Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marfrig Global Foods : Summary Statement of Voting – SAM To Be Held on March 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

Synthetic Voting Map

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on March 30, 2020

São Paulo, March 26, 2020 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480"), and Instruction 561 dated April 7, 2015 ("ICVM 561"), both issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, provides its shareholders with the synthetic voting map of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on March 30, 2020 ("Shareholders Meeting"), which adds the remote votes cast sent through custody and bookkeeping agents, as attached.

The Shareholders Meeting will be held on March 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Company's head office located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3rd floor, Room 301, Vila Hamburguesa, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Tang David

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

APPENDIX

Synthetic Voting Map

DECISIONS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Decision

Description of Decision

Vote Cast

Number of

% of

Shares

total

Shares

Receive the management accounts, examine,

Approve

63.259.347

8,89%

discuss and vote on the Financial Statements

1

Against

0

0,00%

for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Abstain

9.772.361

1,37%

Election of the fiscal board by single group of

Approve

36.900

0,01%

candidates.

2

Against

436.909

0,06%

Abstain

72.557.899

10,20%

If one of the nominees on the slate is removed

Approve

36.900

0,01%

to enable a separate election, in accordance

with Article 161, Paragraph 4 and Article 240

Against

72.690.988

10,22%

3

of Federal Law 6,404 of 1976, should the

votes corresponding to your shares continue

303.820

0,04%

to be counted towards the chosen slate?

Abstain

Setting the aggregate compensation of

Approve

17.047.692

2,40%

directors, officers and fiscal council members

4

Against

55.909.016

7,86%

for the fiscal year of 2020.

Abstain

75.000

0,01%

Indication of candidates to the fiscal council by

Approve

72.956.708

10,26%

minority shareholders holding shares with

5

voting rights (the shareholder must fill in this

Against

75.000

0,01%

field if he left the general election field blank).

Abstain

0

0,00%

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

DECISIONS OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Decision

Description of Decision

Vote Cast

Number of

% of

Shares

total

Shares

Amend the Bylaws of the Company to provide

Approve

0

0,00%

for the formation of the Audit Committee

(CAE), in accordance with CVM Instruction

1

509 of November 16, 2011, with the inclusion

Against

0

0,00%

of a new Article 28 containing the rules, terms

and conditions of the committee, as well as the

renumbering of the subsequent articles.

Abstain

0

0,00%

Restatement of the Bylaws to reflect the

Approve

0

0,00%

aforementioned.

2

Against

0

0,00%

Abstain

0

0,00%

CONTATOS DE RI

Tel: (11) 3796-0000

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 21:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:36pAICPA Says Senate's $2 Trillion Economic Stimulus Bill is Great Step for Small Businesses and Employees
BU
06:36pSegra announces appointment of jamie blundell as ceo
GL
06:35pQUANTA SERVICES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
06:35pGOLO Mobile Inc. Provides Business Update
NE
06:33pBNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
06:32pEU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
RE
06:32pC² PHARMA Opens Government and Research Access to Safety Stock of DIGOXIN API for Use in Potential COVID-19 Combination Treatment
PR
06:31pSCIBASE PUBL : Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ)
AQ
06:31pEURO SUN MINING : Provides corporate update on rovina valley
AQ
06:31pCommercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2019-2023 | Demand For M&HCVs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Gas Suppliers Face Soaring Demand for Oxygen to Treat Coronavirus Patients

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group