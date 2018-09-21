Marijuana Stock Report For Friday September 21, 2018

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Marijuana stocks have remained on a high during the month of September and pre market trading has a number of these cannabis stocks heading higher. Traders have flocked to medical-marijuana producers like Tilray (TLRY), for instance, after the company won approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to import a cannabis product drug into the U.S. for a clinical trial.

However, since Tilray soared to its $300 highs, the stock has pulled back and left the door open for other pot stocks to take the spotlight. With this being the case, there are multiple cannabis companies to look at as the October date in Canada comes closer.

Integrated Cannabis Company (ICNAF) (ICAN)

Shares of Integrated Cannabis Company have climbed as high as $0.8941 during Thursday's trading session. One month ago on August 21, shares of Integrated Cannabis Company opened trading at $0.3554 and this latest run since then has equated to 151.58%. Over the last few weeks, the company has been keeping the public abreast of new developments.

These have included the completion of a market ready THC-infused spray product and the required licensure for manufacturing of the product in Colorado. In addition to this, yesterday the company announced the completion of a Letter of Intent to distribute X-SPRAYS? products throughout the clinics and doctors' offices of Empower Clinics Inc. (EPW), which is a leading owner and operator of medical cannabis and wellness clinics in the United States.

The company provides treatment solutions through its physician-staffed clinics that are focused on education, data, and efficacy. Empower is a recognized leader and the first choice for patients seeking quality experience and improved health.

FSD Pharma (OTCQB: FSDDF)(CSE: HUGE)

Shares of FSD Pharma have also continued to move higher during the month of September. On September 4 the company's stock opened at $0.22. During the course of the last few weeks, shares traded as high as $0.88 and closed trading on Thursday at $0.69.This week the company announced that Auxly Cannabis has made an equity investment into the Company at $1.00 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share for total proceeds of $7.5 million. No fees were paid to brokers in connection with the transaction.

Proceeds of the financing will be deployed toward construction of the 220,000 square foot cultivation footprint that FSD and Auxly are jointly developing pursuant to their strategic alliance and streaming agreement previously announced on March 5, 2018. The build out of the Joint Cultivation Footprint is currently underway in Cobourg, Ontario and will include dedicated space for large-scale extraction capabilities.

Aurora Cannabis. (OTCQX: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB)

This week the company announced that it has completed its previously announced distribution of Australis shares and warrants. The distribution was completed on September 19, 2018, and the Australis shares and warrants will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" effective at the market open today.

"With the completion of this distribution we have delivered an immediate return of capital to Aurora shareholders while enabling the Australis team to proceed with their mandate to invest in U.S. cannabis assets with high growth potential," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora. "Australis' management, board of directors and investment committee are well positioned to leverage their collective knowledge and extensive experiences to rapidly execute on the tremendous opportunity ahead to generate substantial long-term shareholder value."

