Marfrig Global Foods : Summary Statement of Voting – SAM To Be Held on March 30, 2020

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40
(B3: MRFG3)
Synthetic Voting Map
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on March 30, 2020
São Paulo, March 26, 2020 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 dated December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480"), and Instruction 561 dated April 7, 2015 ("ICVM 561"), both issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, provides its shareholders with the synthetic voting map of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on March 30, 2020 ("Shareholders Meeting"), which adds the remote votes cast sent through custody and bookkeeping agents, as attached.
The Shareholders Meeting will be held on March 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Company's head office located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3rd floor, Room 301, Vila Hamburguesa, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.
Tang David
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
|
|
CONTATOS DE RI
|
|
Tel: (11) 3796-0000
|
www.marfrig.com.br/ri
|
e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br
APPENDIX
Synthetic Voting Map
DECISIONS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
|
|
Decision
|
|
|
Description of Decision
|
|
Vote Cast
|
Number of
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receive the management accounts, examine,
|
|
Approve
|
63.259.347
|
|
8,89%
|
|
|
|
|
discuss and vote on the Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
Against
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
9.772.361
|
|
1,37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Election of the fiscal board by single group of
|
|
Approve
|
36.900
|
|
0,01%
|
|
|
|
|
candidates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Against
|
436.909
|
|
0,06%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
72.557.899
|
|
10,20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If one of the nominees on the slate is removed
|
|
Approve
|
36.900
|
|
0,01%
|
|
|
|
|
to enable a separate election, in accordance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with Article 161, Paragraph 4 and Article 240
|
|
Against
|
72.690.988
|
|
10,22%
|
|
3
|
|
|
of Federal Law 6,404 of 1976, should the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
votes corresponding to your shares continue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
303.820
|
|
0,04%
|
|
|
|
|
to be counted towards the chosen slate?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Setting the aggregate compensation of
|
|
Approve
|
17.047.692
|
|
2,40%
|
|
|
|
|
directors, officers and fiscal council members
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Against
|
55.909.016
|
|
7,86%
|
|
|
|
for the fiscal year of 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
75.000
|
|
0,01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indication of candidates to the fiscal council by
|
|
Approve
|
72.956.708
|
|
10,26%
|
|
|
|
|
minority shareholders holding shares with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
voting rights (the shareholder must fill in this
|
|
Against
|
75.000
|
|
0,01%
|
|
|
|
field if he left the general election field blank).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DECISIONS OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
|
|
Decision
|
|
|
Description of Decision
|
|
Vote Cast
|
Number of
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amend the Bylaws of the Company to provide
|
|
Approve
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
for the formation of the Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(CAE), in accordance with CVM Instruction
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
509 of November 16, 2011, with the inclusion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
of a new Article 28 containing the rules, terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and conditions of the committee, as well as the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
renumbering of the subsequent articles.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restatement of the Bylaws to reflect the
|
|
Approve
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
aforementioned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Against
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
0
|
0,00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 21:42:09 UTC