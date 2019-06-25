Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marias Technology Hired by Statewide Underwriting Services (SWUS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:24am EDT

COVINGTON, Ohio, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Statewide Underwriting Services (SWUS) of Montgomery, New York, to provide testing and implementation services for the core processing systems of SWUS. The agreement was effective June 10.

“Eddie Harper is a great guy to do business with,” said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “With responsibility for submitting business to three insurance companies, he understands the importance of ensuring the software at SWUS is properly implemented and thoroughly tested. We look forward to a long, mutually rewarding relationship.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will help ensure system specifications are complete and accurate; upgrades and new functionality are implemented correctly; and testing is done thoroughly, including QA, regression, and UAT.

“It was clear that Chris and his team knew their stuff as soon as we started to talk,” said Eddie Harper, President and CEO of SWUS. “Bringing them in to optimize the implementation and testing of our software, takes the load off of our internal staff, allowing them to contribute more strategically and productively to our business. Marias was recommended by a number of people. They are the right resource at just the right time, and we can’t wait to dig in.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

About Statewide Underwriting Services

Statewide Underwriting Services (SWUS) is the MGA that facilitates and coordinates all major functions for doing business with Claverack Co-Op, Mid-Hudson Co-Op, and Midrox Insurance Companies. SWUS is the single point of entry to all three underwriting companies, allowing agents to enjoy greater ease of doing business and to take full advantage of the benefits available through all three companies. For more information, please visit www.swus.com, call 845-457-5001, or email info@swus.com.

Media Contact:
JoAnna Bennett
860-333-5009
joanna@obriencg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45aCHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN HONG KONG (in PDF)
PU
07:45aABT : RSM Norge proposed as auditor
AQ
07:45a2G ENERGY AG : AGM approves EUR 0.45 per share dividend payout
EQ
07:45aNORMA GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
07:44aMCIG : Amare's New Cannabis Grow Lights Outperform the Competition
AQ
07:44aEXPEDIA : Strong growth in Chinese and Indian tourist arrivals
AQ
07:43aCapgemini looks to industry's digital future with Altran deal
RE
07:43aAKORN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:43aXIAOMI : forays into personal grooming segment in India with Mi Beard Trimmer
AQ
07:42aGlobal Stocks Waver as Gold and Bitcoin Soar
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ACCENTURE : Capgemini shares surge on Altran combination

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About