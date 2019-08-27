Mario Kart Tour Races Onto iOS and Android Devices on Sept. 25

Endless Mario Kart Racing Fun Featuring Real-World Inspired Courses Comes to Smartphone Devices

3 … 2 … 1 … GO! On Sept. 25, Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s newest game designed for iOS and Android devices, boosts out of the starting gate and into the palms of players’ hands around the world. This new Mario Kart game goes beyond Rainbow Road, with special city courses that let players race through courses inspired by actual locations like New York, Tokyo and Paris. A new Mario Kart Tour teaser video and gameplay trailer showing how players can drift and steer their way to victory can be viewed on YouTube. Players who want to be notified once the game is available to download can pre-register now via the AppStore and Google Play.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005318/en/

“For the first time ever in a Mario Kart game, players can drive past giant Warp Pipes while drifting through a New York-inspired cityscape, all with the swipe of a finger,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether you’re an experienced Mario Kart pro or just getting your Mushroom Kingdom driver’s license, Mario Kart Tour is a game for everyone that brings some of Nintendo’s most beloved characters into the hands of players around the world.”

In Mario Kart Tour, players can experience the endless racing fun of Mario Kart while collecting drivers, like Mario, as well as karts and gliders. Players can choose which drivers, karts and gliders to use in races across a variety of courses, including new takes on classic courses and special city courses. City courses, special in-game event courses inspired by real-world locations, will be available during specific time periods at launch and beyond. In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game.

Mario Kart Tour is free-to-start, and will be available to download for iOS and Android devices beginning Sept. 25. A Nintendo Account is required to play Mario Kart Tour. Players can obtain their in-game registration card by linking their Nintendo Account. Those who do not already have a Nintendo Account can create one at https://accounts.nintendo.com/register.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

