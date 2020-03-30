Marfrig Global Foods : Final Statement of Voting – SAM To Be Held on March 30, 2020

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40
(B3: MRFG3)
Final Statement of Voting
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 30, 2020
São Paulo, March 30, 2020 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480"), and Instruction 561 dated April 7, 2015 ("ICVM 561"), both issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, announces to the general public and the market the final voting statement on the consolidation of voting instructions and the votes cast in person on each item on the agenda submitted to shareholders of the Company for deliberation and voting at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 30, 2020. The consolidated summary statement is available in the attached worksheet.
Tang David
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
|
|
CONTATOS DE RI
|
|
Tel: (11) 3796-0000
|
www.marfrig.com.br/ri
|
e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br
APPENDIX
Final Statement of Vote
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
March 30, 2020 - at 10 a.m.
|
DECISIONS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
|
|
Description of Decision
|
Vote Cast
|
Number of Shares
|
% of total Shares
|
Receive the management accounts, examine,
|
discuss and vote on the Financial Statements
|
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
|
Election of the fiscal board by single group of
|
candidates.
|
|
If one of the nominees on the slate is removed
|
to enable a separate election, in accordance
|
with Article 161, Paragraph 4 and Article 240
|
of Federal Law 6,404 of 1976, should the
|
votes corresponding to your shares continue
|
to be counted towards the chosen slate?
|
|
Setting the aggregate compensation
|
of
|
directors, officers and fiscal council members
|
for the fiscal year of 2020.
|
|
Indication of candidates to the fiscal council
|
by minority shareholders holding shares with
|
voting rights (the shareholder must fill in this
|
field if he left the general election field blank).
|
Approve
|
399.278.929
|
56,1282%
|
Against
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Abstain
|
9.772.361
|
1,3737%
|
Approve
|
323.999.618
|
45,55%
|
Against
|
638.409
|
0,09%
|
Abstain
|
5.179.083.895.363
|
728043,71%
|
Approve
|
323.999.618
|
45,55%
|
Against
|
77.625.711
|
10,91%
|
|
7.425.961
|
1,04%
|
Abstain
|
|
|
Approve
|
353.067.274
|
49,63%
|
Against
|
55.909.016
|
7,86%
|
Abstain
|
75.000
|
0,01%
|
Approve
|
80.078.849
|
11,26%
|
Against
|
5.009.723
|
0,70%
|
Abstain
|
323.962.718
|
45,54%
|
|
Deliberação de Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
Description of Decision
Amend the Bylaws of the Company to provide for the formation of the Audit Committee (CAE), in accordance with CVM Instruction 509 of November 16, 2011, with the inclusion of a new
Article 28 containing the rules, terms and conditions of the committee, as well as the renumbering of the subsequent articles.
|
Vote Cast
|
Number of
|
% of
|
|
Shares
|
total
|
|
|
Shares
|
Approve
|
408.527.046
|
57,43%
|
|
|
|
Against
|
228.820
|
0,03%
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Restatement of
|
the Bylaws to reflect the
|
Approve
|
408.527.046
|
57,43%
|
|
|
|
Against
|
228.820
|
0,03%
|
aforementioned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:37:09 UTC