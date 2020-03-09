Marijuana Company of America, and strategic partner, MCTC Holdings, Inc. Invites Los Angeles Press to an Alcohol-Free Party with the Hemp You Can Feel™ Cocktails Launch Event

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, hempSMART, is launching, the new drink line smart. by hempSMART™. The invite-only event will be held in Los Angeles at 7:00 PM on March 12, 2020 at Mama Lion Nightclub and Restaurant, one of the most popular destinations in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"When was the last time you were able to relax with a cocktail, but not have to worry about the negative effects of alcohol?" commented Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer of MCTC Holdings Inc. (OTC: MCTC). "We have invented something truly extraordinary with our Hemp You Can Feel™ technology - In fact, it is so unique, we have filed several patents on the underlying technologies. We invite all area press to be among the first to try these all-natural hemp extract and CBD cocktails."

Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, commented, "We are delighted with the results of our new partnership and customized drink line, smart. by hempSMART. Our companies are proud of this achievement because the product is based on 95% organic ingredients and hemp extract infusions. This drink is groundbreaking because of the nanotechnology that allows the body to absorb the ingredients quickly and provide a sense of well-being without the ugly "hang-over" effect. We anticipate great consumer reception as word spreads. This innovative beverage could revolutionize the organic drink marketplace – you can have fun and simultaneously nourish your body. What could be better?"

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

