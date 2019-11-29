Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Creation of the Statutory Audited Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 05:43pm EST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019

Date, Time and Venue: At 8 a.m. on November 29, 2019, at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company") located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City and State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was duly sent to all Directors of the Company, in accordance with Brazilian Corporation Law and with the Bylaws of the Company. The meeting was attended, via conference call, by Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

Presiding: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: Consider and vote on: (a) the creation of the Statutory Audited Committee; (b) the contracting of financing abroad by its subsidiary NBM US Holdings, Inc., ("NBM"), ("Financing Agreement" or "Bridge Loan Agreement"), with the purpose of financing part of the amount related to the increase of the participation of the Company in the capital stock of National Beef.

Resolutions: After examination and deliberation, the Directors in attendance decided unanimously as

follows: a) to authorize the creation of the Statutory Audited Committee; b) to authorize the contracting of financing abroad in an amount of up to five hundred million U.S. dollar (US$500,000,000.00), by its subsidiary NBM, with variable remuneration established in the respective instrument, plus a rate of up to 2.125% per annum. The Board of Directors further decided to delegate to the Executive Board of the Company the powers to determine the other terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement; b.1) to authorize the execution of the Financing Agreement by the Company, including any documents, amendments and agreements related to the Financing Agreement, and the pledging of a personal guarantee by the Company, as the parent company of NBM, to guarantee the obligations arising from the Financing Agreement; b.2) to authorize the pledging of a security interest by NBM and of a personal guarantee by MARB BondCo PLC, Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V. and Marfrig Overseas Limited, Companie's subsidiaries, to guarantee the obligations arising from the Financing Agreement; and b.3) to authorize the engagement of financial institutions, including Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, and other service providers, to coordinate and render the services required for the execution of

1/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

BoD Meeting - 28/11/2019 -NBM Financing and Guarantees

the Financing Agreement, and to ratify all acts practiced by the managers, attorneys-in-fact and representatives of the Company related to the Financing Agreement.

The Executive Board is hereby authorized to take all measures and to carry out all acts deemed necessary to implement the decisions approved herein, and the Board of Directors hereby ratifies all acts previously carried out by the Executive Board for said purpose. Closure: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all directors in attendance. Signatures: Presiding: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos. Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the records of the Company.

São Paulo, November 29, 2019

__________________________________

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

2/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

BoD Meeting - 28/11/2019 -NBM Financing and Guarantees

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 22:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pHi Ho Silver Resources Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
NE
06:31pRadient Technologies Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for the Remainder of Fiscal Year 2020
GL
06:31pAnnouncing VanEck Vectors ETFs' November 2019 Distributions
BU
06:30pCONSOLIDATED FIRSTFUND CAPITAL : Firstfund Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
06:25pBenchmark Botanics Reports Q3 2019 Results
NE
06:25pELY GOLD ROYALTIES CLOSES C$6.0M LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY WITH ERIC SPROTT (TSX-V : Ely, otcqb: elygf)
EQ
06:23pAPPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
RE
06:20pBerkshire Is Thwarted in Its Bid for Tech Data -- Update
DJ
06:20pELY GOLD ROYALTIES CLOSES C$6.0M LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY WITH ERIC SPROTT (TSX-V : Ely, otcqb: elygf)
NE
06:18pNOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - SUBSCRIPTION BONUS : Exercise Window Closure
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Radient Technologies Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provid..
2UPSNAP, INC. : UPSNAP : Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results
3BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC. : Benchmark Botanics Reports Q3 2019 Results
4FURA GEMS INC. : FURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transaction in Mozambique
5HI HO SILVER RESOURCES INC. : Hi Ho Silver Resources Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group