Margaret Wood Hassan : Senator Hassan Statement on Final NTSB Report on Columbia Gas Pipeline Explosions

September 24, 2019

WASHINGTON - Senator Maggie Hassan released a statement on the final report from the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) on the September 13, 2018 natural gas pipeline explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, Massachusetts.

'It goes without saying that nobody should be worried when they come home at night that their house will explode. I appreciate the National Transportation and Safety Board's actions to help get to the bottom of what went wrong and prevent such a disaster from happening again. It is clear that Columbia Gas and its parent company NiSource put their profits before the safety of our communities and that cannot be tolerated. I will keep working with Senator Markey and our colleagues to ensure that the recommendations in this report are implemented promptly and effectively.'

In November 2018, Senator Hassan participated in a field hearing in Lawrence, Massachusetts where she questioned executives from Columbia Gas and its parent company, NiSource, as well as federal regulators, about the natural gas pipeline explosions and fires.

