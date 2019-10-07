Log in
Mark Farrah Associates : Presents 2020 Medicare Plan Benefits in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™

10/07/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com announces the release of the 2020 Medicare benefits data in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ (MBA). Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ presents the latest plan premiums, PCP and specialist co-pays, prescription drug tier pricing, co-pays for inpatient and outpatient procedures, specialty benefits and many additional data elements in a comparative database format. In addition, MBA includes monthly enrollment updates as well as Medicare Star Quality Ratings. Customers now have access to this important information to analyze their positions and target opportunities in the highly competitive Medicare marketplace.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began posting 2020 plan information on Medicare.gov on October 1st in preparation for Medicare Open Enrollment. The Open Enrollment period between October 15th and December 7th provides the best opportunity for companies selling Medicare plans to attract new members. Product managers are implementing strategies now to boost 2020 enrollment while retaining as many existing MA (Medicare Advantage) and PDP (prescription drug plan) customers as they possibly can. Insurers also use Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ for market analysis when preparing competitive bids for submission to CMS.

Subscribers to Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ use interactive tables and the File Export Library to download MA and PDP benefits data to assess which plans have competitive selling advantages county by county. MBA subscriptions include Medicare Business Online™ for access to monthly enrollment data. For more information about Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, visit the product page on the Mark Farrah Associates website.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, and Health Plans USA™. Mark Farrah Associates maintains financial data as well as enrollment and market share for the health insurance industry in its subscription-based Health Coverage Portal™. MFA will continue to monitor enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
