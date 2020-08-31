Log in
Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month August 2020

08/31/2020 | 06:25am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022-22660502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 31, 2020

Marginal Cost of Funds Based

Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month August 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released Lending Rates of Scheduled Commercial Banksbased on data received during the month of August 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/262

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:24:06 UTC
