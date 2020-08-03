�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
August 03, 2020
Marginal Cost of Funds Based
Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month July 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released Lending Rates of ScheduledCommercial Banks based on data received during the month of July 2020.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/134
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:56:18 UTC