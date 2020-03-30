Log in
Marfrig Global Foods : Final Statement of Voting – SAM To Be Held on March 30, 2020

03/30/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

Final Statement of Voting

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 30, 2020

São Paulo, March 30, 2020 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480"), and Instruction 561 dated April 7, 2015 ("ICVM 561"), both issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, announces to the general public and the market the final voting statement on the consolidation of voting instructions and the votes cast in person on each item on the agenda submitted to shareholders of the Company for deliberation and voting at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 30, 2020. The consolidated summary statement is available in the attached worksheet.

Tang David

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

APPENDIX

Final Statement of Vote

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

March 30, 2020 - at 10 a.m.

Decision

DECISIONS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Description of Decision

Vote Cast

Number of Shares

% of total Shares

1

2

3

4

5

Receive the management accounts, examine,

discuss and vote on the Financial Statements

for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Election of the fiscal board by single group of

candidates.

If one of the nominees on the slate is removed

to enable a separate election, in accordance

with Article 161, Paragraph 4 and Article 240

of Federal Law 6,404 of 1976, should the

votes corresponding to your shares continue

to be counted towards the chosen slate?

Setting the aggregate compensation

of

directors, officers and fiscal council members

for the fiscal year of 2020.

Indication of candidates to the fiscal council

by minority shareholders holding shares with

voting rights (the shareholder must fill in this

field if he left the general election field blank).

Approve

399.278.929

56,1282%

Against

0

0,00%

Abstain

9.772.361

1,3737%

Approve

323.999.618

45,55%

Against

638.409

0,09%

Abstain

5.179.083.895.363

728043,71%

Approve

323.999.618

45,55%

Against

77.625.711

10,91%

7.425.961

1,04%

Abstain

Approve

353.067.274

49,63%

Against

55.909.016

7,86%

Abstain

75.000

0,01%

Approve

80.078.849

11,26%

Against

5.009.723

0,70%

Abstain

323.962.718

45,54%

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Deliberação de Assembleia Geral Extraordinária

Decision

1

Description of Decision

Amend the Bylaws of the Company to provide for the formation of the Audit Committee (CAE), in accordance with CVM Instruction 509 of November 16, 2011, with the inclusion of a new

Article 28 containing the rules, terms and conditions of the committee, as well as the renumbering of the subsequent articles.

Vote Cast

Number of

% of

Shares

total

Shares

Approve

408.527.046

57,43%

Against

228.820

0,03%

Abstain

0

0,00%

2

Restatement of

the Bylaws to reflect the

Approve

408.527.046

57,43%

Against

228.820

0,03%

aforementioned.

Abstain

0

0,00%

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:37:09 UTC
