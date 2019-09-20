Log in
Marine Debris Collection Event

09/20/2019

ST. MARKS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 13th, the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX), in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services (FWS), Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida State University's Center for Biomedical & Toxicological Research (CBTR) and Marpan Recycling held an Operation Marine Debris.  This event was conducted by the Southeast Marine Debris Cleanup Initiative (SMDCI) which is a program operated by the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit.  Operation Marine Debris is community-based marine debris removal and prevention initiative. 

During the event, volunteers collected 660 pounds pounds of materials. See photos and collection results below.   

These marine debris collection events are designed to clean up waste material and litter to enhance and protect our irreplaceable natural marine environment and local economies. 

For additional information contact Gene Jones at (850) 386-6280 work, (850) 459-9090 cell or by email: gene@swixusa.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-debris-collection-event-300922740.html

SOURCE Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
