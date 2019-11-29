Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Creation of the Statutory Audited Committee

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019

Date, Time and Venue: At 8 a.m. on November 29, 2019, at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company") located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City and State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was duly sent to all Directors of the Company, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law and with the Bylaws of the Company. The meeting was attended, via conference call, by Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

Presiding: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: Consider and vote on: (a) the creation of the Statutory Audited Committee; (b) the contracting of financing abroad by its subsidiary NBM US Holdings, Inc., ("NBM"), ("Financing Agreement" or "Bridge Loan Agreement"), with the purpose of financing part of the amount related to the increase of the participation of the Company in the capital stock of National Beef.

Resolutions: After examination and deliberation, the Directors in attendance decided unanimously as

follows: a) to authorize the creation of the Statutory Audited Committee; b) to authorize the contracting of financing abroad in an amount of up to five hundred million U.S. dollar (US$500,000,000.00), by its subsidiary NBM, with variable remuneration established in the respective instrument, plus a rate of up to 2.125% per annum. The Board of Directors further decided to delegate to the Executive Board of the Company the powers to determine the other terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement; b.1) to authorize the execution of the Financing Agreement by the Company, including any documents, amendments and agreements related to the Financing Agreement, and the pledging of a personal guarantee by the Company, as the parent company of NBM, to guarantee the obligations arising from the Financing Agreement; b.2) to authorize the pledging of a security interest by NBM and of a personal guarantee by MARB BondCo PLC, Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V. and Marfrig Overseas Limited, Companie's subsidiaries, to guarantee the obligations arising from the Financing Agreement; and b.3) to authorize the engagement of financial institutions, including Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, and other service providers, to coordinate and render the services required for the execution of

