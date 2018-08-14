Mark Farrah Associates : Assesses Individual Health Insurance Membership Comparisons and Competitor Insights

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com,
released an analysis brief providing insights into individual health
insurance market developments with state-by-state membership
comparisons. In "A
Brief Analysis of the Individual Health Insurance Market," Mark
Farrah Associates reported enrollment in individual, non-group medical
plans totaled 15.75 million as of March 2018, representing an 11.1%
decline from the 17.7 million members in March 2017. According to the
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reports combined with
data from MFA’s Health Coverage Portal™, 75% of these members were
enrolled through the exchanges at first quarter 2018 with the remaining
25% of this segment, or 4 million covered lives, enrolled in
off-exchange plans. Centene, Kaiser, Guidewell Mutual Holding Group (the
parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates operating in
Florida), and Anthem all reported more than 1.1 million individual
medical covered lives as of first quarter 2018.
Based on statutory financial statements filed by health insurers,
carriers collectively reported underwriting gains of almost $1.7 billion
in the individual segment last year; a surprising difference from the
$4.7 billion loss reported in 2016. In addition, as of first quarter
2018, plans have shown improved profitability over that seen in 2017.
Premiums PMPM have increased and the aggregate medical expense ratio
stands at 68%, down from 75.2% in 1Q17. Although enrollment in this
precarious segment has been continually declining each year, due to the
slight market stabilization and improved financial performance, many
insurers are considering expansion plans for 2019. Mark Farrah
Associates will monitor individual health insurance developments as the
industry continues to brace for further market changes.
To read the full text of "A
Brief Analysis of the Individual Health Insurance Market," visit
the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website.
About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)
Mark Farrah Associates is a leading business information provider in the
health insurance sector. We provide health plan market data and analysis
tools for the healthcare industry and our primary products include
Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, Health Plans USA™,
Medicare Business Online™ and Medicare Benefits Analyzer™. To learn more
about our products, access the product brochures and preview
informational videos from the “Our Products” tab at www.markfarrah.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005450/en/