previously worked at Macquarie Bank, where he covered global commodities sales and institutional clients.

Marex Spectron has one of the largest and most experienced soft commodities team of brokers in the world. Based in Europe and North America, the team is regularly a leading executing broker in coffee, sugar and cocoa. It also brokers corn, cotton, rapeseed, soy-beans and wheat, and clears all major global agricultural contracts.

James Hearn, Marex Spectron's Head of Agriculturals, commented: 'Carter's experience in the grains market is an excellent addition to our softs team. Given the uptick in global volatility, there have been increased trading in the grains market. This move is principally client led, but is also where we see good opportunities.'

Marex Financial Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:02:02 UTC
