Marijuana, Alcohol, Texting, Driving. Two of Oklahoma's Largest and Newest Cannabis Companies Partner with Local Law Enforcement for Oklahoma's First Driver Impairment Awareness Day

MUSKOGEE, Okla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Oklahoma's newest cannabis companies, Herbal Wellness Extracts, and Oklahoma Natural Grass are partnering with Muskogee County Sheriff and Muskogee Police Department to present Oklahoma's first Driver Impairment Awareness Day. During this historic event, volunteers will either consume alcohol or marijuana and under the supervision of a driver's education instructor, drive on a coned course. After each round of driving, a law enforcement officer will conduct roadside sobriety exams with participants. The third group of participants will be texting.

The legalization of marijuana has started to spread around the country and the elevated rate of impaired driving has citizens and lawmakers concerned. According to cdc.gov , "More than 1 million drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics." Also, the National Safety Council has stated cell phone use leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. These facts are echoed by law enforcement.

Police Chief Johnny Teehee of the Muskogee City Police Department, "Marijuana and alcohol impairment are among the top concerns for our department. This day will give my officers a chance to learn better how to detect impairment accurately."

And this educational event is being taken seriously by industry leaders. Todd Mitchem, CEO of Oklahoma Natural Grass and Herbal Wellness Extracts stated, "It's the cannabis industry's job to inform customers about all aspects of marijuana, including the risks of impairment. I am thrilled our family of companies can spearhead this event for Oklahoma. This engaging experience is designed to educate drivers and law enforcement."

The Muskogee County Sheriff, Rob Fraizer jumped on board to support the event. "Now that medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, it's imperative that law enforcement officers are trained to recognize the difference between an impaired driver or a driver that is texting and driving. We are proud to partner with this organization for driver impairment awareness to all law enforcement and the public in Muskogee County."

Details:

Where: Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport in Muskogee, OK

When: Friday, July, 12th from 11a.m. - 4p.m

Volunteers: The willing participants will be split by; drinkers, smokers, & texters. To volunteer, contact: impairmentday@oklahomanaturalgrass.com (A valid drivers license and insurance are required.)

Media Contact:

David Chase Miller

918-316-8877

217812@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marijuana-alcohol-texting-driving-two-of-oklahomas-largest-and-newest-cannabis-companies-partner-with-local-law-enforcement-for-oklahomas-first-driver-impairment-awareness-day-300881995.html

SOURCE Oklahoma Natural Grass