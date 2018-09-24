Marijuana Stocks Rebounding On Monday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Last week was a volatile one for many marijuana stocks. Due to the excitement that was created by cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) making an epic run to highs of $300, a number of these issuers traded in lockstep with the billion dollar market cap company. This week, however it looks like markets may be a bit more detached from Tilray's movement as many pot stocks have begun to rally in the wake of Tilray's sideways trading trend on Monday morning.

Integrated Cannabis Company (ICNAF) (ICAN)

Integrated Cannabis Company (ICNAF)(ICAN) has released several key announcements over the last month including developing a THC-Infused spray product as well as signing a distribution agreement with Empower Clinics Inc. Shares of the company have been holding an uptrend for most of September in the midst of these announcements.

"We believe this milestone marks another significant move for distribution of X-SPRAYS? in key markets across the United States. In addition, we believe this alliance will help increase awareness from credible sources about alternative treatments for those struggling with opioid addiction, pain, anxiety, sleep issues and people seeking overall well-being," said Mr. John Knapp, CEO of Integrated Cannabis in response to the latest agreement with Empower.

As of August 31, Empower has more than 25,000 patients under care across 15 locations with medical cannabis treatments in Oregon, Washington and Illinois. The patient base in Oregon represents approximately one-third of the state's total medical card issuance. In addition, Empower has an historical patient database of more than 120,000 in the two states.

For More Information On Integrated Cannabis Company, Click Here

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF)(TSX-V: FIRE)

Shares of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. have also continued to move higher during the month of September. This morning the company announced a realignment of its senior leadership in order to further position the Company for global growth and continued operational success.

John Fowler, currently Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will assume the role of President of the Company, and Navdeep Dhaliwal , currently the President of the Company, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective at the end of the business day on September 24, 2018 . Both individuals will continue to serve as members of the Company's board of directors.

"Since joining the Board as Chairman, I have been impressed with the management team's visionary strategy and commitment to operational execution. This leadership realignment positions Supreme Cannabis for rapid global growth, while continuing to build strong long-term operational assets. The Board is excited to usher in the next phase of Supreme Cannabis' global growth," said Michael La Brier , Chairman of the Board.

Shares traded as high as $2.04 on Monday morning.

For More Information On Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Click Here

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON)

Similar to a number of other cannabis companies this week, Cronos Group has also seen a bit of a recovery in stock price on Monday. It was recently announced that Cronos Group is partnering with Aleafia Health Inc. in a medical marijuana study aiming to improve the management and treatment of insomnia and daytime sleepiness.

According to its press release, the study will be partly funded by Peace Naturals Project Inc., a licensed producer of medical marijuana that is wholly owned by Cronos. Aleafia is a medical marijuana company that is focused on patient care from "seed" to "sale" with more than 50,000 patients.

For More Information On Cronos Group, Click Here

