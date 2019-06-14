Mark DeSaulnier : Congressman DeSaulnier's Statement on City of Pittsburg's Partnership with Bombardier

Walnut Creek, CA - Today, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) issued the following statement on the City of Pittsburg's partnership with Bombardier Inc. to open a facility that will produce BART's Fleet of the Future rail cars.

'The partnership being born between the City of Pittsburg and Bombardier is an important one and one that will benefit Pittsburg, its workforce, and the local economy,' said Congressman DeSaulnier. 'Pittsburg's history of coal mining and industrial development have shaped the City to what it is today. Workers here have provided value and helped industry succeed. The new jobs coming because of this partnership with Bombardier will follow in that legacy.

'In addition to the value being added for Pittsburg, the cars being built for BART will improve the commutes of the hundreds of millions of commuters to and from the East Bay. These cars, which are used for the Washington, DC Metro system, will help improve the efficiency, safety, and cleanliness of BART.'

