Marine Connection Joins Cobalt Boats Dealer Team

09/02/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

NEODESHA, Kan., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats proudly announces Marine Connection has joined its dealer team with 5 Locations in Southwest Florida, including West Palm, Stuart, Vero Beach, Lauderdale, and Miami. Marine Connection is a full-service dealership offering a full line of new Cobalt models.

“Cobalt Boats is thrilled to have Marine Connection join our family. Danny and his team will bring a great deal of experience, professionalism and success to southwest Florida,” Cobalt’s Eastern Regional Manager Bryan Holland said in a statement. “Marine Connection is known for their superior service and unwavering attention to detail. That’s what we look for in a Cobalt partner, and we couldn’t be happier to have them on our team.”

Founder and President Danny Goldenberg founded Super Boats & Yachts in 2006 and acquired Marine Connection in 2010, combining his expertise and knowledge in business and marketing with a passion and enthusiasm for boating. Danny said in a statement, “The inspiration behind creating this company was to provide a premier service above the competition for all of our clients in the selling, purchase, and/or trade of their boats. We continuously strive to build strong relationships.”

"Cobalt Boats and Marine Connection will work closely to craft a relationship that allows customers to enjoy a lifetime of memories on the water,” says Jeffrey Morales. Welcome to the family, Marine Connection!

Cobalt Boats, the maker of high-quality family runabouts since 1968, operates in Neodesha, Kansas. Today Cobalt Boats leads the industry in quality, fit and finish in the 20’-40’ segment. Cobalt is backed by the best warranty and best dealer network in the marine industry. Cobalt Boats ranked highest in customer satisfaction every year the J.D. Power and Associate Marine Survey was conducted. Cobalt Boats is now the #1 selling stern drive boat in America in the 20’-40’ category.

Company website:  www.cobaltboats.com

For Additional Information
Jeffrey Morales (620) 325-2653

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
