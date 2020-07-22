MarinHealth : Names Veteran Healthcare Leader David Klein, MD as Chief Executive Officer

Former President & CEO of Dignity Health’s Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center to Take the Reins of MarinHealth September 1, 2020

MarinHealth announced today that it has selected David G. Klein, MD, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective September 1, 2020. Dr. Klein will succeed MarinHealth’s current CEO, Lee Domanico, who is retiring September 30. Mr. Domanico will move into an advisory role for the month of September to ensure a smooth transition.

A resident of Marin, Dr. Klein has stated that his highest priorities for MarinHealth are maintaining safety, excellent outcomes, and creating an outstanding patient-centric experience.

Dr. Klein comes to MarinHealth after serving as President and CEO of Dignity Health’s Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco. Saint Francis Memorial Hospital is a community based, non-profit, 294 bed acute care hospital while St Mary’s Medical Center is a 275 bed acute care hospital. Both are part of the Dignity Health system.

“David Klein is an outstanding selection to take the mantle and lead MarinHealth to new levels of success,” said Lee Domanico, Chief Executive Officer, MarinHealth. “Based on his prior experience as both a healthcare executive and practicing surgeon, David is well equipped to face the challenges within today's healthcare industry. As a resident of Marin, he will have the best interests of the community in mind. I am pleased with the choice made by the MarinHealth Medical CenterBoard of Directors for David to build upon the momentum we’ve established these past 10 years.”

In addition to his new role as CEO at MarinHealth, Dr. Klein currently serves as the Chair of the San Francisco Section of the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California and is a member of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Saint Francis Foundation and the Board of the Hacienda Surgery Center and serves as an ex-officio member of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors.

While serving as President and CEO of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, Klein worked to foster a culture of clinical excellence and accountability. Dr. Klein developed and grew talent, ensuring a highly functional team with responsible leadership. He also led succession planning, drove culture, maintained labor relationships, led strategic growth through implementing new business strategies and built outstanding physician and external partnerships.

Before Dignity Health, Dr. Klein was Chief Operating Officer and then President of the 574-bed Baylor Scott & White Health All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. There, he introduced key strategic growth initiatives and highly innovative programs. As a result, the hospital received numerous accolades for service line excellence and overall hospital quality, including top hospital rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

Dr. Klein has also served as Administrator of Presbyterian Hospital of Denton in Denton, Texas, and as CEO of Cedar Park Regional Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Klein practiced general surgery for 14 years before becoming a full-time hospital administrator. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, his medical degree from the University of New Mexico and his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine.

For many years, Dr. Klein has served on numerous community boards including the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, American Cancer Society and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

“I could not be more excited about this role and the opportunity to contribute to the organization's stellar reputation for high-quality, safe, innovative, and patient-centered care,” said Dr. Klein. “My predecessor, Lee Domanico, has truly set the benchmark for excellence in healthcare, and I intend to build upon the incredible legacy he has given to the community of Marin and the Bay Area at large. I also look forward to working closely with the exceptional and extremely dedicated team of professionals at MarinHealth—especially during these unprecedented times—to ensure that we continue to uphold the great values and traditions that have made us the Healing Place for our community.”

About MarinHealth

MarinHealth encompasses respected local healthcare resources that have served the Marin County community since 1952. Marin County residents appreciate Marin’s healthy lifestyle and transformative natural environment. In keeping with the values and needs of this unique community, MarinHealth is dedicated to treating the whole patient, mind, body, and spirit. MarinHealth Medical Center, the MarinHealth Medical Network, and their ancillary services all share the same patient-centric philosophy of care.

