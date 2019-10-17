Mario Diaz Balart : Diaz-Balart, Mayor Bermudez Applaud Decision to Bring G7 Summit to Doral

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­­-- Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25) and City of Doral Mayor, Juan Carlos Bermudez, issued the following statements regarding the selection of the City of Doral as the host of the next G7 Summit.

'I am excited to learn that the 2020 G7 Summit will take place in the City of Doral, which is part of the district I represent in Southeast Florida,' said Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart. 'Doral is a fast-growing, international and dynamic city. It is home to freedom-loving and patriotic Americans who, in many cases, have fled oppressive regimes in search of basic human rights and liberties. This is a unique opportunity to showcase our remarkable community to the world, and the Summit is sure to provide a significant boost to the local economy.'

'The fact that Doral has been selected as the location of the 2020 G7 summit is proof that people around the country are taking notice of our thriving city,' said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. 'Doral is already an economic engine for the region and I'm excited for the additional boost this event will bring to our local businesses, as well as for the opportunity for our great city to shine on the world stage.'

###