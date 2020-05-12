प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE
May 12, 2020
Marginal Cost of Funds Based
Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month May 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released Lending Rates of Scheduled Commercial Banksbased on data received during the month of May 2020.
|
|
