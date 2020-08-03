Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:57am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022-22660502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 03, 2020

Marginal Cost of Funds Based

Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month July 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released Lending Rates of ScheduledCommercial Banks based on data received during the month of July 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/134

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:56:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aMACK CALI REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aFLOWSERVE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
06:12aSOUND GLOBAL : (1) announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code monthly update on the possible proposal; (2) further delay in despatch of the interim report for the six months ended 30 june 2019; (3) delay in publication of annual results and despatch of the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019; and (4) update on suspension of trading
PU
06:12aCHINA TAIPING INSURANCE : Announcement on estimated profit decrease for the interim results 2020
PU
06:12aCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited - u.s.$700,000,000 floating rate notes due 2023 issued by china everbright bank co., ltd., hong kong branch under its u.s.$5,000,000,000 medium term note programme
PU
06:12aSENSYS GATSO PUBL : receives contract from Saudi Arabia worth SEK 275 million
PU
06:12aBANCO DO BRASIL : 08/03/2020 Notice to Shareholders - Dividends 1H20
PU
06:12aJD COM : Counterfeit Seller Fined RMB 1m Yuan Penalty by Court
PU
06:12aRussian regulator backs Hyundai purchase of GM plant in St. Petersburg
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
3HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
5SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group