Marias Technology Hired by Statewide Underwriting Services (SWUS)

COVINGTON, Ohio, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Statewide Underwriting Services (SWUS) of Montgomery, New York, to provide testing and implementation services for the core processing systems of SWUS. The agreement was effective June 10.



“Eddie Harper is a great guy to do business with,” said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “With responsibility for submitting business to three insurance companies, he understands the importance of ensuring the software at SWUS is properly implemented and thoroughly tested. We look forward to a long, mutually rewarding relationship.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will help ensure system specifications are complete and accurate; upgrades and new functionality are implemented correctly; and testing is done thoroughly, including QA, regression, and UAT.

“It was clear that Chris and his team knew their stuff as soon as we started to talk,” said Eddie Harper, President and CEO of SWUS. “Bringing them in to optimize the implementation and testing of our software, takes the load off of our internal staff, allowing them to contribute more strategically and productively to our business. Marias was recommended by a number of people. They are the right resource at just the right time, and we can’t wait to dig in.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About Statewide Underwriting Services

Statewide Underwriting Services (SWUS) is the MGA that facilitates and coordinates all major functions for doing business with Claverack Co-Op, Mid-Hudson Co-Op, and Midrox Insurance Companies. SWUS is the single point of entry to all three underwriting companies, allowing agents to enjoy greater ease of doing business and to take full advantage of the benefits available through all three companies. For more information, please visit www.swus.com , call 845-457-5001, or email info@swus.com .

Media Contact:

JoAnna Bennett

860-333-5009

joanna@obriencg.com