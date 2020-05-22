Marfrig Global Foods : COAUD Committees 1Q20 Results Policy

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 03.853.896/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MAY 18, 2020

Date, Time and Venue: At 10 a.m., on May 18, 2020, at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company") located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, No. 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City and State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was duly sent to all Directors of the Company, in accordance with the Bylaws of the Company. The meeting was attended by Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

Presiding: Chairman: Mr. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Mr. Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: 1) To resolve on the composition of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors; 2) Review and Establishment of Compliance Policies; 3) Debates on the Quarterly Information - ITR for the 1st quarter of 2020.

Resolutions: After examining and discussing the matters on the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, by unanimous vote of those present, decided that the advisory committees to the Board of Directors would now be composed by the following members: 1) a) Sustainability Committee: Roberto Silva Waack (Coordinator), Paulo Pianez Junior, Daniela Mariuzzo and Alain Emile Henri Martinet; b) Compensation, Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee: Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto (Coordinator), Heraldo Geres and Roberto Faldini; and c) Financial and Risk Management Committee: Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos (Coordinator), Tang David and Herculano Aníbal Alves. The Directors also resolved to ratify the composition of the Statutory Audit Committee, established and in operation since November 29, 2019, by Antonio Maciel Neto (coordinator); José Mauro Depes Lorga, Brazilian citizen, married, economist, holder of ID Card (RG) No. 04.171.198-7 (IFP/RJ), enrolled with Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF/MF) under No. 711.509. 277-04, with address at Rua Fernando Nogueira de Sousa, 103, Barra da Tijuca, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22620-380; and Lúcio Abrahão Monteiro Bastos, Brazilian citizen, married, lawyer, holder of ID Card (RG) No. 19.276.913-3, enrolled with Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF/MF) under No. 090.776.838-52, with address at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 4.100, 7º andar, in the city of São Paulo, State of São

