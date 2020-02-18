Log in
Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - 2019 Financial Statement

02/18/2020 | 04:45pm EST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 18, 2020

Date, Time and Place: At 8:00 a.m. on February 18, 2020, at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1.560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the

Directors of the Company: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho. The members of the Audit Board of the Company, Axel Erhard Brod, Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti and Roberto Perozzi, were present to discuss the matters related to their attributions. The meeting was also attended by José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron - Chief Executive Officer, Heraldo Geres - Vice-President of Legal Department and HR, and Fábio Taiate Cunha Vasconcellos - Vice-President of Planning and Management Department.

Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on: I) the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; II) the Technical Feasibility Study of Deferred Tax Assets; III) the call notice for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held until April 2020; and IV) Management's Annual Compensation and Guarantees by Controllers Partners.

Resolutions: After duly examining and discussing the matters on the agenda, the Directors,

by unanimous vote of those present, decided to: I) Approve, without reservations, the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, accompanied by the Notes to the Financial Statements and the reports of the independent auditors Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes and of the Audit Committee;

  1. Approve the feasibility study for the recovery of Deferred Tax Assets, in accordance with CVM Instruction 371 of June 27, 2002, which was also examined by the Audit Board of the Company; III) Call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held until April 30, 2020; and IV) proceeded with the prior analysis of the Management's Annual Compensation, in addition to ratify the compensation earned over the last fiscal years and to

1/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - Feb. 18, 2020 - Call Notice to ASM

approve the compensation for this fiscal year of 2020 concerning the guarantee and suretyships provided within the scope of the Private Instrument of Guarantee and Other Covenants entered into between the Company and its controlling shareholders to guarantee Marfrig's financial transactions and general agreements. The Executive Board is hereby authorized to take all measures and carry out all acts necessary to implement the above decisions. Closing: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all the directors in attendance. Signatures: Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the records of the

Company.

São Paulo, February 18, 2020

__________________________________

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

2/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - Feb. 18, 2020 - Call Notice to ASM

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:44:12 UTC
