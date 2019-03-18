Log in
Marine Mammals to Enter China with Seaweed-based Cosmetics; Actor Lee Jang-woo Starring in Korean TV Series ‘My Only One' (Viewership Hit 50 Percent) Is Co-CEO

03/18/2019

The Marine Mammals brand of GORANI Co., Ltd. is set to enter China with Korea’s first cosmetic products containing seaweed extracts – Glow + Peeling Pad and Hydro-Boosting Mask Sheet.

The Marine Mammals brand of GORANI Co., Ltd. is set to enter China with Korea's first cosmetic products containing seaweed extracts – Glow + Peeling Pad and Hydro-Boosting Mask Sheet. Actor Lee Jang-woo and former director Kim Seong-jun founded GORANI jointly. Lee is starring in a KBS 2TV weekend series "My Only One," whose viewership hit an astonishing 50 percent. Glow + Peeling Pad is effective in moisturizing, exfoliating and smoothing skin. Skin-like silicone dots attached to a pure cotton pad remove dead skin cells without irritating skin. The seaweed extract concentration of Hydro-Boosting Mask Sheet is 20,000 particles per million (ppm), highly dense enough to absorb fine dust and heavy metals. The two products made headlines when Lee Chae-woon, a celeb panelist of cable channel Mnet's romance reality show "Love Catcher," modeled for the brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Actor Lee Jang-woo and former director Kim Seong-jun founded GORANI jointly. Lee is starring in a KBS 2TV weekend series “My Only One,” whose viewership hit an astonishing 50 percent.

Glow + Peeling Pad is effective in moisturizing, exfoliating and smoothing skin. Skin-like silicone dots attached to a pure cotton pad remove dead skin cells without irritating skin. Wipe your face softly with the pad, and it will get rid of makeup and dirt as well as dead skin cells and oil. This product is slightly acid so it barely irritates skin, while smoothing skin and improving skin texture.

The seaweed extract concentration of Hydro-Boosting Mask Sheet is 20,000 particles per million (ppm), highly dense enough to absorb fine dust and heavy metals. It is about the portable size of iPhone 7, a feature to make it easy for consumers to use, and well designed to boost its marketability for the sake of vendors. The two products made headlines when Lee Chae-woon, a celeb panelist of cable channel Mnet’s romance reality show “Love Catcher,” modeled for the brand.

Shinsegae Duty Free Shops and Jeju-based New World Mart sell the two products.

“We have realized the popularity of our products, as we received many offers from Chinese wholesalers and retailers who want to secure distributorship of the products in the Chinese market. They are interested in the merits of combining entertainment with K-beauty products,” said co-CEO Lee Jang-woo, who appears in a KBS 2TV series, “My Only One.”


© Business Wire 2019
