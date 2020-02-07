Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024 | Compliance with MARPOL Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the marine scrubber market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.9 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global marine scrubber market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global marine scrubber market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Compliance with MARPOL regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, frequent changes in regulations might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Marine Scrubber Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Hybrid
  • Open loop
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40474

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine scrubber market report covers the following areas:

  • Marine Scrubber Market Size
  • Marine Scrubber Market Trends
  • Marine Scrubber Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in global seaborne trade as one of the prime factors driving the marine scrubber market growth during the forecast period.

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the marine scrubber market, including some of the vendors such as Alfa Laval, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Tech Oy AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Valmet, Wärtsilä Corp. and Yara Marine Technologies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the marine scrubber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist marine scrubber market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the marine scrubber market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the marine scrubber market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Becton, Dickinson and Company
BU
08:01pGlobal E-Invoicing Market 2020-2024 | Convenience and Easy Accessibility of Mobile Payment Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07:58pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR
PU
07:56pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.
BU
07:52pSIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND : Announces February 2020 Distribution
AQ
07:52pPG&E : 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Expands, Enhances Community Wildfire Safety Program, Reduces Impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoffs
BU
07:51pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Harsco Corporation
BU
07:47pABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Announces Proposed Changes To Investment Objectives And Fundamental Investment Restriction Related To Borrowing And Changes To Principal Investment Strategies
PR
07:46pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
BU
07:46pReal Estate Software Market 2020-2024|Growing Middle-Class Population in Developing Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. : Eric Sprott Announces Intent to Sell 0.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Jerritt Can..
2LYFT, INC. : Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit
3GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD : China's Ganfeng to take control of Argentina lithium project
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- 7th Update
5CIO LEADERSHIP: Technology Luminaries to Highlight the Power of Business Reinvention at HMG Strategy's 2020..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group