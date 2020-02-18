Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - 2019 Financial Statement

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 18, 2020

Date, Time and Place: At 8:00 a.m. on February 18, 2020, at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1.560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the

Directors of the Company: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho. The members of the Audit Board of the Company, Axel Erhard Brod, Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti and Roberto Perozzi, were present to discuss the matters related to their attributions. The meeting was also attended by José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron - Chief Executive Officer, Heraldo Geres - Vice-President of Legal Department and HR, and Fábio Taiate Cunha Vasconcellos - Vice-President of Planning and Management Department.

Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on: I) the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; II) the Technical Feasibility Study of Deferred Tax Assets; III) the call notice for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held until April 2020; and IV) Management's Annual Compensation and Guarantees by Controllers Partners.

Resolutions: After duly examining and discussing the matters on the agenda, the Directors,

by unanimous vote of those present, decided to: I) Approve, without reservations, the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, accompanied by the Notes to the Financial Statements and the reports of the independent auditors Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes and of the Audit Committee;

Approve the feasibility study for the recovery of Deferred Tax Assets, in accordance with CVM Instruction 371 of June 27, 2002, which was also examined by the Audit Board of the Company; III) Call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held until April 30, 2020; and IV) proceeded with the prior analysis of the Management's Annual Compensation, in addition to ratify the compensation earned over the last fiscal years and to

