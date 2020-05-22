Marfrig Global Foods : COAUD Committees 1Q20 Results Policy

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 03.853.896/0001-40
Company Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.341.031
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON MAY 18, 2020
Date, Time and Venue: At 10 a.m., on May 18, 2020, at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company") located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, No. 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City and State of São Paulo.
Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was duly sent to all Directors of the Company, in accordance with the Bylaws of the Company. The meeting was attended by Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.
Presiding: Chairman: Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Mr. Heraldo Geres.
Agenda: 1) To resolve on the composition of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors; 2) Review and Establishment of Compliance Policies; 3) Debates on the Quarterly Information - ITR for the 1st quarter of 2020.
Resolutions: After examining and discussing the matters on the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, by unanimous vote of those present, decided that the advisory committees to the Board of Directors would now be composed by the following members: 1) a) Sustainability Committee: Roberto Silva Waack (Coordinator), Paulo Pianez Junior, Daniela Mariuzzo and Alain Emile Henri Martinet; b) Compensation, Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee: Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto (Coordinator), Heraldo Geres and Roberto Faldini; and c) Financial and Risk Management Committee: Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos (Coordinator), Tang David and Herculano Aníbal Alves. The Directors also resolved to ratify the composition of the Statutory Audit Committee, established and in operation since November 29, 2019, by Antonio Maciel Neto (coordinator); José Mauro Depes Lorga, Brazilian citizen, married, economist, holder of ID Card (RG) No. 04.171.198-7 (IFP/RJ), enrolled with Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF/MF) under No. 711.509. 277-04, with address at Rua Fernando Nogueira de Sousa, 103, Barra da Tijuca, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22620-380; and Lúcio Abrahão Monteiro Bastos, Brazilian citizen, married, lawyer, holder of ID Card (RG) No. 19.276.913-3, enrolled with Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF/MF) under No. 090.776.838-52, with address at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 4.100, 7º andar, in the city of São Paulo, State of São
Paulo, CEP: 04538.132. The Committee members elected herein will serve a term coinciding with the end of the term of the current members of the Board of Directors, i.e. on the date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in 2021. The members of the Committees will remain in their office until the investiture of newly elected members. 2) The Directors resolved, on an ongoing basis, to approve the establishment of two new Compliance policies, as follows: a) Policy for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing and b) Code of Ethics and Conduct for Third Parties. The Directors were informed that the other Compliance policies were duly revised but did not change except for cross references to the new policies now established. These policies are available on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://ri.marfrig.com.br/), in addition to the EmpresasNet system of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. 3) The members of the Board of Directors considered, submitted suggestions for improvement and authorized the disclosure of the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR for the 1st quarter of 2020. Closure: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all Directors in attendance. Signatures: Presiding: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Members of the Board of Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.
I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the records of the Company.
São Paulo, May 18, 2020.
__________________________________
Heraldo Geres
Secretary
