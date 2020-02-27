Mark Farrah Associates : Assesses Health Insurance Competition for the New York Market

Health insurance companies provided medical coverage for approximately 267.9 million people, based on September 30, 2019 state level enrollment data as filed in statutory financial reports from the NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) and the CA DMHC (California Department of Managed Health Care). While state level market share is an important metric, industry analysts often assess market share at the county or metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level. In the latest analysis brief, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) assessed market demographics and commercial market share data, with a focus on health plan market position, in three metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in New York. With over 12.6 million people, the New York City metropolitan area is New York’s largest MSA. For 3Q19, UnitedHealth and Anthem commanded 50% and 26.2% of the New York City metro region market. To read the full text of "Health Insurance Competition and Commercial Market Share in Three New York Metro Areas," visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website.

Mark Farrah Associates’ County Health Coverage™ provides reliable estimates of health insurance enrollment and market share at the state, county and metropolitan statistical area level. Product features include company market share by county, company and state for the Private Risk, Private ASO, Managed Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and PDP segments. Breakdowns by product type (HMO, PPO, etc.) are also presented as well as population demographics and interactive, visual mapping tools. To learn more, visit the product page on MFA’s website - County Health Coverage TM.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, products include Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, and Health Plans USA™.

