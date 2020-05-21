Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marius Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Two Key Patents Protecting its Proprietary Oral Testosterone Therapy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:31am EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two key patents related to its lead asset, Kyzatrex®*. Kyzatrex® is an oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) that uses an innovative formulation to improve effectiveness and safety.

These allowed claims will provide strong IP protection to December 2030, over 8 years of potential commercial runway. They supplement Marius Pharmaceuticals’ already robust global patent portfolio for Kyzatrex®, which includes granted patents in the European Union, Canada, China, Taiwan, Japan, New Zealand and other key markets, and pending applications in India, and US. Marius Pharmaceuticals’ patent portfolio includes filings that extend protection to 2033, with the potential to extend protection out to 2040.

The allowed claims protect Kyzatrex®, an innovative formulation designed to increase bioavailability and provide a favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile compared to other therapeutic alternatives. Om Dhingra, Chief Executive Officer of Marius commented “This innovation is truly exceptional as we have created a formulation with a unique PK profile which we believe drives important clinical significance.”

Marius Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Financial Officer Shalin Shah said “We are very pleased to strengthen the intellectual property portfolio for Kyzatrex® and excited that it has tremendous potential to be differentiated and unique option in the TRT space. We are also drawing a line in the sand between a new treatment paradigm and old testosterone therapies.”

Marius Pharmaceuticals has recently completed its pivotal Phase 3 study for Kyzatrex® and intends to submit its New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

About Kyzatrex®  

Kyzatrex® is an experimental therapy for the treatment of primary and secondary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired). Testosterone is a crucial hormone that plays key roles in human growth and development and a wide range of other functions including metabolic and cardiovascular. Sources estimate that 15 million men in the United States suffer from hypogonadism, but only approximately 10% are currently treated. The co-morbidities of men suffering from hypogonadism are also a significant burden on patients and the healthcare system, these include Type 2 Diabetes and other serious chronic conditions.

Current marketed treatments are dominated by painful injections and messy topical applications with transference risk. Kyzatrex® is an orally administered therapy, which avoids those drawbacks. Market research points to 93% of patients indicating they would ask their physician about Kyzatrex® and more than half would consider a switch from their current regimen. 

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius pharmaceuticals is a cutting-edge biopharma company focusing on treating widespread conditions that have been triggered primarily through Androgen deficiency. Our pipeline consists of assets focused on inflammation while our commercial arm is at the forefront of data science technologies core to our commercialization of our lead asset Kyzatrex®.   

*Kyzatrex is a tentative Tradename currently under review with the FDA

For more information, contact:
Shalin Shah
shalin@mariuspharma.com
www.mariuspharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:45aCHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : CHMI First Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
06:45aTOKYU FUDOSAN : FY2019 Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Flash Report
PU
06:45aGLOBALDATA : Sony's sentiments nosedive in Q1 2020 due to gaming and music struggles, says GlobalData
PU
06:43aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain ahead of China policy meet; Malaysia leads
RE
06:41aHORMEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
06:40aShell evacuates foreign staff from Iraq's Basra Gas project - executives
RE
06:40aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Insurance Supervision Agency's measure regarding the dividend payments
PU
06:39aTRADERS BEWARE : U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities market
RE
06:39aPENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
4INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Premier Inn owner Whitbread's $1.2 billion cash call knocks shares
5FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : Prices Follow-on Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group