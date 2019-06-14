Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mark DeSaulnier : Congressman DeSaulnier's Statement on City of Pittsburg's Partnership with Bombardier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

Walnut Creek, CA - Today, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) issued the following statement on the City of Pittsburg's partnership with Bombardier Inc. to open a facility that will produce BART's Fleet of the Future rail cars.

'The partnership being born between the City of Pittsburg and Bombardier is an important one and one that will benefit Pittsburg, its workforce, and the local economy,' said Congressman DeSaulnier. 'Pittsburg's history of coal mining and industrial development have shaped the City to what it is today. Workers here have provided value and helped industry succeed. The new jobs coming because of this partnership with Bombardier will follow in that legacy.

'In addition to the value being added for Pittsburg, the cars being built for BART will improve the commutes of the hundreds of millions of commuters to and from the East Bay. These cars, which are used for the Washington, DC Metro system, will help improve the efficiency, safety, and cleanliness of BART.'

#

Disclaimer

Mark DeSaulnier published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 21:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Declaration Adopted At The Conclusion Of The Sixth Meeting Of Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of CARICOM And Cuba
PU
05:31pBroadcom's $2 billion warning rattles global chip sector
RE
05:29pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Final Regulations Protecting U.S. Tax Base
PU
05:17pUtilities Up on Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Up on Deal Developments -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pMARK DESAULNIER : Congressman DeSaulnier's Statement on City of Pittsburg's Partnership with Bombardier
PU
05:14pTech Down After Broadcom Warning -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Up as Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GRP : UBS puts economist on leave in growing China pig row
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About