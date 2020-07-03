Marfrig Global Foods : Debenture Issue

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation

Tax ID (CNPJ): 03.853.896/0001-40 State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON JULY 3, 2020

Date, Time and Place: On July 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the registered office of Marfrig Global

Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1.560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º

Andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05319-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was sent to all the Directors of the Company, according to the Company's Bylaws. Attending Mrs. Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

Presiding: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on the following matters: (i) approval of the terms and conditions of the seventh (7th) issue of unsecured, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, for private placement, by the Company ("Debentures" and "Debenture Issue" respectively), in the aggregate amount of two hundred fifty million Reais (R$250,000,000.00), in accordance with the resolutions described in item (I) below; (ii) execution by the Company of all and any instruments, including amendments, required for the issue of the Debentures and of the certificates of agribusiness receivables by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização ("Debenture Holder" or "Securitization Company"), backed by the agribusiness credit rights arising from the Debentures ("CRA"), with said CRA issued by the Securitization Company being object of a public offering, with restricted efforts, in accordance with Instruction 476 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM"), on January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476"), and Instruction 600 issued by CVM, on August 1, 2018, as amended ("CRA Offering"), including, but not limited to, the following agreements: (a) "Private Indenture of the Seventh (7th) Issue of

Unsecured, Non-Convertible Debentures, in a Single Series, for Private Placement, of Marfrig Global Foods S.A." ("Indenture"), to be entered into by and between the Company and the Debenture Holder; (b) "Agreement for the Coordination, Placement, and Public Offering, with Restricted Efforts, of Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables, under Firm Underwriting, of the Single Series of the Eleventh (11th) Issue, by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização" ("Placement Agreement"), to be entered into by and among the Securitization Company, the Company and underwriters of the CRA Offering ("Underwriters"), and (c) the agreements with service providers necessary to the execution of the Debenture Issue and the CRA Offering, and other related documents necessary to the execution of the Debenture Issue and CRA Offering, including amendments; and (iii) authorization and ratification for the executive board of the Company or any attorneys-in-fact to practice any acts and enter into any documents required to implement and carry out the Debentures Issue and CRA Offering and to carry out the actions described in items (i) and (ii) above.

Resolutions: After duly examining and discussing the matters on the agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, decided to:

(I) Authorize, under Article 59, Paragraph 1, of Law nº 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended

("Brazilian Corporation Law") and Article 19 of the Company's Bylaws, the Debentures Issue

and the execution by the Company, as the issuer of Debentures, of the Indenture, with the following characteristics and principal conditions, to be detailed and regulated in connection with the Indenture:

(a) Aggregate Issue Value: The aggregate value of the Debenture Issue will be two hundred fifty million Reais (R$250,000,000.00), on the Issue Date (as defined below) ("Aggregate Issue Value");

(b) Issue Number: The seventh (7th) issue of debentures of the Company;

(c) Number of Series: The Debentures Issue will be carried out in a single series;

(d) Quantity: Two hundred fifty thousand (250,000) Debentures will be issued;

(e) Use of Proceeds: The net proceeds raised through the Debentures Issue, disbursed by the Debenture Holder on behalf of the Company, will be used by the Company fully and exclusively to acquire live cattle from rural producer (as characterized by Article 165 of Normative Instruction 971, issued by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil on November 13, 2009) or their cooperatives, as described and detailed in the Indenture;

(f) Link to CRA: The Debentures and the agribusiness credit rights arising therefrom will be linked to the CRA, as established in Law nº 9,514, of November 20, 1997, as amended, in Law nº 11,076, of December 30, 2004, as amended, and in the "Securitization Term of Agribusiness Credit Rights for Issue of Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables of the Sole Series of the Eleventh (11th) Issue by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização, Backed by Agribusiness Credit Rights Due by Marfrig Global Foods S.A." ("Securitization Term");

(g) Unit Face Value: The unit face value of the Debentures will be one thousand Reais (R$1,000.00), on the Issue Date ("Unit Face Value").

(h) Date of Issue: For all legal intents and purposes, the issue date of the Debentures will be July 14, 2020 ("Issue Date");

(i) Form, Convertibility and Proof of Ownership of the Debentures: The Debentures will be registered, with no certificates issued, and will not be convertible into shares issued by the Company. No certificates representing the Debentures will be issued. For all legal purposes, their ownership of Debentures will be substantiated by the Registration Book of the Debentures. Furthermore, the Debenture Holder must execute the Subscription Order, in the form to be defined in the Indenture, and adhere to all terms and conditions established in the Indenture;

(j) Type: The Debentures will be unsecured, without any type of additional guarantee, in accordance with Article 58 of Brazilian Corporation Law, and will not confer any privileges to their holders, and no particular assets of the Company will be segregated in the event of any judicial or extra-judicial enforcement arising from the Debentures;

(k) Maturity Date: The Debentures will have its maturity date on July 12, 2022 ("Maturity Date"), notwithstanding the occurrence of any Early Maturity Events or the early redemption of the Debentures, under the terms of the Indenture;

(l) Price and Form of Subscription and Payment: The Debentures will effectively be subscribed by the Debenture Holder upon executing the subscription order of the Debentures ("Subscription Order"). The Debentures will be paid in cash, in local currency, on the same date of the payment of the CRA Offering or in the immediately subsequent Business Day (with the first date of payment of Debentures being the "Payment Date"), subject to the terms and conditions to be defined in the Indenture and in the Securitization Term. The Debentures will be paid (i) on the Payment Date, in the amount of its Unit Face Value; and (ii) for the other payment dates, as applicable, in the amount of the Unit Face Value plus the Remuneration of Debentures (as defined below), calculated on a pro rata temporis basis as from the Payment Date to the date of its effective payment ("Debenture Payment Price"), and the Company is responsible for updating the Registration Book of Debentures as envisaged in the Indenture;

(m) Optional Early Redemption: The optional early redemption of the Debentures may be carried out by the Company under the hypotheses provided for in the Indenture ("Optional Early Redemption");

(n) Optional Early Redemption Offer: The Company may carry out an offer for the redemption of the Debentures issued and paid at any time as from the Debenture Payment Date and at its sole discretion, in accordance with the Indenture ("Optional Offering of Early Redemption");

(o) Inflation Adjustment: The Unit Face Value of the Debentures will not be adjusted for inflation;

(p) Remuneration of the Debentures: As from the Payment Date, the Debentures will entitle their holders to compensatory interest on the Unit Face Value corresponding to one hundred percent (100%) of the cumulative variation in the average daily rates of Interbank Deposits (DI) "over extra group" for one day, calculated and published on a daily basis by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on its website(http://www.b3.com.br), expressed as a percentage per annum based on two hundred fifty-two (252) Business Days ("DI Rate"), exponentially increased of a spread of 2.20% (two point twenty percent), per annum based on two hundred fifty-two (252) Business Days ("Remuneration"), calculated in accordance with the formula to be established in the Indenture;

(q) Payment of the Remuneration of the Debentures: The Remuneration will be paid semiannually, in the dates to be established in the Indenture, or (i) on a date to be established in the Indenture, in the event of the early maturity of the Debentures is declared due to the occurrence of one of the early maturity events to be defined in the Indenture, or (ii) on the date of the effectiveness of the Optional Early Redemption or the Optional Offering of Early Redemption;

(r) Amortization of the Debentures: The Unit Face Value of the Debentures will be amortized in a single installment on the Maturity Date;

(s) Placement: The Debentures will be placed privately to the Debenture Holder, without any intermediation of institutions in the securities distribution system and/or any sales efforts targeting investors, upon the execution, by the Debenture Holder, of the Subscription Order of the Debentures, as per the form to be established in the Indenture;

(t) Default Interests: Notwithstanding the Remuneration, in the event of default on any financial obligation connected to the Debentures, under the terms to be established in the Indenture, the amounts overdue will be subject to interest on arrears of one percent (1%) per month, calculated on a pro rata die basis as from the date of default to the date of effective payment, as well as a non-compensatory fine of two percent (2%) of the amount payable, regardless of any warning, notice or judicial or extrajudicial notification;

(u) Early Maturity: The Debentures and all obligations established in the Indenture will be considered subject to early maturity and therefore enforceable, subject to the terms of the Indenture, upon the occurrence of any of the events described in the Indenture, subject to any periods for remediation, if applicable; and

(v) Other Terms and Conditions: The other terms and conditions of the Debentures Issue and of the Debentures will be envisaged in the Indenture.

(II) Authorize the execution, by the Company, of any instruments required for the Debentures Issue and CRA Offering, including, but not limited to, the following agreements: (a) Indenture; (b)

Placement Agreement; and (c) agreements with service providers required for the Debentures Issue and CRA Offering, and any other documents related to the agreements required for the Debentures Issue and CRA Offering, including amendments thereto.

(III) Lastly, to authorize any measures already taken or to be taken and/or to ratify any negotiations already entered into and/or to be entered into by the Executive Board of the Company or any attorneys-in-fact duly appointed under the Company's bylaws, with regard to all the terms and

conditions applicable to the Debentures Issue and CRA Offering, and to authorize the Executive Board of the Company and any attorneys-in-fact to practice any acts and to enter into any documents required for the Debenture Issue and the CRA Offering that have not yet been practiced or executed, as applicable, including, but not limited to, powers of attorney, amendments to such instruments and other related instruments.

Closure: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all directors in attendance.

Signatures: Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the records of the Company.

São Paulo, July 3, 2020

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

