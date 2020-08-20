Log in
Margaret Sohagi Named as One of “The Best Lawyers in America”

08/20/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021. Attorneys named to the publication were recognized by the legal industry for their professional excellence in 146 practice areas. For the 2021 Edition, over 8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 62,000 lawyers, or approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice in the United States.

Sohagi’s practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, climate change, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she ardently defends lead agencies’ land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California’s Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Sohagi keeps public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, frequently presenting at planning and legal conferences and teaching at UCLA and USC. She also contributes to publications such as the Solano Press book, Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

In 2019, the National Law Journal named Sohagi to its ‘Elite Boutique Trailblazers’ list and the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized her as a Leader in Law nominee. The International Municipal Lawyers Association awarded Sohagi its Amicus Service Award for her work on the City of Oakland’s public art ordinance. Finally, her firm received the Los Angeles Daily Journal’s Top Boutique status for its work in land use law.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigating existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.


© Business Wire 2020
