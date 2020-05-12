Log in
Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month May 2020

05/12/2020 | 04:55am EDT

प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022-2266 0502

-मेलemail:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 12, 2020

Marginal Cost of Funds Based

Lending Rate (MCLR) for the month May 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released Lending Rates of Scheduled Commercial Banksbased on data received during the month of May 2020.

Press Release: 2019-2020/2348

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:54:05 UTC
HOT NEWS
