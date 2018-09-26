Mark Emkjer and Ben Kaplan Named as Senior Advisors to Providence Strategic Growth

Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners L.L.C. (“PSG”), an
affiliate of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C., a premier global asset
management firm with approximately $60 billion in assets under
management, today announced that Mark J. Emkjer and Ben Kaplan have been
named as Senior Advisors to PSG. Mr. Emkjer and Mr. Kaplan will work
closely with the PSG team to identify and pursue new investment
opportunities and support certain of the firm’s existing investments.
“Mark and Ben are two seasoned executives with strong track records of
developing and executing growth strategies in their respective sectors,”
said Mark Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of PSG. “We look forward to
leveraging their tremendous operational expertise and deep experience in
the healthcare technology and financial technology industries as we
continue to grow the PSG platform and strive to build profitable and
high-growth software businesses.”
Peter Wilde, Chairman of PSG, added, “We are pleased to welcome Mark and
Ben to the PSG team. Their breadth of experience, extensive network of
relationships and proven ability to drive growth through both organic
and inorganic strategies are an ideal fit for PSG’s platform. I am
confident they will provide valuable strategic and insightful
perspective and look forward to their contributions in the years ahead.”
About Mark J. Emkjer
Mr. Emkjer has 35 years of experience in the healthcare technology
industry, and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of five public
and private companies in the provider, health plan and life sciences
sectors. Most recently, Mr. Emkjer served as CEO of WebMD Health
Services, where he led a turnaround of the business that included a
rewrite of strategy, assembly of an executive team and the execution of
various operating tactics that led to significant growth and numerous
high profile sales. Prior to WebMD, Mr. Emkjer served as CEO and a
member of the board of Accelrys, a scientific informatics software and
services company for life sciences, chemical and materials research and
development, where he led the company’s spinoff from Pharmacopeia. Prior
to Accelrys, he was the President and COO of Sunquest, a leading
provider of clinical data management, where he helped significantly
bolster the company’s profit and shareholder equity over the course of
three years, culminating in the sale of the company to MISYS PLC for
$404 million. Previously, Mr. Emkjer served as the CEO of Pace Health
Management Systems, a clinical decision support provider that was sold
to 3M Corporation under his leadership, and HCC, a leading international
provider of financial solutions to the healthcare industry.
Mr. Emkjer currently serves on the board of directors at Care Payment,
The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation and Anju Software Inc. – a PSG portfolio
company. He was recently on the board of inContact, where he served on
the committee that negotiated the sale of the company for over $1
billion, as well as the board of Hooper Holmes, which has now merged
with Provant Health. He has also been a lecturer at the University of
California’s Rady School of Management addressing MBA candidates on
various topics including turnarounds, leadership and the healthcare
industry. Mr. Emkjer received a Master of Business Administration from
the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from
Florida Atlantic University.
About Ben Kaplan
Mr. Kaplan has more than two decades of experience building high-growth
SaaS and fintech companies, driving both innovation and operational
excellence. Most recently, Mr. Kaplan was President and CEO of CashStar,
a leading provider of mobile prepaid and digital gift card solutions.
Over the course of his leadership, he drove revenue growth by over 400%
and significantly increased profitability, culminating in its sale to
Blackhawk Network in 2017. Prior to CashStar, Mr. Kaplan served as Chief
Operating Officer at Cartera Commerce, a leading provider of card-linked
marketing and affiliate advertising solutions. Previously, he held
leadership positions at KNOVA Software, which was acquired by Consona
Corporation, North Systems, Broadbase Software and Commerce One. Mr.
Kaplan received a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College.
About Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners L.L.C.
Providence Strategic Growth (“PSG”) is an affiliate of Providence Equity
Partners and is investing out of its third fund, with $1.3B of total
capital. Established in 2014, PSG focuses on growth equity investments
in lower middle market software and technology-enabled service
companies, primarily in North America. Providence Equity Partners is a
premier global asset management firm with approximately $60 billion in
capital under management across complementary private equity and credit
businesses. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private
equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry
experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the
firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 160
companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media,
communications, education and information industries. Providence is
headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and
London. For more information on PSG, please visit http://www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg,
and for more information on Providence Equity, please visit www.provequity.com.
