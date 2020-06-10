Mark Farrah Associates : Assessed the 2019 Medicaid Managed Care Market

In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com assessed Medicaid market trends with insights about health plan competition. According to CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), total Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) enrollment was over 71 million at year-end 2019. As states continue to face uncertainties around Medicaid, many are increasingly considering Medicaid managed care programs to control costs and to improve access to quality health care for the Medicaid population. The best available sources of Medicaid managed care enrollment by company are the statutory financial statements filed with the NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) and the CA DMHC (California Department of Managed Health Care).

As of December 2019, total Medicaid managed care membership reported through NAIC and CA DMHC statutory filings was over 48.3 million. This represents a year-over-year decrease of 881,855 members.

Many of the top five managed care companies – Centene, Anthem, UnitedHealth, Wellcare and Molina – experienced growth in membership. These top five companies control 47.1% of the overall Medicaid Managed Care market.

Among the leaders, Centene commanded 13% of the Medicaid market share, enrolling approximately 6.3 million members.

Segment leaders experienced increases in both expense and revenue per-member-per-month (PMPM) metrics for 2019, as compared to 2018.

