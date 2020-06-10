Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mark Farrah Associates : Assessed the 2019 Medicaid Managed Care Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com assessed Medicaid market trends with insights about health plan competition. According to CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), total Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) enrollment was over 71 million at year-end 2019. As states continue to face uncertainties around Medicaid, many are increasingly considering Medicaid managed care programs to control costs and to improve access to quality health care for the Medicaid population. The best available sources of Medicaid managed care enrollment by company are the statutory financial statements filed with the NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) and the CA DMHC (California Department of Managed Health Care).

  • As of December 2019, total Medicaid managed care membership reported through NAIC and CA DMHC statutory filings was over 48.3 million. This represents a year-over-year decrease of 881,855 members.
  • Many of the top five managed care companies – Centene, Anthem, UnitedHealth, Wellcare and Molina – experienced growth in membership. These top five companies control 47.1% of the overall Medicaid Managed Care market.
  • Among the leaders, Centene commanded 13% of the Medicaid market share, enrolling approximately 6.3 million members.
  • Segment leaders experienced increases in both expense and revenue per-member-per-month (PMPM) metrics for 2019, as compared to 2018.

To read the full FREE text of "Managed Medicaid Market Trends", visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website www.markfarrah.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Our product portfolio includes Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, 5500 Employer Health Plus, Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, and Health Plans USA™. For more information about these products, refer to the informational videos and brochures available under the Our Products section of the website or call 724-338-4100. MFA will continue to monitor enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pVANTAGE AIRPORT GROUP : Announces the Opening of the Arrivals & Departures Hall at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B
BU
02:00pNexstim Plc resolved on a new stock option plan 2020
GL
01:58pHAGENS BERMAN : NYU Sued by Student and Alumni in Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Repayment After COVID-19 Campus Closure
BU
01:56pCPS Announces $202.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
GL
01:55pLivindi Announces Livindi Logistics to help Facilities Quickly Implement Virtual Visitation, Telehealth and Monitoring
BU
01:55pINNOVATION DEPARTMENT : Raises $3.7 Million to Accelerate DTC Brand Technology Platform
BU
01:54pPTN : Pro Travel Network Inc., has sold Host Travel Agency assets amid change in company direction
AQ
01:53pIndustry Leaders Blockstack and Algorand to Jointly Adopt Clarity Smart Contract Language
PR
01:51pCOVID-19 Impacts Demand- Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2020-2024 | Augmented Growth of IoT to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:51pTwin Rivers Advances Non-Fluorinated Packaging Papers with Acadia EcoBarrier® Reformulation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group