Mark Farrah Associates : Assessed Year-Over-Year Health Enrollment Trends

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released a year-end 2019 healthcare segment enrollment update. MFA compared membership between 4th quarter 2018 and 4th quarter 2019 to provide greater insight into enrollment trends for the Individual, Group, Medicare Advantage, and Managed Medicaid insurance segments.

As of December 31, 2019, 267.8 million people received medical coverage from U.S. health insurers.

This number is up from 265.7 million or approximately 2.15 million members, from a year ago.

Fourth quarter enrollment trends indicated large membership gains for Medicare Advantage (MA) and slight increases in Employer-Group risk, and Employer group ASO business while the Managed Medicaid and Individual segments experienced year-over-year declines.

To read the FREE full text of "Year-End Health Insurance Enrollment Trends and Market Segment Performance", visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, and Health Plans USA™. Mark Farrah Associates maintains financial data as well as enrollment and market share for the health insurance industry in its subscription-based Health Coverage Portal™. MFA will continue to monitor enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005017/en/